Elmo’s wellness check uncovers existential dread and despair on social media

Thousands of people are unloading their life problems on Elmo this week after the red Muppet posed a casual question on X: “How is everybody doing?”

Not well, it seems.

In fact, the question, which was posted to X on Monday, opened the floodgates to a deluge of internet users eager to vent to the children’s show character that had somehow signed himself up to be the internet’s newest therapist.

“Elmo I’m suffering from existential dread over here,” a user replied.

“Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come,” another user wrote. “Every single day and every single week for life.”

Even some celebrities joined in on the collective grievance-airing. Actor Rachel Zegler said she was “resisting the urge to tell elmo that i am kinda sad.”

Some joked that such a massive trauma dump must be too much for the poor puppet to handle.

All Elmo did was ask a simple question, but the responses were so overwhelming that “Sesame Street’s” official X account shared a link to mental health resources.

Still, the Muppet appears to be trying his best to keep up.

“Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing”

Some, such as the singer-songwriter T-Pain, expressed appreciation for Elmo’s empathy.

“That’s love, pull up any time bruh,” he wrote. “Check in on your people 🙏🏿”

There were also people online who then wondered whether Elmo himself might need some love.

"Has anyone checked on you @elmo?" asked an X user.

Elmo didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. Hopefully he’s taking a social media break.