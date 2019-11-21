President Donald Trump can add lyricist to his resume.
An image of Trump's handwritten notes, taken by Getty Images photographer Mark Wilson, in which Trump denied seeking a quid pro quo with Ukraine, went viral on Wednesday.
The notes, written in black, mostly capital letters read, "I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelenskiy to do the right thing. This is the final word from the pres of the U.S."
Once Twitter got a hold of the image, many remarked that the words sounded like a variety of different musical styles, and so, the internet turned the words into a song.
Musician Nick Lutsko tweeted that the notes felt like an emo song, and so, over the strum of a guitar, the words of the president were re-imagined as a song that could've been sung by bands like Fall Out Boy or My Chemical Romance.
Lutsko told NBC News he once worked for the now-defunct entertainment company Super Deluxe where he made a series of "Emo Trump" songs, a few of which went viral and one even earned him a Webby award nomination.
"When the photo of Trump's notes started circulating, my first inclination was that they looked like emo Trump lyrics," Lutsko said. "Then others started tagging me so I knew it had to be done."
Lutsko's song has been viewed on Twitter more than 408,000 times since it was posted on Wednesday.
The words struck a different chord with composer Alex Kliment, who re-imagined the notes as a song by punk rock band The Ramones.
Kliment's version of the song has been viewed more than 1.3 million times on Twitter.
A third iteration of the notes was posted by a performer who goes by BenJamminAsh, who felt the words resonated more as a song by British singer-songwriter Morrissey.
BenJamminAsh wrote that comedian Patton Oswald noted that Trump's notes sounded like "Morrissey voice," and so he had to put the words into a Morrissey-style song.
"Needless to say, I got inspired and put WAY to much effort into this," BenJamminAsh wrote.
That iteration has been viewed more than 200,000 times on Twitter.
While Trump's words were turned into a song by several people, others used the notepad as a new template, on which to create memes.
One person wrote the lyrics to the Panic! At The Disco song "High Hopes," which is Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg's walk-on song and has been widely mocked for an accompanying dance that the Buttigieg campaign created to go with it.
Another person wrote the words to the Dr. Seuss book "Green Eggs and Ham." One photoshopped version had words pledging devotion to the internet's newest favorite character — Baby Yoda from the new Star Wars series, "The Mandalorian."