Chasing tornadoes, scientists still looking to unlock secrets of desctructive storms

It was a brilliantly sunny day as Karen Kosiba and her team unloaded and assembled a huge satellite dish in a sprawling field on Thursday just outside Saint Joseph, Tennessee. But over the next few days, these researchers are hoping their setup will be right in the path of a tornado.

Kosiba, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, is leading a research group to study how tornadoes form and evolve in the southeastern United States, and how to better protect the communities that may be in harm’s way.

“Our goal is to be right in the path of the storms,” Kosiba said. “We’re hoping that they’re producing tornadoes not on us, but very near where we’re collecting, where we’re set up.”

That may sound like a scene ripped from the movie “Twister,” but storm chasing has for decades been a valuable — if hair-raising — way to study features of a tornado. But, scientists like Kosiba are keen to understand what precisely it takes to create these intense rotating columns of air before they ever touch down.

The project, which began in 2022, has taken on greater urgency after a series of deadly tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and Alabama last week, and as violent tornadoes touch down with greater frequency in the Southeast.

Karen Kosiba is leading a research campaign to study how tornadoes form and evolve in the southeastern United States. NBC News

The two-year campaign is known as PERiLS (short for Propagation, Evolution, and Rotation in Linear Storms) and includes work by the University of Illinois and eight other universities, all supported by the National Science Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The researchers try to deploy a suite of instruments in parts of the Southeast ahead of forecasted storms, then gather data as they blow through in hopes of understanding how and why some storms spin up intense tornadoes.

Kosiba’s work is focused on an area that stretches from southeastern Missouri down through Arkansas and Louisiana, and east into Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

These regions are particularly vulnerable to tornadoes because there are more tightly packed towns and cities across the Southeast compared to the Great Plains, another area where tornado outbreaks often occur. Intense storms can also cause catastrophic damage in this part of the country because more people live in weaker housing structures such as mobile homes and manufactured housing.

“Knowing more about the storms in the Southeast is really critical because it’s a high population density out here,” Kosiba said. “So, these storms have the potential to impact many more people.”