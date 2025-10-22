There are tons of bedding options to choose from, and when cold weather hits, buying an electric blanket — also known as a heated blanket — might be the best decision you can make. Heated blankets have small wires running along the inside, which use electric heat to radiate warmth. Experts I spoke with say that while they’re great for battling freezing-cold temperatures, they can also pose a safety hazard when you use them improperly.

For guidance on how to use a heated blanket without risk, and to learn more about who can most benefit from one, I spoke with fire safety experts and a board-certified pediatrician.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

How I picked the best heated blankets

I spoke with fire safety experts for their input on safety practices, here’s everything I kept in mind when curating this list:

Certification: “When buying an electric blanket, look for products that bear [the] mark of an independent testing laboratory, which ensures that it’s been tested to meet established safety standards,” says Susan McKelvey, communications manager at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Many heated blankets come with Edison Testing Laboratories (ETL) certification, (part of quality assurance provider Intertek), which tests products to ensure they meet safety standards. Some electric blankets also have certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which means they’ve been tested by an FCC-recognized and accredited laboratory.

The FCC regulates electronic consumer goods that can emit radio frequencies to make sure they are compliant with the company’s rules, according to the FCC. A few blankets may also have certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), another quality assurance company. “The UL Listed seal means that the product has been tested to nationally recognized safety and sustainability standards,” says Robert O’Brien, president at NY Fire Consultants, Inc. All of the blankets on this list have certification from the ETL, FCC or UL.

Auto shut-off: Many heated blankets have a timed auto shut-off feature, usually turning themselves off after a few hours. This helps prevent overheating (and fires) and eliminates having to remember to turn it off when you’re away. All of the electric blankets on this list have this feature.

Many heated blankets have a timed auto shut-off feature, usually turning themselves off after a few hours. This helps prevent overheating (and fires) and eliminates having to remember to turn it off when you’re away. All of the electric blankets on this list have this feature. Heat settings: A quality electric blanket will have multiple heat settings, which you can often control via a remote. This allows you to choose exactly how warm you want it to be, preventing overheating. All of the heated blankets on this list have at least two or more heat settings.

Top-rated heated blankets to try in 2026

All of the electric blankets below have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon, or at least 100 reviews on Wayfair, Target or the individual blanket’s brand sites.

Bedsure Electric Throw Blanket $ 49.99 $ 59.99 Amazon Now 17% off What to know Auto shut off: yes | Heat settings: 6 | Sizes: throw — king | Certifications: ETC, FCC What we like Machine washable

Uses both sherpa and fleece Something to note Nothing to note at this time

The Bedsure electric throw blanket comes in a range of solid colors and sizes and is made of both sherpa and flannel-style fleece for softness and warmth. The remote has four time settings, so you can use it in intervals between one and four hours. The blanket is also machine-washable, according to the brand, so easy to care for after years of use.

This flannel-woven throw blanket will auto shut itself off after four hours. The blanket also functions as a regular blanket, since you can detach the controller. You can hand-wash or machine-wash it, too, as long as you remove the remote attachment, according to the brand. Make sure you completely dry it before using it again after washing for safety reasons.

Brookstone Heated Blanket $ 79.99 Target What to know Auto shut-off: yes | Heat settings: 10 | Sizes: twin — king | Certification: ETL What we like Machine washable

King size has dual controllers Something to note Throw size unavailable

The Brookstone heated blanket is made of polyester and has a plush texture, according to the brand. It comes in three sizes, with the queen and king sizes coming with dual remote controls, so more than one person can use it at one. It has a 12-hour auto shut-off feature, and it’s machine washable and dryable.

You can set the Beautyrest electric blanket to automatically shut off in 1- to 10-hour intervals. The king- and queen-sized blankets come with dual controllers, and all the blankets are machine washable and come in 5+ colors. They also have a subtle ribbed texture and flexible wiring.

This dual-textured heated blanket from Serta is made of fleece on one side and sherpa on the other. The blanket has a controller with an LCD display that makes it easy to choose from its 10 heat settings. To clean, you can hand wash or machine wash it on a delicate cycle, according to the brand. Plus, like many other options on this list, it has an adjustable auto shut-off feature, which you can set between one and 12 hours.

The Westinghouse electric blanket is made of woven ribbed flannel on one side and sherpa on the other. It comes with a timer that you can set to go off in hourly increments and it’s both hand and machine washable and safe for tumble drying in temperatures below 86 degrees, according to the brand.

How to shop for a heated blanket

Here’s what to consider when shopping:

Material: Many electric blankets are made of polyester and woven into flannel, fleece and/or sherpa. Some of them also have ribbed textures. You can sometimes feel the wires from the outside if it’s made with a particularly thin material like generic polyester.

Size: Most heated blankets come in the same sizes as mattresses in addition to a throw size. Think about how and where you plan to use one before committing.

Outlets: You usually have to plug in an electric blanket into a nearby outlet, whether close to your bed or a sofa. Depending on how you plan on using the blanket, keep in mind that you should have an outlet in arm’s reach.

Intended use: While heated blankets provide warmth and comfort, they aren’t safe for everyone to use, including those who are pregnant, according to experts I spoke with. To prevent damage, you also need to handle the blankets correctly. You should avoid bunching up the blanket, especially while it’s on and avoid using it when it’s still damp from washing.

Frequently asked questions Are heated blankets safe to use? In general, electric blankets are safe for most people to use, if handled the right way. This means storing and folding properly, as well as washing and drying it completely. Can heated blankets cause a fire? If you handle them improperly, yes, they could cause an electrical fire. That’s because they risk overheating if you leave them on for too long and/or if you turn them on when they aren’t dry. This is why it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s directions for usage, maintenance and storage, says McKelvey, who also says you should always turn off electric blankets before going to sleep. That said, many electric blankets (such as the ones this list) have auto shut-off features to help avoid accidents. Is it safe to use a heated blanket? In line with advice that pregnant people should avoid hot tubs due to potential harm resulting from high body temperatures, you should also avoid using electric blankets if you’re pregnant, says Dr. Chandani DeZure, a board-certified pediatrician. She also recommends only allowing children over the age of three to use heated blankets, and not allowing them to sleep with it overnight. Some safety labels also discourage diabetic people from using them.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Susan McKelvey is the communications manager at the National Fire Protection Agency, an organization that specializes in fire safety and prevention education, wildfire preparedness and electrical safety.

is the communications manager at the National Fire Protection Agency, an organization that specializes in fire safety and prevention education, wildfire preparedness and electrical safety. Robert O’Brien is a former firefighter and the president and cofounder of NY Fire Consultants, Inc., an organization specializing in fire safety education.

Chandani Patel DeZure, MD, is a hospitalist physician at the division of neonatal & developmental medicine and a media spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I frequently write about bedding, home appliances and kitchen products. I’ve reported on the best bamboo sheets, sleeper sofas and mattresses for side sleepers, for example. For this story, I spoke with a medical doctor and multiple fire safety experts.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.