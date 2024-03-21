While many know that Amazon is brimming with drugstore beauty buys, its robust offerings of NBC-loved brands in the premium beauty space tend to fly under the radar. But the generous markdowns during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale apply to these brands as well, meaning you can enjoy savings of up to 30% off high-end skin care essentials, hair tools and more from brands like Living Proof and Avène.

While the sale is open to both Prime and non-Prime members, those with an Amazon Prime membership will enjoy exclusive deals, so this might be a good time to sign up if you’ve been on the fence. The sale ends March 25, so it’s worth shopping sooner rather than later.

The best Amazon Big Spring Sale beauty deals

To help you make the most of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale and identify the premium beauty products actually worth buying, we scrolled through hundreds of discounted items to narrow down the best deals that we think you should know about. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting.

4.4-star average rating from 2,581 reviews at Amazon

We consider this one of the best flat irons on the market, since it has smart heat control that maintains its preset temperature (of 365 degrees Fahrenheit) while you style in order to prevent heat damage, according to the brand. It also has rounded edges, which allow you to create waves and bends in the hair. Its ceramic, 1-inch plates work for most hair lengths and have rounded edges, which allow you to create waves and bends in the hair while styling. It also automatically shuts off after 30 minutes.

4.0-star average rating from 6,273 reviews at Amazon

Infused with zinc, copper sulfate, lipids and Avène’s signature thermal water, this rich formula is one of the best creams to help repair your skin barrier, since it helps repair, hydrate and protect skin from external aggressors, according to the brand. “I have rosacea, so I use it after my weekly at-home chemical exfoliant peel to help soothe my skin,” says managing editor Leah Ginsberg. “It’s a very thick consistency, so I warm it up with my fingers first to make it easier for my skin to absorb.”

4.4-star average rating from 2,250 reviews at Amazon

Intended for use on dry hair, this finishing spray delivers volume and texture for fine, flat or thinning hair types, according to the brand. It also has some grip that makes it easier to style, and protects hair from heat damage up to 410-degrees Fahrenheit, according to Living Proof.

4.4-star average rating from 647 reviews at Amazon

This compact hair dryer from T3, which makes some of our favorite hair dryers, has three heat settings, a cool shot button and two speeds to dry hair. It’s great for travel, since it weighs 1.3 pounds and is 30% smaller than T3’s full-size dryers, and has a wide airstream to dry hair quickly, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 6,553 reviews at Amazon

Moroccanoil’s hair products are known for their signature scent, which is a warm, spicy blend of amber and sweet florals. This lightweight mist imparts that fragrance alongside argan oil and vitamin E, which hydrate skin and hair, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 2,136 reviews at Amazon

This lightweight gel moisturizer from Korean beauty brand Innisfree pairs cherry blossom extract — sourced from South Korea’s Jeju Island — with niacinamide to brighten, along with betaine and glycerin to hydrate skin, according to the brand. You can use it twice a day right after cleansing.

4.4-star average rating from 7,679 reviews at Amazon

Self-tanner for your face might seem intimidating, but this formula takes the guesswork out of it: A quick mist imparts a light-to-medium glow without streaking or transferring, according to the brand. The color develops over four to eight hours, and the lightweight formula sprays on clear. It also dries quickly and has hyaluronic acid and hibiscus extract to hydrate and protect skin, according to St. Tropez.

4.3-star average rating from 48,589 reviews at Amazon

This lash serum uses a blend of peptides, vitamins and amino acids to make lashes appear longer and thicker in three months, according to the brand. The serum is ophthalmologist-tested and safe for use with false lashes, lash extensions and contact lenses, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 692 reviews at Amazon

This floral fragrance has a sweet, gourmand feel to it, thanks to notes like sugared almond and intense vanilla. But with notes of white peony and icy pear, it still feels fresh, according to the brand. It comes in a bottle with Burberry’s signature Brit check etched into the glass.

Why trust NBC Select?

Deanna Pai is a New York-based freelance writer and editor who focuses on beauty, health and other topics and has covered sales events for NBC Select for two years. To round up the best Amazon Big Spring Sale beauty deals, she found the best savings on makeup, skin care, hair care and more.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.