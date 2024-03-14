Amazon just announced that it is having a major spring sale — officially called The Big Spring Sale. The sale runs from March 20 to 25, and unlike Amazon’s Prime Day Sales, it’s not exclusive to Prime members. This means anyone can take advantage of the deals. You can shop the sale on the retailer's website starting on March 20.

The sale, announced by Amazon and Shop Today, is the perfect time to stock up on tech, home goods, travel necessities, Amazon gadgets (like Echo and Kindle devices) and more. According to Amazon, discounts will include:

Up to 50% off select beauty products

Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 40% off select home products

Up to 40% off select spring apparel

Up to 40% off select electronics

New deals will also drop throughout the sale so that you can check back for updated sales and latest offers.

Even though Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is open to both Prime and non-Prime members, there are exclusive deals for those with a membership. Don’t have a Prime account? Now may be a good time to consider signing up.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is Amazon’s paid loyalty program, which originally launched in 2005. It’s available in various countries and gives members access to perks across shopping, streaming, entertainment and more.

How much does an Amazon Prime membership cost?

A Prime membership costs $15 monthly, or you can pay $139 annually. The yearly Prime membership includes a 30-day free trial for new members.

Amazon also offers two discounted Prime memberships: Prime Student, which costs $69 yearly, and an option for those who qualify for certain types of government assistance programs.

We'll be covering Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, so check back for deals and discounts once they’re announced — make sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date on our deals coverage.

