Cyber Monday may be over, but Amazon is still offering extended discounts on nearly every shopping category, including giftable tech, beauty essentials and kitchen appliances.

I’ve been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as an editor at NBC Select for four years, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best extended Amazon Cyber Monday deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated and at least 20% off. I also ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months.

SKIP AHEAD Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals still live | More extended Amazon Cyber Monday sales | Best extended Cyber Monday sales at other retailers | How I picked the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals still live

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’ve frequently updated throughout Cyber Monday (and beyond) to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

4.7-star average rating from 6,803 reviews on Amazon

Attach the AirTags to your keys, wallet, luggage and other values to keep track of them via Apple’s Find My app. These compact trackers (which come in a pack of four) are about the size of a quarter, so they're easy to throw in your bag or attach to smaller items. You can see the device’s location on a map or play a sound.

4.2-star average rating from 106,750 reviews on Amazon

This electric tool lets you open cans hands-free — you simply press the button to start and press again to stop. The can opener leaves smooth edges and ensures no food gets on the blade, according to the brand. It requires AA batteries, which you’ll need to purchase separately.

4.3-star average rating from 19,044 reviews on Amazon

Use this rechargeable 3D-printing pen to bring your drawings to life. The pen comes with plastic filament in three colors, and it has a small dial that allows you to control how much and how quickly it dispenses the filament.

4.5-star average rating from 23,566 reviews on Amazon

Use the Tile Mate to keep track of your essentials, including your keys, wallet and luggage. You can pair each gadget with the Tile app to track their most recent location and ring the device if needed.

4.6-star average rating from 11,710 reviews on Amazon

The Airpods Pro 2 are great for walking, running, commuting and taking calls. They have active noise cancellation (to block out distracting sounds) and transparency mode (to hear conversations and pick up surrounding sounds). Plus, the headphones have adaptive and spatial audio to provide a surround sound-like quality, plus up to six hours of listening time, according to Apple.

4.7-star average rating from 1,444 reviews on Amazon

You can plug the Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port to stream movies, TV shows, music and more. The remote has built-in Amazon Alexa, so you can control it using your voice, plus 16GB of storage to download even more streaming apps, games and other content on your device.

4.5-star average rating from 90,976 reviews on Amazon

The Bissell Little Green Machine is an expert-recommended carpet cleaner and won an NBC Select Pet Award for best stain remover. Using a spray and suction mechanism, the machine removes messes from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more. It also comes with attachments like a stain trapper for pet messes and a self-cleaning hose to rinse it out after each use.

4.3-star average rating from 917 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Dyson Airstrait, one of our favorite flat irons, uses hot air to dry and straighten hair instead of hot plates, which helps prevent heat damage, according to the brand. The tool can be used on wet or damp hair. It has an LCD screen that displays airflow and temperature settings, plus an auto-pause feature after three seconds of inactivity.

4.7-star average rating from 70,461 reviews on Amazon

You can ask this smart speaker to play music, give you weather reports, control smart appliances and more using your voice. It’s compatible with most smart home devices, including smart plugs, lights and kitchen gadgets. The Echo Pop is compact, so it fits comfortably on your nightstand, mantle and other small spaces around your home.

4.5-star average rating from 16,500 reviews on Amazon

This single-serve coffee maker is one of my favorite models to use when I want a latte without the hassle of a high-end espresso machine. It brews four different cup sizes (5- and 8-ounce coffee, plus single and double espresso), and you can pour your brew over ice to make an iced latte or coffee. This set also comes with the brand’s Aeroccino Milk Frother, which makes hot or cold milk froth in seconds, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 18,455 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

You can control these smart bulbs via the Kasa app or via voice commands. The app also lets you set an on/off schedule and timers, you change the color of the lights, adjust brightness and more.

4.3-star average rating from 5,940 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Shark’s multi-styling tool has five attachments that provide different functions: a rotatable nozzle that acts as a traditional hair dryer, an oval drying brush to add volume, a paddle brush to smooth and straighten, and two curlers that automatically wrap your hair around them to create curls (the wands curl in different directions). The tool dries while maintaining low heat, so you won’t have to worry about heat damage, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 121,960 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This fabric shaver has a large blade surface, so you can use fewer strokes to revive sweaters, towels and upholstery. Plus, it’s designed to tackle different-sized pilling, which makes it versatile.

4.4-star average rating from 38,757 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This pet camera rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to see more of your space, and has automatic pet tracking, which keeps your pet in the camera’s view. The Furbo app automatically alerts you when your pup is barking, plus the camera has two-way audio, so you can hear and talk to your pet. The camera also acts as a treat dispenser: You can fill the device with your pet’s favorite snacks and throw one using the app.

4.2-star average rating from 2,276 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Dyson’s Ball Animal vacuums are some of our favorites for cleaning pet hair. The vacuum has a rolling brush that picks up hair and prevents it from tangling, according to the brand. It comes with several attachments, including a mattress cleaning tool and a compact tool to reach smaller spots in your home. Plus, it automatically adjusts suction power for different floor types.

4.5-star average rating from 13,573 reviews on Amazon

With four preset modes — fish, fries, chicken and meat — this 8-quart air fryer makes it easy to cook various foods. It has an alarm to tell you when to shake the basket to maximize crispiness, an auto shut-off feature and a basket and tray that are both dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1,537 reviews on Amazon

The travel-friendly version of the Hypervolt 2 (one of our favorite massage guns) has three speed settings and two head attachments (flat and bulleted) to massage sore muscles, relieve tension and loosen knots. At about 1.5 pounds, it’s lightweight and lets you take it on the go when you need it.

4.7-star average rating from 14,096 reviews on Amazon

Upload your favorite photos and videos via the Aura app to display them on this Wi-Fi-enabled digital frame. The device will automatically swipe through the images when you walk by. The frame automatically adjusts screen brightness, crops photos, turns off automatically at night and has a built-in speaker for videos. Plus, you can invite loved ones to upload their memories.

4.5-star average rating from 81,852 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select Wellness Award winner helps treat mild to moderate acne and blackheads using 0.1% adapalene gel, a type of OTC retinoid. Apply a thin layer of the gel to your face after cleansing and before moisturizing, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 102,682 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This little coffee maker is under five inches wide, making it ideal for home offices or guest rooms. You can brew anywhere from six to 12 ounces using Keurig’s K-cup pods, and the machine can fit travel mugs up to seven inches tall.

4.7-star average rating from 6,170 reviews on Amazon

Stasher bags are a favorite among NBC Select editors, who love them for their versatility and durability. You can put these reusable silicone storage in the dishwasher, microwave and oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. This bundle includes one halfgallon bag, two sandwich bags and one small snack bag.

4.7-star average rating from 18,718 reviews on Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan mixer is popular among the baking community due to its durability and sleek design (available in dozens of colorways). It has ten speeds ranging from slow stirring to high beating, a 5-quart stainless steel bowl that locks into place, and a tilting head to help you easily add ingredients and remove the bowl and beaters. It also has accessories like a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip and pouring shield.

4.4-star average rating from 1,010 reviews on Amazon

These Topicals masks, one of our favorite under-eye patches, have brightening and hydrating niacinamide, as well as caffeine for temporary depuffing, according to the brand. They also cooling and don’t slide the face, in our experience.

4.7-star average rating from 8,271 reviews on Amazon

Ideal for broiling, braising, baking or roasting, this oval casserole lends extra function to your kitchen. It’s made of porcelain enamel on cast iron, which makes it heat-tolerant and water-resistant — and gives it better heat retention than other materials.

4.4-star average rating from 6,895 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These star-shaped pimple patches have hydrocolloid gel, which draws out gunk from your pimples and helps reduce inflammation and they come in a travel-friendly case. You can wear them overnight and replace them in the morning, or wear them for up to six hours during the day, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 122,034 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite air purifiers, Levoit’s Core 300 has a pre-filter, carbon filter and HEPA filter to remove smoke, dust, mold and other contaminants from indoor air. It has four sleep timer settings, so it automatically shuts off anywhere from two to eight hours.

4.3-star average rating from 473 reviews on Amazon

This Goop dry brush is an expert-recommended option that has firm bristles, which are made of natural fibers, and a curved ergonomic wooden handle, so you can easily exfoliate your skin and even out any texture. The brand recommends gently swiping it across your body for three to five minutes before getting in the shower.

4.7-star average rating from 85,280 reviews on Amazon

This bundle comes with travel sizes of five Burt's Bees' bestsellers: a deep cleansing cream, hand salve, body lotion, foot cream and lip balm. Items come packaged in a gift box.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday sales still live

Here are the best extended Amazon Cyber Monday sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best extended Cyber Monday sales at other retailers

Best Cyber Monday tech and gaming sales

Casetify: Up to 30% off tech cases, screen protectors and more through Dec. 4 Bose: Up to 40% off bestsellers Gamestop: Up to 50% off select video games

Best Cyber Monday beauty sales

Ulta: Up to 40% off holiday gifts Dermstore: Up to 25% off select brands Laneige: Up to 20% off sitewide Glossier: Up to 25% off select items Kiehl’s: Up to 50% off sitewide and in-store Billie: 20% off sitewide when you spend $20 or more using code CYBER20 Selfmade: Up to 50% off sitewide

Best Cyber Monday clothing and accessories sales

Nike: Up to 60% off select items L.L.Bean: Up to 15% off any purchase using code GIFT15 through Dec. 3 Old Navy: Up to 50% off sitewide Baggu: Up to 20% off sitewide using code ENCORE Bombas: Up to 20% off sitewide Aerie: Up to 40% off sitewide Everlane: Up to 70% off select styles Reformation: Up to 25% off sitewide Victoria's Secret: Up to 40% off sitewide Levi’s: Up to 40% off sitewide Outdoor Voices: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus extra 50% off sale Eberjey: Up to 25% off sitewide Athleta: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus 70% off sale

Best Cyber Monday home sales

Casper: Up to 40% off sitewide Brooklinen: Up 25% off sitewide Ruggable: Up to 25% off sitewide Hatch: Up to $40 off sunrise alarm clocks and sound machines Solo Stove: Up to 50% off sitewide Bearaby: Up to 30% off sitewide Cozy Earth: Up to 50% off pajamas Easyplant: 10% off when you buy two or more plants Dusen Dusen: Up to 50% off sitewide The Sill: Up to 50% off select plants

Best Cyber Monday kitchen sales

Sur La Table: Up to 75% off popular kitchen items and appliances Our Place: Up to 50% off sitewide Keurig: Up to 50% off brewers, K-Cup pods and more using code COFFEEMONDAY Le Creuset: Up to 30% off select cookware Material: Up to 40% off sitewide Nespresso: Up to 30% off Nespresso coffee machines

Best Cyber Monday travel sales

Away: Up to 25% off sitewide through Dec. 2 Calpak: Up to 60% off sitewide Samsonite: Up to 40% off select luggage sets, plus an extra 10% off Dagne Dover: Up to 25% off sitewide and 30% off kits and rolling luggage through Dec. 4 Paravel: Up to 50% off luggage, bags and other travel accessories

Best Cyber Monday fitness and wellness sales

Peloton: Up to $800 off through Dec. 2 Alo Yoga: Up to 30% off sitewide Therabody: Up to 33% off bestsellers

Best Cyber Monday pet sales

Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food, toys, beds and more Petco: Up to 25% off sitewide using code CYBER25 Wild One: Up to 30% off sitewide Diggs: Up to 35% off select pet essentials

How I found the best extended Amazon Cyber Monday deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Prime Day and more. For this article, I gathered deals on highly rated and NBC Select reader-favorite products that are at least 20% off and at their lowest price in at least three months.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.