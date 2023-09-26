Area rugs and wall-to-wall carpets cozy up your space and feel soft, but they tend to trap more dirt than hard floors, according to our experts. When a treatment spray isn’t powerful enough to remove mud, pet hair and stains, you may want to consider investing in a carpet cleaner. Carpet cleaners come in various designs (including upright, handheld, steamers and shampooers), so narrowing down the best model for your needs can be a challenge.

“In the consumer market, the two brands to know are Bissell and Hoover” because they “consistently make quality products,” says Todd Saunders, CEO of FlooringStores, an online resource that specializes in flooring, including carpet. Recommendations from our other experts mirror Saunders’ statement, though for larger or commercial jobs, they also recommend the Rug Doctor brand.

To learn more about carpet cleaners and the best brands to shop from, we spoke to five experts who specialize in cleaning, flooring and restoration. Below, you’ll find their product recommendations as well as the most important qualities to consider when shopping for a carpet cleaner.

How we picked the best carpet cleaners

We interviewed various experts who clean houses professionally, have extensive knowledge about flooring or provide home restoration services. They suggest keeping the following criteria in mind while shopping:

Portability : We split our top carpet cleaners into two categories: upright and handheld. The former is more powerful and better for large areas, while the latter is smaller, lighter in weight and better for spot cleaning, according to our experts. Either way, the weight and dimensions are important to know for ease of use and maneuverability.

: C.J. Bailey, the regional director for PuroClean (a restoration company that handles property damage, including rug cleaning) uses the phrase “CHAT” when teaching students about carpet cleaning. “It stands for Chemistry, Heat, Agitation, and Time,” which are the four primary factors to consider when effectively cleaning a rug, says Bailey. As a result, the best carpet cleaners will use powerful cleaning solutions, warmth and a roller or beater bar to sanitize and remove stains, as well as strong suction and a drying mechanism to speed up the process. Extras: The best carpet cleaner models come with accessories and cleaning formulas, according to our experts. Some also offer warranties to protect your purchase.

The best carpet cleaners in 2023

Below are the best upright and handheld carpet cleaners on the market. With the exception of the Bissell Pet Stain Eraser (which I own and use regularly), all of them are direct recommendations from our experts.

Best upright carpet cleaners

Four of our experts recommend the Bissell ProHeat line because of its powerful suction and ease of use. For pet owners in particular, the full-size Pet Pro upright model “comes with a pet-specific cleaning solution and a pet hair basket to keep carpets free from fur and odors,” says Will Cotter, owner of FreshSpace Cleaning, a home cleaning service that offers carpet cleaning. This model also has dual brushes, a sprayer that dispenses the included stain formula, a tank that maintains hot water temperatures and handheld attachments to tackle stains on various surfaces, plus its express mode cleans and dries carpets in under 30 minutes, according to the brand.

Weight: 17.5 pounds | Dimensions: 15 x 12.5 x 43.5 in. | Tank capacity: 1 gallon

Cotter also recommends the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe carpet washer, which he says is affordable, easy to use and efficient, making it a reliable choice for everyday cleaning. In addition to its spinning brush that breaks up dirt and stains, it also has strong suction and a built-in dryer to remove moisture afterward, according to the brand. This carpet washer comes with an eight-foot hose, designated attachments for stairs, upholstery and crevices, and a sample bottle of cleaning solution.

Weight: 18.5 pounds | Dimensions: 21.9 x 14.6 x 23 in. | Tank capacity: 1 gallon

Andrea Brown (founder of Savvy Cleaner, a company that trains and certifies house cleaners, and a professional house cleaner with over 30 years of experience) recommends the Hoover PowerDash due to its lightweight design that’s great for both maintenance and spot-cleaning. While it weighs less than other upright carpet cleaners on this list, it still has a deep-cleaning roller brush and a heated dryer. Each order includes a nozzle tool and a trial-size cleaning solution.

Weight: 12.5 pounds | Dimensions: 15.25 x 10.13 x 43.5 in. | Tank capacity: .5 gallons

If you’re looking for professional-grade results or if you plan on using your carpet cleaner for commercial jobs, both Brown and Cotter recommend Rug Doctor. The Mighty Pro X3 uses water jets, vibrating brushes, a large 3.9-gallon water tank and professional-grade suction to break down stains, suck up dirt and dry carpets in one pass, according to the brand. While it’s larger than most residential models, its big wheels and folding handle are designed to improve its maneuverability. Each order includes enough deep-cleaning solution to wash over 720 square feet of carpet.

Weight: 47 pounds | Dimensions: 21 x 12.5 x 27.5 in. | Tank capacity: 3.9 gallons

Best handheld carpet cleaners

Brown recommends the Bissell Little Green cleaner because it’s portable and great for stairs, upholstery and small messes. The 48-ounce tank has a handle so you can move it from spot to spot, while the 4-foot hose has a textured attachment for scrubbing stains and a sprayer that dispenses the cleaning formula (trial-size bottle included). It also has enough suction to remove both dirt and moisture as well as a self-cleaning function so you can rinse the hose after every use, according to the brand.

Weight: 9.6 pounds | Dimensions: 9.29 x 19.02 x 13.39 in. | Tank capacity: 48 ounces

I’ve owned the Bissel Pet Stain Eraser since 2021 and I use it constantly to remove pet messes, dirt stains and odors on fabrics I can’t machine-wash. It has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that runs for up to 20 minutes without any cords, making it especially portable and convenient to use. It won’t wash an entire carpet or fully dry a spot treatment, but its rotating brush scrubs away stains while its suction and concentrated spot and stain formula removes excess dirt. Each order includes two 8-ounce bottles of solution and an interchangeable scrubber tool.

Weight: 4.4 pounds | Dimensions: 16 x 6 x 8 in. | Tank capacity: 8 ounces

For a powerful but compact model, Brown recommends the Rug Doctor spot cleaner, which comes with a one-year limited warranty. It’s more portable than its upright counterpart and is designed to deep clean dirt, stains and pet messes from a range of surfaces, including carpet, car upholstery, pet beds and mattresses. With a sprayer and silicone rubber bristles at the end of its hose, the base also has wheels and a retractable handle to improve portability.

Weight: 18.96 pounds | Dimensions: 16.02 x 10.94 x 15.63 in. | Tank capacity: 64 ounces

Ryan Knoll, owner of home cleaning company Tiny Casa, recommends the Bissell SpotClean because it’s simultaneously effective, yet compact and easy to use. It combines a 96-ounce tank, a 5-foot hose with a scrubber, and cleaning formula to remove odors, stains and dirt, according to the brand. It also weighs less than 15 pounds and has a handle so you can move it wherever you need it.

Weight: 13.2 pounds | Dimensions: 10 x 14 x 14 in. | Tank capacity: 96 ounces

What are the different types of carpet cleaners?

Upright carpet cleaners

Like their name suggests, upright carpet cleaners have an upright design that looks almost like a vacuum cleaner, and their larger size often results in better suction and efficiency, according to our experts. Upright cleaners, while more expensive and more difficult to maneuver than handheld cleaners, are great for cleaning large carpeted areas, says Cotter.

Handheld carpet cleaners

While not as powerful as upright cleaners, these are more portable and great for spot cleaning small areas due to their lightweight designs and compact tanks, says Knoll. They tend to be less expensive, too. As a result, while they’re not ideal for washing wall-to-wall carpets, they’re a great option for people with area rugs, carpeted stairs or a lower budget, according to our experts.

How to shop for carpet cleaners

Once you’ve decided between an upright or a handheld carpet cleaner, our experts recommend using the following criteria to help you pick a brand and a model:

Portability

Whether handheld or upright, you’ll need to take your carpet cleaner out of storage and move it from room to room, so check the machine’s weight and overall dimensions before purchasing. While handheld models are inherently compact, some upright models offer smooth-rolling wheels and elongated hose attachments to boost portability, according to our experts.

Tank capacity

Often measured in ounces or gallons, larger water tanks reduce the number of trips to refill and empty, so they’re ideal for larger carpeted areas, says Brown. However, larger tanks will also be heavier and harder to transport, so a small-capacity tank is common for handheld units.

Heat and suction

While carpet steamers and carpet shampooers differ (we explain how below), most carpet shampooers do use some amount of heat to loosen up dirt and dry the carpet faster. Machines that use heat are more effective and efficient, according to our experts. Similarly, “stronger suction makes for better dirt and moisture extraction,” says Brown.

Cleaning solutions

Most residential machines apply a cleaning solution to your carpet before agitating (or scrubbing) the carpet fibers and sucking up the residue, according to our experts. Most of the models on this list come with a cleaning solution (a trial-size bottle, at the very least), but if not, be sure to find one that’s compatible with your machine.

Attachments

Brown recommends looking for models that come with an assortment of attachments to allow for more versatility when cleaning your home. “Hoses, brushes, and stair tools allow you to clean upholstery, stairs [and] pet beds,” too, she says.

Warranties

Brown recommends choosing a carpet cleaner with a solid warranty. Additionally, be sure you check the warranties on both your carpet cleaner and your rug before cleaning since misuse may void both of them. For example, if you clean houses professionally, choose a commercial model, as consumer cleaning machines often aren’t protected if toted around, says Brown. Similarly, certain carpets (like a “fifth generation Nylon or newer carpet”) may have specific cleaning requirements, and the warranties may be voided if they’re washed incorrectly, says Bailey.

Frequently asked questions What’s the benefit of having your own carpet cleaner? As opposed to renting a machine or calling in a professional, owning a carpet cleaner is convenient and cost-effective, according to our experts. You can spot-clean or shampoo your rugs (or upholstery) as needed with one purchase, which is especially practical for households with pets, kids or heavy traffic. What’s the difference between carpet steamers and carpet shampooers? Carpet shampooers apply a cleaning solution and agitate it with bristles or a beater before extracting it again, while carpet steamers use hot water vapor to sanitize your carpet, says Bailey. Carpet shampooers are easy to use and result in deep-cleaned, fluffy carpets, according to our experts. While “steam cleaning is incredibly powerful” and “doesn’t require any shampoo or other chemicals,” it’s best completed by professionals due to the high temperatures and costly machines, says Saunders. Steam cleaners may also leave a carpet damp, says Knoll. For those reasons, we only included carpet shampooers. How to dry a carpet after washing Most carpet cleaners provide suction, fans and heat to dry materials after washing them, according to our experts. That said, Bailey recommends placing a fan in the room after shampooing your carpet to speed up drying time and prevent the possibility of mold growth.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Todd Saunders is the CEO of FlooringStores, a resource that helps consumers find the right type of flooring and the right contractor for any project.

is the CEO of FlooringStores, a resource that helps consumers find the right type of flooring and the right contractor for any project. C.J. Bailey is the regional director for PuroClean, a restoration company that handles property damage, including water damage and carpet cleaning.

is the regional director for PuroClean, a restoration company that handles property damage, including water damage and carpet cleaning. Will Cotter is the owner of FreshSpace Cleaning and has managed cleaning companies in the US since 2016, many of which have offered carpet cleaning services to customers.

is the owner of FreshSpace Cleaning and has managed cleaning companies in the US since 2016, many of which have offered carpet cleaning services to customers. Angela Brown is a professional house cleaner with 32 years of experience and the founder of Savvy Cleaner, the training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. She is also an author, a podcaster and the host of the daily show Ask a House Cleaner.

is a professional house cleaner with 32 years of experience and the founder of Savvy Cleaner, the training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. She is also an author, a podcaster and the host of the daily show Ask a House Cleaner. Ryan Knoll is the owner of Tiny Casa, a home cleaning company that services over 600 homes monthly in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer, editor and consultant who has covered home improvement content for over seven years. You can find her work in publications such as Bustle, CNN, Allure, Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, Food & Wine and The Daily Beast. For this article, she interviewed five experts who work with carpet cleaners on a regular basis.

