The Echo Show 15, Amazon’s latest Echo Show device, is now available for preorder. It was introduced by the retailer in late September and, among other new features, boasts a notable upgrade compared to previous models: It can be mounted on a wall. When it’s not in use, you can program the device to show photos from Amazon Photos or preloaded art and other visuals. The Echo Show 15 begins shipping on Dec. 9.

The Echo Show 15 features a 15.6-inch, 1080p full HD touchscreen display, and you can use it in portrait or landscape orientation. It sports a 5-megapixel camera, microphone and speakers, so you can use it for photos or video calls. You can also control it using Alexa, as well as ask queries, set timers and more. The device offers a variety of widgets, from sticky notes to a shared family calendar, and you can use apps across categories like cooking, news and social media., according to Amazon You can also stream TV shows or movies through Prime Video, Netflix and more, or listen to music and audiobooks.

The Echo Show 15 is built with Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which allows it to better recognize your voice and offers a new visual ID feature, according to the company. Once you enroll in Visual ID, the camera scans your face and learns to recognize it. Then, if you walk in front of the Echo Show, it recognizes you and updates its screen to show your personal reminders, calendar events, notes and more. Visual ID also comes with a setting for kids — if you enroll a child in Visual ID, the device shows age-appropriate content only, according to Amazon.

To address potential privacy concerns, Amazon said enrolling in Visual ID is optional, and you can delete profiles at any time. You can also turn the microphone and camera on and off using a button on the side of the device, as well as view and delete voice recordings. The device’s camera has a built-in shutter you can use to cover the lens, too.

Additionally, the Echo Show 15 acts as a smart home hub, which Amazon said will allow you to control compatible devices like security cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats. You can purchase it with a tilt stand to prop it up on a table or countertop, and a wall mount comes with the device.

Smart home devices similar to the Echo Show were released this year, including two new Facebook Portal models: the Portal Plus and Portal Go. The Google Nest Hub Max also offers comparable features. During current Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, you’ll be able to find discounts on these types of items across retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more.

