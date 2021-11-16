Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday savings event for the 2021 holiday season. The retailer is offering early Black Friday deals on items across the spectrum, from tech devices and kitchen appliances to beauty and fashion. Some sales and deals only last 24 hours, while others will be available for weeks at a time.

In addition to Amazon, many other retailers are getting an early start on their Black Friday sales events this year. Best Buy is offering early deals ahead of its official Black Friday sale beginning Nov. 19, Walmart and Target are offering ongoing early deals and Macy’s is updating its selection of discounted products weekly. But experts warn that holiday discounts across popular retailers may be limited this year amid global supply chain issues paired with the threat of delayed holiday gifts. As a result, retail experts recommend starting your holiday shopping as early as possible. Amazon has reassured shoppers it’s well-prepared to avoid shipping challenges during the holidays, but waiting too long could mean it will be harder to find the exact gift you’re hoping for.

Amazon's Black Friday deals are plentiful, but not every deal is the best. To help you make the most of the retailer’s ongoing sales, we compiled worthwhile discounts from the Early Black Friday event in line with Select reader interest and previous coverage. To ensure the quality of these sales and deals, we’ve checked their current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Amazon Black Friday 2021: Best pre-Black Friday sales

Amazon's Early Black Friday sale is massive. Below, we highlight some of the sales we think you'll want to know about, based on what Select readers have shown interest in and our previous coverage of tech, wellness and other products. Each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

Amazon Black Friday 2021: Best pre-Black Friday deals

Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in. We also noted the value of each discount against historical pricing, according to price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

One of the best exercise bikes, the NordicTrack S22i comes with a 22-inch touch-screen display, Bluetooth headphone connectivity and studio sessions on demand. It also includes a 30-day iFIT membership, through which trainers are able to actually control your bike’s resistance, incline and decline in the live interactive classes. The exercise bike has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 3,400 Amazon reviewers.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

Samsung is one of the best brands for smart TVs thanks to its QLED panels with improved colors, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. This 60-inch option from the brand’s Q60A series features a slim design, an expanded range of colors, built-in Amazon Alexa and dual LED backlight that provides enhanced contrast, according to the brand. It’s also offered in various sizes ranging from 32 inches up to 85 inches. This smart TV has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

Fell to its lowest price ever in early November during Black Friday sales, according to CamelCamelCamel

The recently launched GoPro HERO 10 Black is currently discounted across retailers during Black Friday sales, including on Amazon. The Wi-Fi-enabled camera boasts an upgraded GP2 engine compared to previous models, improving its responsive touch controls, performance speed and more, according to the brand. You can shoot 23MP photos and 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, as well as capture moments in slo-mo. The brand says the camera is water-resistant up to 33 feet, and you can use the companion app to transfer content to your phone. It has a 4.5-star average rating from 87 reviews at Best Buy.

Fell to its lowest price ever in early November during Black Friday sales, according to CamelCamelCamel

The newest machine in SodaStream’s lineup, the Terra is cordless and features a wide, ergonomic carbonation button that you press to control the fizz level of your water. The machine is also designed with Innovation Quick Connect technology, which helps you lock the glass cylinder into place, the brand says. It’s compatible with SodaStream’s one-half-liter and 1-liter dishwasher-safe reusable bottles, and the machine is available in four colors: White, Black, Misty Blue and Red. This bundle comes with two 60-liter CO2 cylinders, three 1-liter bottles and two flavors of Bubly Drops. The machine has a 4.4-star average rating from 173 reviews on Amazon.

Fell to its lowest price ever in mid November during Black Friday sales, according to CamelCamelCamel

The Fitbit Luxe features a slimmer design than other Fitbit models and a polished stainless steel case, and you can choose from a variety of band styles. It tracks your workouts, steps taken, calories burned and more, plus offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring at night. The Bluetooth-enabled smart fitness watch pairs with a companion app, which allows you to view a daily Stress Management Score, among other health reports —you can also get on-wrist guided breathing sessions to practice mindfulness during the day. You opt to receive calls, texts and app notifications through the watch, which the brand says is water-resistant up to about 164 feet (50 meters) and can give you up to five days of battery life on a single charge. The watch has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

Available in Triple Black and White Smoke colors, these over-ear headphones from Bose offer Quiet mode for full noise cancellation and Aware mode, which allows you to hear some outside noise. You can get up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and 15 minutes of quick charging gives you up to three hours of play time, according to the brand. The headphones also feature volume-optimized Active EQ to keep the audio’s base consistent as you change the sound level. They have a 4.2-star average rating from more than 200 ratings on Amazon.

Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel

This Shark air purifier model utilizes six fans to distribute airflow across the True HEPA filter and has a cleaning capacity of up to 1,200 square feet, the brand says. It’s equipped with Clean Sense IQ technology to track indoor air quality and auto-adjust settings accordingly. Its control panel display shows information about air quality in real time, and you can dim the lit panel or turn it so it doesn't disturb you as you sleep. The air purifier has a built-in advanced odor guard on the filter to help reduce smells produced while cooking or cleaning, and you can control the device using the touchscreen panel or included remote. Shark’s air purifier boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 600 reviews on Amazon, and the brand also sells a smaller model with four fans that’s marked down as well.

Fell to its lowest price ever in early November during Black Friday sales, according to CamelCamelCamel

Once you connect Kasa’s smart plugs to Wi-Fi, you can control them via the companion app or using Amazon Alexa and Google Home voice commands. In the app, you can set timers or countdown schedules for devices connected to the smart plugs, including Christmas lights, fans and more. The plugs are designed to be compact, allowing you to stack two on top of each other in one wall outlet. Additionally, Away Mode automatically turns connected devices on and off to make it appear like you’re home. The smart plugs come in a pack of four and have a 4.7-star average rating from more than 28,300 reviews on Amazon.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

After you plug this media player into your TV and connect it to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to stream movies and shows in 4K Ultra HD and control it using Alexa voice commands. The TV cube is built with a speaker and eight microphones, and you can ask Alexa to check the weather, set timers and more when the TV is off. The device also allows you to control your compatible cable and satellite box. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio, and the media player comes with a Alexa Voice Remote. The Amazon Fire TV Cube has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,900 reviews at Best Buy.

