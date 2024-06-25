It’s official — Amazon is hosting Prime Day 2024 from July 16 to 17. The 48-hour mega sale is exclusive to Prime members, giving them access to shop deals on tech, travel accessories, kitchen gadgets, home products, pet supplies and more. Below, learn everything we know about Prime Day 2024 (and the absolute best Prime Day deals to shop) — we’ll continue updating you as we get more information.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, exclusive to Prime members. It’s typically a 48-hour sale during which brands discount products to their lowest prices of the year.

Retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy tend to host their own mega sales around Prime Day. For example, Target is hosting Target Circle Week from July 7 to 13, and Walmart is hosting its Walmart Deals event from July 8 to 11, which is open to all shoppers. Other retailers have not announced details about their summer sales yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

What countries participate in Prime Day?

According to Amazon, Prime Day 2024 is happening in over 20 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK.

When is Prime Day 2024?

Amazon is hosting Prime Day 2024 from July 16 to 17. The 48-hour sale typically takes place in mid-July — for example, Prime Day 2023 took place on July 11 and 12 and Prime Day 2022 took place on July 12 and 13.

Is Prime Day two times a year?

In 2022 and 2023, Amazon hosted Prime Day twice each year. It held its summer Prime Day sale in July and another Prime Day-level event in October — in 2022, it was called the Prime Early Access Sale, and in 2023, it was called Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon has yet to announce whether it’s hosting a second Prime Day-level event in October 2024. Currently, July’s event is the only chance for Prime members to shop deals during an exclusive 48-hour mega sale.

Do you need to be a Prime member to shop on Prime Day?

Yes, only Prime members get access to Amazon Prime Day deals.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is the retailer’s loyalty program. A standard membership costs $139 a year or $15 a month, and new members get a 30-day free trial. Amazon also offers discounted student memberships ($69 a year) and memberships for those who qualify for certain government assistance programs ($7 a month).

Benefits of a Prime membership include access to shop Prime Day deals and free, fast shipping, such as free two-day, one-day and same-day delivery. Prime members also get a handful of streaming and entertainment perks, plus they can order groceries online through Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh and sign up for a free Grubhub+ membership.

How do you sign up for a Prime membership before Prime Day 2024?

Before Prime Day 2024, you can sign up for a Prime membership on Amazon’s website or app. New members get a 30-day free trial — Amazon automatically charges you for your Prime membership once the free trial period ends.

What are the best deals to shop on Prime Day?

Products across all shopping categories are on sale during Prime Day, and shoppers won’t know exactly what’s available until the event starts. But looking at Prime Day bestsellers from previous years can give you a sense of the traditionally discounted items. For example, the most ordered items during Prime Day in July 2023 include the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, Apple AirPods, Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner and Alexa-enabled devices. Some of the best Prime Day discounts are Amazon’s Lightning Deals, flash sales that give shoppers a short window to purchase limited quantities of specific products.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate updates editor at NBC Select who has been covering Amazon since 2020. In addition to numerous sales stories, I wrote NBC Select’s history of Amazon Prime Day and Prime membership guide. For this article, I researched Prime Day 2024 and reviewed information from Amazon press releases.

