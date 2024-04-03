Amazon is known for its mega-sale events like Prime Day, but you can also find steep discounts all year round — through its Lightning Deals or secret outlet. You don’t have to wait for a special shopping occasion to find great deals on items from popular brands, especially Apple products. Currently, Amazon is selling Apple’s AirPods 2, which typically retail for around $130, for just $89. That's tied for the lowest price they have been all year long — the other time was in February.

While the AirPods 2 aren’t Apple’s newest earbuds models — you can also get AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro via the online retailer — they’re still one of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

Just like the newer models, the AirPods 2 has 24 hours of battery life, 18 hours of talk time and up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, according to the brand. Similar to all of Apple’s wireless earbuds and headphones, the AirPods 2 connect to smartphones via bluetooth and you can use voice control to communicate with Siri and adjust music volume and answer calls. You can also skip or resume audio by double-tapping on the side of the earbuds. You can also buy a compatible case with a keychain so you can protect it from accidental falls and avoid misplacing it by attaching it to a bag.

