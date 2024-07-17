Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Prime members can still shop select deals across categories, like beauty products, home gadgets, tech and more. The discounts won't last long, however, so checkout quickly to avoid missing out.

I’ve been covering shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for five years at NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Prime Day deals that are still live. I only included products that are listed at their Prime Day price or up to $2 higher. Also, if you're curious, we compiled NBC Select readers' favorite Prime Day products, plus what our editors purchased.

SKIP AHEAD The best Prime Day deals | More Prime Day sales to check out | The best sales at other retailers

Want more from our everyday experts, straight to your inbox? Sign up for The Selection, our weekly newsletter packed full of good finds, sales and exclusive content.

Best Prime Day deals

4.8-star average rating from 42,755 reviews on Amazon

Energizer’s pack of 32 AA batteries is great for those who constantly find themselves in need of replacements. The batteries offer long-lasting power and are designed to protect against leaks for up to two years after they’re fully used, according to the brand. Energizer’s AAA batteries are also on sale during Prime Day.

4.3-star average rating from 100,300 reviews on Amazon

With this device, you can open and close your garage door from your phone regardless of where you are. (All you'll need to do is pair it with the brand’s companion app.) You can also give your loved ones permission to control your garage door through the app, and set an open/close schedule. It's compatible with most garage door openers made after 1993, according to Chamberlain.

4.3-star average rating from 22,100 reviews on Amazon

I always keep a box of these under eye patches at home to use when my skin looks dry and dull. They’re made with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which hydrate, depuff and brighten skin, according to the brand. The patches feel cool when I apply them, and to make them even colder, I keep them in the refrigerator. They’re sold in a pack with 48 individually wrapped pairs, so they’re easy to throw in my toiletry bag.

4.7-star average rating from 5,112 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This durable stainless steel mug is vacuum-insulated, which means it can keep your beverage hot or cold for hours, according to the brand. The lid uses magnets to prevent spills, and both the mug and the lid are dishwasher-safe. Only certain colors are on sale.

4.5-star average rating from 107,216 reviews on Amazon

This vegetable chopper has four interchangeable blades — a small dicer, large dicer, spiral blade and ribbon blade — to make slicing, chopping and dicing vegetables easier. It cuts vegetables directly into an included collection tray, and all parts are dishwasher-safe.

4.5-star average rating from 81,933 reviews on Amazon

Remove stains from rugs, upholstered furniture, car interiors and more with this compact carpet cleaner, which is a NBC Select Pet Awards winner. You use its hose to spray areas with cleaning solution, scrub them and suction up the mess. The device has two tanks: one for cleaning solution and one for dirty liquid. In addition to the hose, Bissell’s Little Green machine comes with a crevice tool for detailing and a self-cleaning tool.

4.2-star average rating from 436 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

AirPods are beloved by many NBC Select staff members — in fact, they’re some of our favorite wireless earbuds and workout headphones. This 3rd Gen. model is the brand’s newest release. They have up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, according to Apple, and come with a lightning charging case. You can also use “Hey Siri” voice commands to play songs, make calls, get directions and answer texts while wearing the earbuds, which are sweat- and water-resistant.

4.5-star average rating from 5,820 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This expert-recommended pack of dual-sided silicone scrubbers is one of the best loofah alternatives available. It’s easy to use, gentle on the skin and easy to clean, unlike loofahs, which can harbor many bacteria.

4.6-star average rating from 17,572 reviews on Amazon

This dewy tinted sunscreen is an NBC Select staff favorite because it has broad-spectrum protection, is lightweight, soothing and suitable for all skin tones. “It blends in seamlessly, doesn’t leave a white cast or any visible residue on the face,” says NBC Select editor Cory Fernandez. It’s also safe for all skin types, including those with acne-prone skin, since it’s noncomedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 483,222 reviews on Amazon

Simultaneously dry and style your hair with this hot air brush. Its 2.4-inch oval barrel is made from a ceramic titanium material, which helps reduce frizz and heat damage while creating shiny waves, curls and blowouts, according to the brand. It has four heat settings and you can detach its barrel from its handle, making it easy to store or travel with.

4.8-star average rating from 115,982 reviews on Amazon

Lifestraw’s personal water filter is helpful to take on camping and hiking trips and also beneficial for keeping in your emergency kit. As you drink through the straw, the built-in filter removes waterborne bacteria, parasites, microplastics, and other debris, according to the brand. Each filter can purify up to 1,000 gallons of water.

4.7-star average rating from 42,767

Lowest price ever

Keep Laneige’s overnight lip mask next to your bed and use the included mini spatula to apply it before you go to sleep. Its formula is made with coconut oil, shea butter and murumuru seed butter to moisturize skin overnight so you’re left with soft lips in the morning. The lip mask also has antioxidants like vitamin C. It comes in multiple flavors including vanilla, berry, gummy bear and sweet candy. "I never go to bed without putting this on," says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. "It's so thick and creamy — and stays on my lips. I wake up and it's still there. It has real staying power."

4.5-star average rating from 24,955 reviews on Amazon

Keurig makes some of our favorite single-serve coffee makers, like this one, which brews 8-, 10- and 12-ounce cups. It’s compatible with K-Cup Pods, as well as Keurig’s My K-Cup Universal Reusable Filter, and has a “strong brew” mode that intensifies your drink’s flavor. The coffee maker’s removable reservoir holds 42 ounces of water and can fit travel mugs up to 7.4 inches tall under its spout.

4.5-star average rating from 37,821 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Keep an eye on your dog (or cat) when you’re out with Furbo’s pet camera, a NBC Select Pet Award winner. It connects to a companion app where you can livestream footage and rotates 360 degrees to see a room from multiple angles. The camera also has a treats compartment to toss your pet a snack via the app. This bundle comes with a Furbo Nanny subscription, which lets you record and save videos.

4.3-star average rating from 60,900 reviews on Amazon

This water flosser has a 7-ounce water reservoir built into the wand, plus has three pressure settings and four tip accessories, which you can store in the included travel bag. The charger magnetically attaches to the flosser and charges the device in four hours, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 4,544 reviews on Amazon

This dermatologist-recommended serum is one of favorite options for those who want thicker, healthier looking eyebrows. It’s made with a blend of peptides, biotin, lipids and green tea extract, which help condition, strengthen and soften eyebrows while preventing hairs from breaking or feeling brittle, according to RevitaLash. The brand recommends applying the serum daily.

4.4-star average rating from 6,516 reviews on Amazon

Attach these Bluetooth trackers to your keys, purse and luggage so you always know where they are. Each tracker pairs with a companion app that lets you ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or show you its most recent location on a map when it’s outside of Bluetooth range. You can also double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

4.6-star average rating from 33,259 reviews on Amazon

This duo includes two of the most important steps in a skin care routine: a cleanser and a moisturizer. The creamy cleanser gently removes makeup, grime, and oil, while the lightweight moisturizer hydrates and repairs the skin barrier, according to the brand. Both products are noncomedogenic (so they won’t clog pores), allergy-tested, fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 6,268 reviews on Amazon

I own over a dozen Stasher Bags and use them to meal prep, pack my lunch and store food. The reusable silicone bags are dishwasher-safe, and you can put them in them in the freezer, microwave and oven (up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit). They have a leak-proof seal, too. This set comes with four Stasher Bags: one 64-ounce half-gallon bag, one 12-ounce snack bag and two 28-ounce sandwich bags.

4.8-star average rating from 23,760 reviews on Amazon

I use these towels every day to remove makeup and dry my face after I wash it. They’re disposable, so they replace that dirty towel in your bathroom that gets covered in bacteria, dirt and pore-clogging oils. Clean Skin Club’s towels are made from soft fiber that’s gentle on skin and come in a box of 50.

4.4-star average rating from 1,075 reviews on Amazon

Sulwhasoo makes some of our favorite Korean skin care products, including this cleansing oil. Suitable for all skin types, it uses an herbal oil blend to gently remove excess sebum and makeup while hydrating your skin, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 12,287 reviews on Amazon

Temptations cat treats are an NBC Select staff favorite and an NBC Select Pet Award winner because they fit inside most treat dispensers, come in several different flavors and our editors’ cats find them tasty. They're crunchy on the outside yet soft on the inside, so cats of all ages can easily chew them, in my experience.

4.7-star average rating from 6,429 reviews on Amazon

This Neutrogena body sunscreen won’t leave behind a white cast or feel greasy on the skin, according to experts in our guide to spray sunscreens. Suitable for acne-prone skin, it’s also oil-free and noncomedogenic so it won’t clog pores, according to Neutrogena.

4.4-star average rating from 11,207 reviews on Amazon

The Casper Original Pillow won an NBC Select Bed and Bath Award because it’s breathable, suited for any type of sleeper and has a 100% cotton cover, which ensures that you stay cool throughout the night, according to the brand. The pillow has two machine-washable layers, including an inner core with shorter fibers and an outer layer with soft, clump-resisting fibers that NBC Select staff describe as “a pillow-in-a-pillow.” This set of two comes in a standard or king size.

4.7-star average rating from 10,733 reviews at Ulta

This lightweight, non-greasy spray doubles as a heat protectant and anti-frizz treatment. Safe for all hair types, including color-treated hair, this NBC Select staff favorite acts like a raincoat for your hair to help protect it from humidity and prevent frizz, according to the brand. Plus, it leaves hair looking glossy and smooth after styling, according to our editors.

Best Prime Day sales you can still shop

Here are the best Prime Day sales live right now. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best sales at other retailers

Frequently asked questions Can you return Prime Day purchases? Yes, you can return Prime Day purchases . There’s no separate return policy for items you buy during the sale, but some items can’t be returned, like groceries, downloadable software products and select jewelry. Most items shipped and fulfilled by Amazon can be refunded within 30 days of delivery. If third-party sellers’ products are eligible for Amazon Prime, they fall under Amazon’s standard return policy. If not, they typically offer a return policy equivalent to Amazon’s. When is the next Amazon Prime Day? Amazon has not announced the date of its next Prime Day sale. In 2022 and 2023, the retailer hosted a second Prime Day-level event in October, but we don’t know what’s to come in 2024.

How I found the best Prime Day deals that are still live

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award and Pet Award winners. All the products I recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. At time of publish, they're either still being sold at their Prime Day price or up to $2 higher.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate updates editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for five years. To round up the best Prime Day sales that are still live, I found highly rated products that align with NBC Select's previous coverage and reporting.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.