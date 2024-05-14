Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul savings event is officially here. For an entire week, you can save money on your favorite beauty items across categories through Amazon Beauty. The event — which gives you a $10 credit when you spend $50 or more on products — is open to everyone, so take this chance to stock up for your skin care routine or explore new items, including luxury hair care items.

Below, we compiled a list of our picks and some expert recommendations. Stock availability may change throughout the week as the sale continues.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul? One of Amazon’s most recent additions to their sale events is the Summer Beauty Haul saving event. For an entire week, customers can shop deals across all beauty categories and receive a promotional credit of $10 when they spend $50 or more on beauty products. To receive the credit, Amazon must ship and sell the items. The promotion will automatically add to your cart on qualifying orders. When does Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul start and end? The Amazon Summer Beauty Haul savings event is a week-long sale that begins at 12:00 a.m. PDT on Monday, May 13, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, May 19. Do you have to be a Prime member to shop the Summer Beauty Haul? No, everyone is welcome to shop for beauty items on sale during the event. However, Prime members will be able to receive fast and free shipping on every order. When did Amazon start the Summer Beauty Haul? Amazon hosted its first-ever Summer Beauty Haul savings event last year, in 2023, and this is now the second time the annual sale will occur on the site, where customers can shop for their favorite beauty products.

Best Amazon skin care sales

Laneige Lip Glowy BalmLaneige makes some of our favorite products, including its lip mask and lip balm. Although the balm is a lighter alternative to the mask, it still gives your lips moisture and conditions them throughout the day with ingredients like shea butter and murumuru seed butter, according to the brand. It comes in eight tints, including Grapefruit (coral), Berry (pink), Peach (orange) and more.

This TSA-approved quartet from Sun Bum will keep your skin care routine in order while you travel this summer. It includes a gentle and hydrating daily cleanser, a brightening face scrub, an SPF 30 sunscreen and a water-resistant pouch.

According to the brand, this cleansing balm unclogs pores and removes over 95% of makeup, sunscreen, and pollutants. Its ingredients include Japanese charcoal and safflower seed oil. This balm, which is suitable for all skin types, can be used daily since it’s gentle, non-acnegenic and free of common irritants.

Inside this reusable travel bag, you’ll find TSA-approved products, including sunscreen spray, facial sunscreen and after-sun lotion. You’ll also find the brand’s broad-spectrum SPF lip balm, which leaves your lips soft after applying, thanks to moisturizing ingredients like jojoba oil, according to experts in our guide to SPF lip balms.

Help improve your skin’s tone and texture with this fast-absorbing, lightweight vitamin C serum. The green tea enzyme will gently exfoliate while vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid will brighten and fade dark spots, according to the brand. For the best results, pat two to three drops of this fragrance-free serum into your skin both morning and night, according to Innisfree.

This lightweight face sunscreen, which has a SPF 40, offers UVA and UVB protection and also includes hyaluronic acid to help hydrate skin. The sheer formula won’t leave behind a white cast and it is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, making it good for sensitive skin.

This NBC Select Wellness Award winner helps treat existing blemishes and prevent new pimples from forming. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin says she started using Differin gel for her hormonal and cystic acne as a teenager since it is the only OTC retinoid that does not require a prescription. “It helped reduce my acne in a few days when I used it as a spot treatment, which, as a high schooler, was perfect because it made me less insecure about my skin,” she says. This treatment contains 0.1% adapalene, which regulates cell turnover along the pores to reduce clogging, according to the brand.

One of our favorite eye creams, this formula contains retinol to help stimulate collagen production — which experts told us keeps the structure of your skin firm and provides underlying support. It also has glycerin to help hydrate the delicate skin in that area, according to the brand.

On our list of best moisturizers for dry skin, this face lotion is made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerin and squalane, a popular emollient, and is also free of dyes, fragrance, and other common chemical irritants, according to the brand. It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and can be used morning or night.

If you have sensitive skin or suffer from rosacea, foaming cleansers can often be too harsh on rosacea-prone skin because they contain foaming agents that remove most of the oil on the face, which can lead to even more dryness and flaking. But experts told us in our guide to skin care for people with rosacea, that this foaming cleanser has soothing ingredients (like oats) that both calm and hydrate. This cleanser is also free of potential irritants like fragrance, parabens and sulfates.

Best Amazon body care sales

This body wash’s formula has charcoal, glycerin and castor oil to cleanse the skin and draw out dirt and impurities without drying it out. It also helps prevent body odor and leaves your skin with long-lasting notes of vanilla and bourbon. And, although it’s for the body, you can apply this to your face and hair as well, according to the brand.

This plant-based cream can help control odors for up to 48 hours on areas including your armpits, thighs and more, according to the brand. The coconut and hibiscus-scented moisturizer and deodorant hybrid is safe and effective for the whole body. It has an invisible finish on all skin tones, meaning no white marks are left on the skin, according to Sheamoisture.

One of our favorite body moisturizers, this lotion is fragrance-free and specifically targets extra dry, tight skin, according to the brand. It has hydrating ingredients like ceramides, shea butter and oatmeal that lock in moisture for up to 24 hours, according to the brand.

Intended to help with the appearance of scars and stretch marks, this oil is packed with vitamin E to hydrate and chamomile oil to soothe, according to the brand. The oil absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave behind a greasy feeling and it can be used only on scars or stretch marks or all over to hydrate skin. This oil has a 4.6-star average rating from over 50,000 reviews on Amazon.

Smooth your skin from head to toe with this salt scrub. It is lightly scented with frangipani and contains Tahitian monoi oil to infuse moisture as you exfoliate. To use, apply a small amount to damp skin and rub in gentle circular motions before rinsing off. This scrub 4.5-star average rating from over 1,100 reviews on Amazon.

Best Amazon hair care sales

This hot tool combines the best parts of a flat iron and a curling iron, allowing you to use it as both. Suitable for all hair lengths, you can also customize your experience by choosing from one of the 26 heat settings shown on the LED digital display, according to the brand.

This trio includes NBC Select staff favorites and expert recommendations, including Soulfood Nourishing Mask, The Wizard Silcone-Free Detangling Primer and Perk Up Dry Shampoo. The mask helps hydrate and condition hair, and the detangling spray also doubles as a heat protectant. Also, the dry shampoo can soak up dirt, sweat and odor but still blends easily into hair without weighing it down, according to experts.

This duo (best for hair types 1A-3C) includes Lazy Day Dry Shampoo and Magic Spell Texturizing Spray. The translucent dry shampoo soaks up excess oils, adds volume and texture and extends the period between hair washes. Meanwhile, the texturizing spray is best for those who want to add volume to their hair and have a flexible hold without leaving hair dry, according to the brand.

Noticing a lot of product buildup? A clarifying shampoo can help. This one utilizes apple cider vinegar to give your hair a deep clean and it also soothes any irritation you’re experiencing with ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, according to the brand. And although this is suitable for all hair types, it’s especially great if you want shinier hair, according to Aveeno.

This Conair tool was recommended by experts for our list of top hair dryers because of its powerful ion generator that reduces frizz. This model has a 1.5-inch titanium ceramic-coated barrel that distributes heat evenly, and its ionic technology ensures a no-frizz blowout, according to the brand.

This sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner set moisturizes hair without weighing it down, according to the brand. They are gentle on color-treated hair and contain rosemary botanicals to hydrate and add shine. The set has a 4.5-star average rating from over 12,920 reviews on Amazon.

Think of this styling tool as a blow dryer and flat iron in one. Simply turn on and run the brush through damp hair to dry and style it at the same time. The wide paddle brush smoothes hair and leaves it looking sleek and the swivel cord makes it easy to maneuver without getting tangled up. This brush also has two heat settings and an ergonomic handle. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 65,260 reviews on Amazon.

This leave-in treatment, which has a 4.8-star average rating from over 22,930 reviews on Amazon, fills voids in your hair cuticle to leave it feeling soft and looking silky, according to the brand. One thing to note: A little goes a long way. Just put a small dab in your palm and rub your hands together before smoothing onto dry hair.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for NBC Select who covers beauty and wellness, gift guides and special sale events like Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event, Sephora’s Savings Event, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and more. For this story, she consulted with NBC Select staff on their favorite products as well as expert recommendations across all beauty categories on Amazon.

