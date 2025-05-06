One thing I always pack in my bag is a power bank. Whether I am out and about on the weekend or packing my travel backpack, a portable charger saves me from the stress of my phone or earbuds running out of battery.

My go-to and our current deal of the day is the Anker Zolo Power Bank, which is 50% off right now — it’s on sale for less than $15.

Anker Zolo Power Bank deal

The Anker Zolo Power Bank is a compact portable charger that’s about the size of a tri-fold wallet or old-school iPod. It has a short (5.4-inch) USB-C cable built-in to the battery itself, so you don’t have to worry about packing an extra charging cable. It also has an extra USB-C and USB-A port built in, so you can charge multiple devices at the same time.

It can charge most smartphones two full times before running out of juice. Plus, it is fast charge compatible with most small personal electronics.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on smartwatches, running shoes, cameras and more. For this piece, I checked Anker Zolo Power Bank prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

