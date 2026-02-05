Beats makes some of my favorite wireless earbuds, especially for fitness. But not all of the brand’s headphones are specifically for working out. Take the Beats Studio Buds+ — they’re all-day, everyday earbuds fit for any activity, and they are 40% off right now. Plus, I found other headphones from the brand on sale to consider.

Beats Studio Buds+ deal

These are small, portable, fully equipped earbuds that work well on both iPhone and Android devices. They have all the features you would expect — active noise cancelling, transparency mode, a fast charging case, quick Bluetooth pairing and, if you’re on iPhone, syncing with Apple’s Find My app. The buds get up to nine hours of battery life alone and up to 36 hours with the charging case. The earbuds come with four rubber eartip sizes and a small charging cable in the box.

Other Beats headphones on sale

These over-ear headphones are over 50% off right now, and are a big upgrade in terms of sound quality compared to earbuds. They connect wirelessly or you can connect them with the included USB-C cable for a wired, higher-fidelity connection. These headphones also get up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

These are some of the most secure earbuds I’ve ever tested, with a large ear hook shape that keeps each earbud firmly in place. They have active noise cancelling and transparency modes, which are especially useful for indoor workouts at the gym, for example. You can learn more in my Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, walking shoes, cameras and more. I’ve been testing earbuds and headphones for years — I try new models constantly, comparing them against previous versions and similar competitors. For this piece, I checked Beats prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

