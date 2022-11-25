Black Friday is here, and we're seeing notable discounts on Select reader favorites, including Apple’s AirPods Pro. The second (and newest) iteration of these expert-recommended earbuds are at their lowest price ever, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. The first-generation AirPods Pro were a Black Friday 2021 bestseller. Discounted from $249 to $199, this deal — as well as other Black Friday sales — can be found across major retailers such as Target, Amazon and Best Buy. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or searching for a gift for your favorite college student or music lover, now might be the ideal time to snag a pair.

Loved by Select editors and experts alike, the second generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro are designed to provide a richer sound experience, thanks to smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound than its predecessor, according to the brand. It includes four sizes of silicone tips, ranging from XS to L, to allow for a more customized fit.

Plus, you can adjust audio settings directly on the earbuds, swiping the stem to adjust volume or pressing on the pod to pause or play your music. These AirPods also exceed their previous model in battery life: They now offer up to six hours of listening time, and 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case, says Apple. And, if you’re concerned about misplacing your AirPods, no worries — they have a built-in speaker that will emit a loud sound with the use of the Find My App, making them easier to locate.

Other wireless earbuds on sale

4.4-star average rating from 1,877 reviews at Best Buy

With active noise cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Earbuds can offer up to five hours of continuous playback time — and up to 20 hours with noise cancellation deactivated, says Samsung. Similar to the AirPods Pro, these earbuds come with multi-sized silicone tips for a more comfortable and customized fit. You can also tap the earbuds to play and pause your music and answer phone calls.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 29,731 reviews at Best Buy

The Bose Sport Earbuds have an integrated microphone system that's designed to focus on your voice while reducing exterior sounds to make your phone calls more clear, says Bose. When fully charged, they offer up to five hours of listening time, the charging case can provide up to two full charges and they're water-resistant to withstand a sweaty workout, the brand says.

4.2-star average rating from 40,040 reviews on Amazon

At under $20, the Skullcandy Dime XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds are the most affordable option on this list. They have an IPX-4 water-resistance rating, meaning they can withstand sweat and light rain. The earbuds also have up to 12 hours of battery life, as well as Tile App integration to help you track them down if you misplace them, according to the brand.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

