If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 1,130 reviews on Amazon

Released just this fall, the Apple Watch Series 8 goes above and beyond your average smartwatch. It’s now equipped with safety features such as fall detection, emergency SOS and crash detection, Apple says, and is built with a temperature sensor that’s able to track your sleep patterns, even getting as granular as noting your sleep stages. It also has a new and improved Workout app, which offers detailed metrics to help you personalize your workouts and goals.

The Series 8 is both water- and dust-resistant, too, says Apple, and offers up to 18 hours of battery life to keep you covered the whole day. And, as with other Apple watches, you can make calls, text friends, stream music and podcasts and even pay for purchases with Apple Pay. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and can seamlessly connect with your other Apple devices.

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a 41 millimeter sports band, which is designed for small to medium wrists and available in four colorways, and an aluminum case. Also worth keeping in mind: The 45 millimeter size, which has the same features and fits medium to large wrists, is also on sale for Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

