Black Friday is around the corner and major retailers — including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy — are already offering an array of early Black Friday sales. To give you an idea of which deals reigned supreme last year among our readers, we compiled a list of the most purchased products we covered during Black Friday 2021. To ensure the quality of each deal, we used price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to confirm all of the below products were at their lowest price in at least three months when shared.
Apple AirPods Pro
- 4.7-star average rating from 13,041 reviews at Best Buy
- Covered in: Black Friday deal alert: Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
- 4.7-star average rating from 18,633 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: Deal alert: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush
- 4.6-star average rating from 43,027 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: The 10 best electric toothbrushes of 2021
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-Inch Laptop
- 4.5-star average rating from 4,408 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: Black Friday laptop deals 2021
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
- 4.4-star average rating from 25,880 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: Black Friday deal alert: The iRobot Roomba 692
CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron
- 4.5-star average rating from 14,217 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: 10 best flat irons of 2021
Kasa Smart Light Bulbs
- 4.5-star average rating from 9,334 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: 70+ best Black Friday deals
AncestryDNA + Traits Testing Kit
- 4.7-star average rating from 21,141 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: Amazon's Black Friday deals
Ninja FD401 Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
- 4.8-star average rating from 32,537 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: Best Black Friday air fryer deals
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum
- 4.7-star average rating from 3,013 reviews at Best Buy
- Covered in: Best Dyson Black Friday deals 2021
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
- 4.6-star average rating from 25,332 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: Best Black Friday deals on TVs
Apple AirPods 3
- 4.6-star average rating from 36,948 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: Apple AirPods on sale during Cyber Week 2021
AeroGarden Harvest Elite
- 4.6-star average rating from 5,575 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: Amazon's Black Friday deals
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer
- 4.6-star average rating from 56,574 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: Best Black Friday air fryer deals
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary
- 4.4-star average rating from 20,254 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: Black Friday 2021 fitness deals
AidallsWellup Men’s 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver
- 4.3-star average rating from 10,138 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: The 5 best head shavers of 2021
REVLON Copper and Ceramic Digital Flat Iron
- 4.5-star average rating from 2,841 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in: 10 best flat irons of 2021
Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.