Black Friday 2021 bestsellers: The most purchased deals

From Apple AirPods to Ninja air fryers, here are the most purchased products we covered during Black Friday in 2021.
Here's what Select readers gravitated toward during Black Friday 2021.
By Shari Uyehara

Black Friday is around the corner and major retailers — including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy — are already offering an array of early Black Friday sales. To give you an idea of which deals reigned supreme last year among our readers, we compiled a list of the most purchased products we covered during Black Friday 2021. To ensure the quality of each deal, we used price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to confirm all of the below products were at their lowest price in at least three months when shared.

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-Inch Laptop

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs

AncestryDNA + Traits Testing Kit

Ninja FD401 Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Apple AirPods 3

AeroGarden Harvest Elite

Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary

AidallsWellup Men’s 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver

REVLON Copper and Ceramic Digital Flat Iron

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.