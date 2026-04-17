This story is part of NBC Select’s New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

Apparel and footwear launches

The Pegasus is one of Nike’s signature everyday road running shoes, and the most recent iteration is more lightweight, responsive and bouncy. It has a full-length Air Zoom Unit, a.k.a. an air bubble inside the shoe’s cushioning with spring-like threads inside. The threads contract and pop back into place as your feet respectively hit the ground and take off, giving you a boost as you propel forward. The sneaker, which comes in men’s and women’s sizes, also has breathable mesh fabric, a waffle-patterned outsole for extra grip and a wider toe box than the originals.

The Journey 2 is Nobull’s new everyday road running shoe. It has a built-in stability system made from raised sidewalls and a structured midsole to lock your feet in place; a cross-hatch-style outsole that grips the ground to add extra traction; and lots of cushioning underfoot to keep feet comfortable. The shoe is made with slightly stretchy, breathable fabric, and the brand says it feels like there’s an internal bootie inside that hugs your feet to support them. The Journey 2 comes in men’s and women’s sizes.

Other notable apparel and footwear launches:

Tech launches

Sony Bravia Theatre Home Audio

Sony massively expanded its home theater audio offerings, with multiple brand new soundbars, subwoofers and rear speakers. The sound quality, features and price go up as you increase the number: the $350 Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 5 is much more entry-level than the $1,500 Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9. “Fleshing out its offerings means there are options for more people across more price points, which is usually a good thing” says Rabinowitz.

Open earbuds rest on the outside of your ears, leaving them open so you can better hear what’s going on around you (great for running or biking in busy cities) . These new open earbuds from Suunto look especially suited to the outdoors because they are lightweight, IP55 dust and waterproof and sync easily with the Suunto app alongside the brand’s fitness trackers. They come with a wireless charging case that gets up to 36 hours of battery life.

Other notable tech launches:

Beauty and wellness launches

Reale Actives Skin Care

Influencer Alix Earle recently debuted her skin care company, Reale Actives, which she developed with her dermatologist. The brand makes acne-safe products, and there’s currently four in the line, all of which are currently sold out — but you can sign up to get notifications about when they’re back in-stock.

The cleansing balm helps get rid of makeup without stripping skin; the exfoliating gel cleanser unclogs pores; and the mandelic acid serum smooths out texture and brightens the complexion. There’s also a moisturizer that hydrates skin while strengthening the skin barrier.

Almost every time the NBC Select staff interviews a dermatologist about sunscreen, they recommend EltaMD’s formulas. Now, there’s a new one to talk about: the EltaMD Blemish-Prone & Oil Balancing SPF 50, which is formulated to treat acne-prone skin over time. It’s made with zinc oxide, niacinamide and antioxidants, ingredients that help reduce the appearance of blemishes, pore size, oil and shine, according to the brand. The lightweight SPF has a sheer finish with a fast-absorbing texture that you can wear under makeup.

Nécessaire says to think of its detox shampoo as a weekly hair reset that goes deeper than your standard clean. It gets rid of buildup from sweat, styling products, hard water minerals and more without stripping the hair or harming the scalp. The shampoo is made with ingredients like pine oil, pine extract, pine water and apple cider vinegar to cleanse, as well as amino acids and ceramides to moisturize. It has outdoorsy scent notes like juniper, pine, geranium and amber.

Other notable beauty and wellness launches:

Home and kitchen launches

Our Place just added a rice cooker to its suite of countertop appliances. It has a 6-quart capacity, a non-toxic, nonstick inner pot and six cooking modes: white rice, brown rice, quick cook, oatmeal, warm and custom. There’s also a delay timer that lets you set your cook up to 24 hours in advance. The rice cooker is built with dual sensors that continuously monitor steam and heat levels inside, adjusting them as needed so your food comes out fluffy, not mushy. You get a rice paddle and grain measuring cup with your purchase.

Keurig updated its smallest coffee maker, keeping its compact size but adding new features that make it more versatile. It now has a 50-ounce removable water reservoir, letting you make multiple cups without constant refilling, a strong brew setting and a brew over ice setting. The single-serve machine, which is less than 5 inches wide, lets you choose from three brew sizes (8, 10 and 12 ounces), and its travel mug-friendly.

Caraway Trash & Recycling Collection

Caraway’s new collection proves that trash and recycling bins don’t have to be an eyesore. There’s three 45-liter options available: a slim step trash can, a rectangular step trash can and a two-drawer recycling bin. You can buy each one individually, or each trash can in a set with the recycling bin. Both trash cans fit any 13-gallon bags, have soft-close lids with overlap seals to lock odors inside and come with a removable inner bin. You can pull out the recycling bin’s drawers to put things inside, or use the top hatch. All three products are made from fingerprint-resistant stainless steel.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin set up the slim step trash in her kitchen about two weeks ago (the brand sent it to her to try). “I never thought I’d reach the stage of adulthood where I find a garbage can beautiful, but here I am,” she says. “It’s designed in a way that helps it blend into my kitchen rather than stand out, and I love the overlap seal that not only prevents odors from escaping, but also keeps the bag in place. The inner bin also makes it so easy to remove a full bag and add a new one, and wipe it down as needed.”

Other notable home and kitchen launches:

Travel and outdoor launches

The HushJet Mini Cool is Dyson’s first personal fan, and at about $100, it’s the lowest priced tech product the brand has launched to date. It has an on/off button, five speeds and a boost mode in case you need a quick burst of intense airflow. The bladeless fan gives you up to 6 hours of runtime on a full battery, and it comes with two accessories that let you use it handsfree: a neck dock and a charging stand. You also get a travel pouch.

Malin has been testing the HushJet Mini Cool for about two weeks (the brand sent it to her). “As someone who hates the hot weather and humidity, carrying around a fan is essential for me this time of year,” she says. “I’m impressed with Dyson’s handheld fan so far. Beyond being powerful and cooling me off quickly and effectively, its slim body makes it easy to hold comfortably, and it weighs less than a proud, so it’s not a hassle to bring with me anywhere. I also use both accessories more than I expected to.”

The North Face Universal Collection

This new collection of outdoor camping gear was made with accessibility in mind. The sleeping bag uses magnetic closures instead of zippers; the tent has streamlined poles, a large entryway and low threshold that can easily accommodate mobility equipment; both mule shoes fit both left and right feet; and the list goes on. You can learn more about the collection here.

The Sip Essential is now the lightest and smallest water filter Lifestraw makes. You can use it to drink straight from freshwater sources. It has a silicone mouthpiece and cap, and can filter up to 1,000 liters of water before needing to be replaced.

Other notable travel and outdoor launches:

Why trust NBC Select?

To round up the best new launches each month, reporters Zoe Malin and Harry Rabinowitz choose products they think NBC Select readers should know about. They include products from brands NBC Select has previously covered, or brands staffers recommend. Malin and Rabinowitz also regularly try new products to share their first-hand experiences.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.