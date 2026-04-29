A privacy screen is typically a plastic or glass layer on top of a phone, laptop or computer monitor that makes it harder for onlookers to see what is on your screen. The launch of the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone, which has a built-in privacy screen, has people talking about the technology. But does anyone actually need a privacy screen?

As NBC Select’s tech reporter, I’ve been writing about screens for years. Below, I explain everything you need to know about privacy screens, including who may need one. I also offer a few NBC staff picks for anyone looking to keep their phone activity to themselves.

What does a privacy screen do?

A privacy screen effectively narrows the viewing angle of your screen. Imagine you are sitting on a bench or airplane looking at your privacy-screen equipped phone. Assuming you are holding your phone vertically, you will see your phone normally while anyone sitting to your left or right will see a dark screen.

The phone on the right has a privacy screen, the phone on the left doesn’t. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

What are the benefits of a privacy screen?

A privacy screen prevents anyone from looking at what’s on your screen. It adds a level of, well, privacy to your device. This can be especially useful if you are mobile banking or handling sensitive work documents in a crowded, public space. I commute on the New York City subway — you are very close to a lot of strangers on their phones, and almost everyone can see everyone else’s screen. This is an instance where a privacy screen would come in very handy.

Are there any downsides of a privacy screen?

Yes, there are a few downsides to keep in mind.

Reduced brightness: Nearly all aftermarket privacy screens reduce your phone’s brightness in general, not just at off-angles. This can make it more challenging to see your device in bright, direct sunlight.

Hard to share content: If you do want to show someone something on your screen, you have to either hand them your phone or stand very close together to both see your screen clearly.

Hard to use phone mounts effectively: Privacy screens make it harder to see your screen when you do want to see it at an off-angle: think phone nightstands and car phone mounts.

How much should you spend on a phone privacy screen?

This depends on if you want a two-way screen protector or a four-way privacy screen.

Most privacy screens that cost less than $50 are two-way; they block visibility from your phone’s long-edges. The issue is that if you hold your phone horizontally, a two-way screen still blocks onlookers from the long edges, which are now the top and bottom of your phone, not the sides.

Four-way privacy screens block onlookers from all four sides of your phone, so it doesn’t matter which way you hold it. They are pricier, though.

This two-way privacy screen is effective if you hold your phone vertically, but not holding it horizontally. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

Is it worth buying the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for the privacy screen?

If you already use a Samsung Galaxy phone, the S26 Ultra is a great option, but for everyone else, buying a separate privacy screen is the way to go. Check out some NBC Select staff-favorite two-way and four-way privacy screens below:

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and the outdoors, including stories on wireless earbuds, fitness trackers and camping for beginners. I’ve written about screens and screen technology for years, including TVs, e-readers and smartwatches. To write this story, I leveraged my years of expertise writing about screens and the experience of NBC Select staffers using privacy screens.

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