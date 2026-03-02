Apple’s original Bluetooth tracker, the Apple AirTag (1st Generation), is 41 percent off at Walmart right now. I’ve used the device for years to track my backpack and luggage during travel. It gives me peace of mind in case things get lost, and is incredibly easy to use through Apple’s FindMy app. Now it’s on sale for just $17.

Deal of the Day

The Apple AirTag is a quarter-sized Bluetooth tracker you can trace using Apple’s FindMy app on your iPhone. It’s great for keeping tabs on luggage, keys and any other item you may be prone to losing (sorry, it doesn’t stick to glasses — yet). Once you pair the tracker with the app, you can see how far away you are from your item. If you’re as close as 30 feet, the app will point you in the direction of your belongings and the AirTag will make a pinging noise. If you’re further away, the AirTag will use Apple Maps to display the general location of your items. You can learn more in our Apple AirTag review.

Apple recently launched the Apple AirTag (2nd Generation), which is louder and can use Precision Finding from further away, but today you can take advantage of this deal and skip paying full price for the newer model.

Also on sale

If you have a lot of items you want to keep an eye on, or live in a household where others might appreciate a Bluetooth tracker, this is technically a better deal, as each AirTag comes out to $16 ($1 less than the sale above). Of course if you only need one, you can still get a single tracker for its lowest price ever.

Why this deal is worth it

It’s 41 percent off, $17 dollars compared to the typical $29 retail price.

This is a historic low for the product — it just hit $17 in late February.

Apple AirTag is the best Bluetooth tracker for anyone with an iPhone.

It runs on a replaceable CR2032 3V lithium coin battery that offers years of use.

AirTag (2nd Generation) recently launched, meaning a dwindling supply of AirTag (1st Generation)

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology including recent stories on smartwatches, cameras, earbuds and more. I’ve covered Apple, its products and its product launches for years. For this story, I checked Apple AirTag prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deals.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.