Apple announced and launched AirTag (2nd Generation). They look and cost the same as the originals, but have a few upgrades you’ll want to know about.

I’ve covered Apple and reviewed its products for years — here’s everything you need to know about AirTags (2nd Generation).

Apple AirTags (2nd Generation)

Apple AirTags are an NBC Select reader and staff-favorite gadget. They are Bluetooth trackers that display their precise location using Apple’s FindMy app. This new model looks and costs the same as the original, and works with the same accessories, but has a few changes internally.

The 2nd Generation version uses Apple’s updated Ultra Wideband chip, which enables Precision Finding from up to 50% farther away than the original, according to the brand. Plus, Precision Finding can be used from compatible Apple Watches, not just your phone.

The built-in speaker is also 50 percent louder than the original, and has a new, distinctive chime sound when pinged.

What about AirTags (1st Generation)?

The original AirTag is still a great buy, with all the same core tracking features as the new model. Plus, you can find it on sale above at multiple retailers while supplies last.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology including recent stories on smartwatches, cameras, earbuds and more. I've covered Apple, its products and its product launches for years. For this piece, I confirmed details about Apple's new AirTags from the brand's press release and product pages.

