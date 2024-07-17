Amazon Prime Day is now on its second (and last) day of sales, offering thousands of discounts exclusive to Prime members. You can find deals across categories like tech, vacuums and smartwatches during the last day of the 48-hour event.

As a writer for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Prime Day Apple deals at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll continue updating this list throughout Prime Day.

SKIP AHEAD Prime Day Apple deals | More Prime Day Apple sales | Best Apple sales at other retailers

Want more from our everyday experts, straight to your inbox? Sign up for The Selection, our weekly newsletter packed full of good finds, sales and exclusive content.

Best Prime Day Apple deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, USB-C)4.6-star average rating from 1,490 reviews on Amazon

AirPods Pro made our list of best wireless earbuds and multiple NBC Select staff members use them daily for commuting, making calls and listening to music while working out. Our editors report that they offer crisp sound and like the noise-canceling features.These second-generation models come with multiple ear tips in the box, a lanyard loop on the charging case and touch-sensitive volume controls on the earbuds for easy adjusting. One thing to note: This version has a USB-C port for charging instead of a Lightning port.

4.6-star average rating from 6,672 reviews on Amazon

These over-ear headphones are a favorite of many NBC Select staff members thanks to their active noise cancellation, transparency mode — so you can hear outside noises if you want — and spatial audio so you can have theater-like sound quality. The cushions are made from knit-mesh canopy and memory foam to optimize comfort and fit, plus they come with a carrying case to store them in when not in use.

4.3-star average rating from 534 reviews on Amazon

The Apple AirPods have effectively became synonymous with the term wireless earbuds and this third-generation model takes things up a notch with an improved fit, the design is now closer to the AirPods Pro. It has IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and six more hours of battery life from its Lightning-port charging case than the second-generation AirPods.

4.7-star average rating from 2,575 reviews on Amazon

NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz is a big fan of the Apple Watch Series 9. He particularly appreciates the always-on display, narrow frame and the hands-free feature that allows you to answer calls, play or pause music and open notifications by raising your wrist and pinching your index finger and thumb together twice. The Series 9 is also much brighter than previous generations and has a new chip (the S9 SiP), which gives the watch a faster all-around performance, according to the brand. While this is the 41mm model, the 45mm model is also on sale.

4.5-star average rating from 210 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Think of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as Apple’s premium sports smartwatch. According to the brand, it has a faster S9 chip that improves the watch’s overall performance, a battery life (at 36 hours) that is almost double that of the Series 9 and water resistance up to 100m. It also offers a variety of health data tracking options, such as heart rate, sleep tracking and more.

4.6-star average rating from 7,578 reviews on Amazon

If you’d like to spend less than the Series 9 and Ultra 2, consider the SE. While it lacks the always-on display that the other two models have and runs on a slightly slower S8 SiP chip, it does offer features like crash detection and fitness tracking and is water resistant up to 50 meters. It also has up to 18 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 10,202 reviews on Amazon

This iPad has a wide 10.2-inch display, 64GB of storage and is Wi-Fi enabled. It contains Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which can easily handle gaming and productivity apps, according to the brand. The iPad Mini also offers an all-day battery life, according to Apple.

4.6-star average rating from 284 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s premium computer monitor has some of the most detailed picture quality you can get on a screen, in my experience. This 27-inch screen has a 5K (5120 by 2880 pixel) resolution, more than most monitors available. There are six speakers, a microphone, a webcam, one Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C ports built-in that can power most laptops and computer accessories. Note that the stand on this version is tilt, not height, adjustable.

4.8-star average rating from 14,718 reviews on Amazon

The 10th generation iPad made our list of best tablets of 2024, thanks to the many improvements it offers over the 9th generation model — like a larger, higher resolution screen, two built-in speakers, better cameras for video chats and more. It’s also compatible with Apple accessories like keyboards and styluses.

4.7-star average rating from 209 reviews on Amazon

The iPad Air has a bright liquid retina display and Apple’s M2 chip processor, which essentially lets you run multiple apps without any noticeable lag. It also supports Apple’s Pencil Pro and connects to the latest Apple Magic keyboard.

4.6-star rating from 2,911 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These compact tiles help you monitor the location of your keys, wallet, suitcase and other important belongings. You can play a sound from the built-in speaker, ask Siri for help or use the Find My app on your phone to track your item when they’re missing. The replaceable battery lasts over a year and the tag is water- and dust-resistant, according to Apple.

4.3-star average rating from 91,138 reviews on Amazon

These Beats earbuds have up to 8 hours of listening time, IPX4-rated sweat- and water-resistance and active noise cancellation. The Studio Buds also come with multiple ear tips so you can find your preferred fit. Plus, its compatible with both Apple and Android operating systems and it supports USB-C charging so you don’t have to worry about carrying multiple cables.

4.7-star average rating from 1,143 reviews on Amazon

The Mac mini has a powerful M2 chip, 256 GB of storage and a compact form factor. Despite its relatively small size the Mini still has a wide range of ports like two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack and more. You will also be able to run all of your favorite Apple apps, Microsoft 365, Adobe applications and more.

4.5-star average rating from 284 reviews on Amazon

The Pencil Pro has some noticeable updates over the 2nd Gen version like Find My support, a new squeeze gesture, haptic feedback and much more. The Apple Pencil is also incredibly easy to charge and connect to your iPad, simply attach it to the magnetic connector on the side of your tablet.

4.7-star average rating from 90,269 reviews on Amazon

The 2nd Gen Apple Pencil was a significant upgrade over the first version, including a more sleek design for a better grip, a magnetic charging connector feature as well as tap gestures.

4.5-star average rating from 453 reviews on Amazon

These on-ear Beats headphones are available for a steep discount this Prime Day. Beats headphones are known for solid bass performance, while the Solo 4 works over Bluetooth as well as over a wired USB-C connection for lossless audio. There’s no active noise cancellation, but a 50-hour battery life isn’t a bad addition.

4.5-star average rating from 9,078 reviews on Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro has up to 40 hours of battery life and supports 10-minute Fast charging which adds up to 4 hours of additional playback, according to the brand. Plus, it works seamlessly with both Apple and Android devices.

4.4-star average rating from 78,533 reviews on Amazon

These wireless headphones are both sweat- and water-resistant, and they have up to nine hours of listening time on a full charge, according to Beats. You can charge them for a short amount to get a little bit of listening time, too — a five minute charge gives you an hour and a half of playback when your battery is low, according to Beats. There are buttons for volume and track control and they are compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

4.3-star average rating from 52,959 reviews on Amazon

These wired headphones connect to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth. They sit comfortably in your ears and the buds snap together magnetically, automatically pausing any audio playing. They also have up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Best Prime Day Apple sales

Here are the best Prime Day Apple sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best Apple sales at other retailers

How I found the best Prime Day Apple deals

My recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly-rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more. To round up the best Prime Day sales on Apple products, I found highly rated products at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.