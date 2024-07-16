Amazon Prime Day is now on its second (and final) day, offering discounts on beauty and wellness items exclusive to Prime members. You can also find deals on tech, home and kitchen, luggage and more.
As a writer for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Prime Day beauty and wellness deals at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll continue updating this list throughout Prime Day.
Best Prime Day beauty and wellness deals
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
4.7-star average rating from 43,331 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This NBC Select staff favorite and expert-recommended lip mask has coconut oil and shea butter to nourish and moisturize lips, vitamin C to protect them from damaging free radicals and antioxidants to help soften them overnight, according to the brand. Although you can use this overnight mask at night and throughout the day, the brand also has a lip balm for on-the-go daily usage.
Dyson Airwrap
4.2-star average rating from 1,198 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The Dyson Airwrap, which rarely goes on sale, can act as a hair dryer, curling iron, blow dryer brush and flat iron using its six interchangeable attachments. It has three airflow speeds and three heat settings, plus a cool button that helps locks in your hairstyle, according to the brand. The multi-styler even has a built-in heat sensor to prevent heat damage to your hair, according to Dyson.
Crest 3D Whitestrips (22 Count Pack)
4.6-star average rating from 86,557 reviews on Amazon
These Crest 3D Whitestrips allow you to whiten your teeth at home up to 20 levels whiter in just 22 days. The strips have hydrogen peroxide (an enamel-safe whitening ingredient) to remove recent and past stains, according to the brand.
Grace & Stella Gold Under Eye Masks (48 Pairs)
4.3-star average rating from 22,333 reviews on Amazon
Grace & Stella makes some of our favorite under-eye masks, including these cooling hydrogel masks. “I use these masks multiple times a week, and especially when my under eyes feel extra dry or puffy,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “After I leave them on for 20 minutes, my under-eye area looks instantly brighter and more hydrated.” They are suitable for all skin types and have ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate, depuff and brighten the under-eye area, according to the brand.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
4.5-star average rating from 94,020 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This expert-recommended essence is best known for its main ingredient, snail mucin, which adds moisture to the skin and addresses fine lines. According to the brand, the dermatologist-tested essence can improve dullness, plump the skin and support skin barrier.
Strivectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus
4.0-star average rating from 8,205 reviews on Amazon
This neck cream is an NBC Select staff favorite because it’s thick and creamy, plus a little goes a long way. “I love how thick this is; you need to really work it into your skin, but it makes me feel like it’s actually doing something,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. The cream targets neck lines, dry skin, age spots and sagging skin, according to the brand.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
4.6-star average rating from 17,572 reviews on Amazon
This dewy tinted sunscreen is an NBC Select staff favorite because it has broad-spectrum protection, is lightweight, soothing and suitable for all skin tones. “It blends in seamlessly, doesn’t leave a white cast or any visible residue on the face,” says NBC Select editor Cory Fernandez. It’s also safe for all skin types, including those with acne-prone skin, since it’s noncomedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores, according to the brand.
Best Prime Day skin care deals
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Duo
4.6-star average rating from 33,259 reviews on Amazon
This duo includes two of the most important steps in a skin care routine: a cleanser and a moisturizer. The creamy cleanser gently removes makeup, grime, and oil, while the lightweight moisturizer hydrates and repairs the skin barrier, according to the brand. Both products are noncomedogenic (so they won’t clog pores), allergy-tested, fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types, according to the brand.
Differin Acne Treatment Gel (30-Day Supply)
4.5-star average rating from 80,017 reviews on Amazon
Use this over-the-counter acne treatment, made with 0.1% adapalene, to treat breakouts and reduce inflammation. The gel, an NBC Select Wellness Award winner, can be used as a spot treatment or applied as a thin layer all over the skin.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm
4.5-star average rating from 18,831 reviews on Amazon
This gentle cleansing balm softens and hydrates the skin while removing makeup, grime and dirt, according to the brand. While it appears as a solid balm at first, it transforms into an oil when you massage it into your skin. You can use it morning and night or as a step in your double cleansing routine.
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL
4.8-star average rating from 23,765 reviews on Amazon
After cleansing her skin, NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin uses one of these disposable towels to dry her face. “I have acne-prone skin, so I’m always worried about keeping it as clean as possible,” she says. “I use these disposable towels instead of reusable ones that hang in my bathroom to prevent getting any excess dirt or bacteria on my face.”
Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum
4.4-star average rating from 2,849 reviews on Amazon
This brightening serum helps reduce the appearance of dark spots — whether they’re from the sun, acne scars or pregnancy. It’s also safe for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, according to Caudalie.
Herbivore Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum
4.3-star average rating from 568 reviews on Amazon
This serum is suitable for all skin types and comes recommended by multiple board-certified dermatologists because of its main ingredient: bakuchiol, a retinol alternative that doesn’t irritate sensitive skin. Bakuchiol will reduce the appearance of fine lines, while other ingredients in the formula work to gently exfoliate, hydrate and protect the skin, according to the brand.
Youth To The People Superfood Facial Cleanser
4.7-star average rating from 7,139 reviews on Amazon
This NBC Select Wellness Award winner is a gentle gel cleanser that you can use every day to remove makeup and prevent buildup in your pores, according to the brand. “This cleanser is amazing for getting rid of the excess sweat and oil on my face from the summer heat,” says NBC Select production coordinator Kelsey Fredricks. “I love how refreshing it is — like I’m detoxifying my skin in a clean and healthy way.”
Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil
4.4-star average rating from 1,075 reviews on Amazon
Sulwhasoo makes some of our favorite Korean skin care products, including this cleansing oil. Suitable for all skin types, it uses an herbal oil blend to gently remove excess sebum and makeup while hydrating your skin, according to the brand.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
4.5-star average rating from 1,085 reviews on Amazon
After trying multiple vitamin C serums, this is the only one I use — I can see and feel the difference. I also enjoy the consistency, which, unlike many other vitamin C serums, is creamy and similar to a moisturizer. Plus, besides having no unpleasant odor, it comes in mess-free pump packaging.
Best Prime Day hair care deals
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
4.6-star average rating from 125,441 reviews on Amazon
The Olaplex No. 3 is a great moisturizing pre-wash to incorporate into your hair care routine since it helps relink the bonds that form your hair — making it especially helpful for those looking to repair damaged hair, according to our experts. It also works to minimize split ends, frizz and breakage, and prevent future damage, according to the brand.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
4.7-star average rating from 10,733 reviews at Ulta
This lightweight, non-greasy spray doubles as a heat protectant and anti-frizz treatment. Safe for all hair types, including color-treated hair, this NBC Select staff favorite acts like a raincoat for your hair to help protect it from humidity and prevent frizz, according to the brand. Plus, it leaves hair looking glossy and smooth after styling, according to our editors.
Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
4.5-star average rating from 15,784 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This expert-recommended dry shampoo can absorb excess oil, nourish the hair and scalp and reduce odor, all while maintaining and adding volume, according to the brand. It’s suitable for all hair types and hair colors because it has an invisible finish that blends easily into the hair, according to our experts. If you need to go longer between washes, consider this extended version from the brand.
R+Co Television Perfect Shampoo
4.6-star average rating from 3,669 reviews on Amazon
R+Co makes some of our favorite hair care products, including this shampoo that strengthens and smoothes hair and adds shine and body. The formula has juniper berry extract (for scalp health), glycerin (for moisture) and babassu seed oil (for deep conditioning).
Act + Acre Cold Processed Scalp Detox Oil
4.4-star average rating from 355 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
If you’re looking to treat a dry and itchy scalp, consider this pre-wash oil from Act + Acre. Its formula moisturizes the scalp and helps break down buildup that causes dry, flaky scalps, including residue from hair products like shampoo and hair oils, according to the brand.
Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Hair Mask
4.3-star average rating from 4,424 reviews on Amazon
This expert-recommended hair mask has aloe to hydrate your hair, rosehip oil to control frizz and algae extract to protect your hair from potential damage, per the brand. It’s designed to nourish all hair types and textures and to repairs damage from heat and chemical treatments.
Dae Prickly Pear Hair Oil
4.3-star average rating from 274 reviews on Amazon
Use this hair oil on damp hair to help detangle and prevent breakage, or use it on dry hair to create a smooth, glossy finish. You can even use it as an overnight treatment so by morning, your hair is soft and hydrated, according to the brand.
Best Prime Day body care deals
Touchland Power Mist Dye-Free 3-Pack
4.7-star average rating from 6,290 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
These are my absolute favorite hand sanitizers because they’re travel-friendly, last a long time, are non-sticky and never have that strong, chemical-like smell. This trio of spray sanitizers can remove over 99% of germs without leaving your hands dry, and they have aloe vera to moisturize the skin , according to the brand.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Spray (Pack of 3)
4.7-star average rating from 6,438 reviews on Amazon
Neutrogena’s spray sunscreen is recommended by our experts because it’s suitable for all skin tones since it dries sheer, doesn’t leave behind a white cast and blends in easily. Reviewers say they enjoy how lightweight it feels on their skin since it’s fast absorbing and doesn’t leave an oily residue or sticky feeling.
Tdhdike Silicone Body Scrubber Loofah
4.5-star average rating from 5,820 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This expert-recommended pack of dual-sided silicone scrubbers is one of the best loofah alternatives available. It’s easy to use, gentle on the skin and easy to clean, unlike loofahs, which can harbor many bacteria.
Skinfix Barrier+ Lipid-Boost Body Cream
4.6-star average rating from 164 reviews at Sephora
Lowest price ever
This fast-absorbing body cream has ceramides, colloidal oatmeal and more to lock in moisture, improve texture and soothe dry, flaky skin, according to the brand. Reviewers say that their skin looks brighter and feels softer and less irritated after applying this moisturizer.
Baby Foot Original Exfoliation Foot Peel
4.4-star average rating from 49,465 reviews on Amazon
This NBC Select staff-favorite foot peel removes layers of dead skin and makes feet look and feel soft, according to our editors. The peel helps reduce dryness and rough skin over the course of two weeks, in our experience. The best part is that it requires very minimal effort, so it’s one of the easiest at-home treatments with pedicure-like results.
Malin + Goetz Essential Hand + Body Wash
4.5-star average rating from 2,075 reviews on Amazon
This is my absolute favorite hand soap. No matter how often I wash my hands, they never feel dry or tight, which is what most soaps do to my hands — plus, it leaves them smelling amazing. One of the best parts is its compact packaging, which doesn’t take up too much space on my sink; it’s also refillable.
Best Prime Day oral care deals
Philips Sonicare 5300 Electric Toothbrush
4.6-star average rating from 15,324 reviews on Amazon
Customize your brushing experience with this electric toothbrush with three modes: cleaning, whitening and gum care. The toothbrush has a two-minute timer to guarantee enough cleaning is done and a pressure sensor to protect your teeth and gums. The toothbrush comes with a case, brush head replacement and charger — with one charge, you can have up to two weeks of battery life, according to the brand.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
4.6-star average rating from 138,747 reviews on Amazon
This tool uses pressurized water to remove plaque from gums with its 10 pressure settings, according to the brand. The water flosser, which has the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance, comes with seven tips for multiple users, flossing and massaging modes and a timer to ensure thorough flossing.
Best Prime Day deals on beauty tools and devices
Infinitipro by Conair Digitalaire Hair Dryer
4.1-star average rating from 106 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This hair dryer is suitable for all hair types and textures because it comes with multiple heat and speed settings and attachments, including a diffuser for those with curly hair. It has an internal ionic generator that helps minimize frizz, according to the brand.
Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb + Blow Dryer Brush
4.2-star average rating from 130 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The Shark Smoothstyle has two modes that convert the styler into a heated comb or a dryer brush. The dryer brush is meant to style wet or damp hair, while the heated comb mode uses ceramic plates to create bouncy hair without minimal frizz, according to the brand.
NuFace Trinity Microcurrent Facial Device Kit
4.2-star average rating from 622 reviews on Amazon
The NuFace Trinity uses gentle, electrical currents to reduce fine lines, and lift and contour facial muscles. Its small size makes it easy to use, and its accompanying attachments target small areas and crevices — all without pain or discomfort, according to experts in our guide to microcurrent devices.
T3 Curl ID 1.25” Digital Ceramic Curling Iron
4.2-star average rating from 154 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This curling iron styles your hair with minimal damage using the brand’s HeatID technology, which allows the curling iron to adjust its heat settings based on your hair texture, color and past treatments, according to the brand. This technology also helps creates smooth and glossy curls, according to T3.
Therabody TheraFace Pro
4.2-star average rating from 296 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The multi-tasking TheraFace Pro has a microcurrent ring, cleansing ring, LED lights and three percussive therapy attachments to give yourself an at-home facial. The attachments all target different skin care concerns by combatting fine lines, acne and loose skin, according to Therabody. It can even relieve tension and pain in your jaw, neck and head, according to the brand.
Best Prime Day beauty and wellness sales
Here are the best Prime Day beauty and wellness sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.
- Up to 58% off Wet Brush hair brushes
- Up to 52% off Cosrx skin care
- Up to 50% off Sun Bum sun care, skin care, lip care and more
- Up to 50% off Solawave products
- Up to 40% off Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush
- Up to 40% off Briogeo hair care
- Up to 34% off Drybar tools and hair care
- Up to 30% off Bioderma Micellar Water
- Up to 30% off La Roche-Posay skin care
- Up to 30% off Living Proof hair care
- Up to 30% off Avène skin care
- Up to 30% off Vegamour hair care
- Up to 30% off IGK hair care
- Up to 30% off Moroccanoil tools, skin care and hair care
- Up to 30% off Head & Shoulders hair care
- Up to 30% off Harry’s razors and grooming care
- Up to 30% off Patchology eye gels, masks and more
- Up to 30% off Salt & Stone skin care and fragrances
- Up to 30% off Verb hair care
- Up to 30% off Glow Recipe skin care
- Up to 30% off Moon Oral Beauty oral care items
- Up to 30% off Vichy skin care
- Up to 30% off All About Curls hair care
- Up to 30% off Well People
- Up to 25% off Olaplex hair care
- Up to 25% off Vacation suncare
- Up to 25% off Kopari skin care
- Up to 25% off Virtue hair care
- Up to 25% off Evolvetogether skin care and lip care
- Up to 25% off Tangle Teezer hair care
- Up to 20% off Naturium skin care
- Up to 20% off Ouai hair care
- Up to 20% off Gisou hair care
- Up to 20% off Honest Company skin care and hair care
- Up to 20% off Kérastase hair care
- Up to 20% off Supergoop products
- Up to 20% off Cocofloss toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss
- Up to 20% off Ami Colé products
- Up to 20% off Cocokind skin care
- Up to 20% off The Outset skin care products
- Up to 20% off Glamnetic nails, accessories and more
- Up to 15% off Sol De Janeiro body, hair and face care
- Up to 15% off Billie razors and shaving essentials
- Up to 35% off Klorane hair care
- Up to 40% off EcoTools
- Up to 20% off Dazzle Dry nail care
- Up to 30% off No7 skin care
- Up to 50% off Nooni skin care and lip care
- Up to 30% off iS Clinical skin care
- Up to 42% off Cocokind skin care
- Up to 35% off Topicals skin care
- Up to 25% off Theragun and Therabody products
Prime Day: Best beauty and wellness sales at other retailers
- Ulta: Shop the Back To School Glow Up sale
- Nordstrom: Shop beauty and wellness during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
- Dermstore: Shop during the retailer’s Rewards Member Sale
- Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 50% off select products during Charlotte's Big Summer Sale
- Loops: Up to 35% off on select masks
- Native: Up to 20% off orders $35+ until July 19 during the brand’s Anniversary Sale
- Kitsch: Up to 20% off with code SUMMER20
How I found the best Prime Day beauty and wellness deals
All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.
Why trust NBC Select?
I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over a year. To round up the best Prime Day sales on beauty and wellness, I found highly rated products at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.
Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more