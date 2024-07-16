Amazon Prime Day is now on its second (and final) day, offering discounts on beauty and wellness items exclusive to Prime members. You can also find deals on tech, home and kitchen, luggage and more.

As a writer for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Prime Day beauty and wellness deals at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll continue updating this list throughout Prime Day.

Best Prime Day beauty and wellness deals

4.7-star average rating from 43,331 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This NBC Select staff favorite and expert-recommended lip mask has coconut oil and shea butter to nourish and moisturize lips, vitamin C to protect them from damaging free radicals and antioxidants to help soften them overnight, according to the brand. Although you can use this overnight mask at night and throughout the day, the brand also has a lip balm for on-the-go daily usage.

4.2-star average rating from 1,198 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Dyson Airwrap, which rarely goes on sale, can act as a hair dryer, curling iron, blow dryer brush and flat iron using its six interchangeable attachments. It has three airflow speeds and three heat settings, plus a cool button that helps locks in your hairstyle, according to the brand. The multi-styler even has a built-in heat sensor to prevent heat damage to your hair, according to Dyson.

4.6-star average rating from 86,557 reviews on Amazon

These Crest 3D Whitestrips allow you to whiten your teeth at home up to 20 levels whiter in just 22 days. The strips have hydrogen peroxide (an enamel-safe whitening ingredient) to remove recent and past stains, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 22,333 reviews on Amazon

Grace & Stella makes some of our favorite under-eye masks, including these cooling hydrogel masks. “I use these masks multiple times a week, and especially when my under eyes feel extra dry or puffy,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “After I leave them on for 20 minutes, my under-eye area looks instantly brighter and more hydrated.” They are suitable for all skin types and have ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate, depuff and brighten the under-eye area, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 94,020 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This expert-recommended essence is best known for its main ingredient, snail mucin, which adds moisture to the skin and addresses fine lines. According to the brand, the dermatologist-tested essence can improve dullness, plump the skin and support skin barrier.

4.0-star average rating from 8,205 reviews on Amazon

This neck cream is an NBC Select staff favorite because it’s thick and creamy, plus a little goes a long way. “I love how thick this is; you need to really work it into your skin, but it makes me feel like it’s actually doing something,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. The cream targets neck lines, dry skin, age spots and sagging skin, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 17,572 reviews on Amazon

This dewy tinted sunscreen is an NBC Select staff favorite because it has broad-spectrum protection, is lightweight, soothing and suitable for all skin tones. “It blends in seamlessly, doesn’t leave a white cast or any visible residue on the face,” says NBC Select editor Cory Fernandez. It’s also safe for all skin types, including those with acne-prone skin, since it’s noncomedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores, according to the brand.

Best Prime Day skin care deals

4.6-star average rating from 33,259 reviews on Amazon

This duo includes two of the most important steps in a skin care routine: a cleanser and a moisturizer. The creamy cleanser gently removes makeup, grime, and oil, while the lightweight moisturizer hydrates and repairs the skin barrier, according to the brand. Both products are noncomedogenic (so they won’t clog pores), allergy-tested, fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 80,017 reviews on Amazon

Use this over-the-counter acne treatment, made with 0.1% adapalene, to treat breakouts and reduce inflammation. The gel, an NBC Select Wellness Award winner, can be used as a spot treatment or applied as a thin layer all over the skin.

4.5-star average rating from 18,831 reviews on Amazon

This gentle cleansing balm softens and hydrates the skin while removing makeup, grime and dirt, according to the brand. While it appears as a solid balm at first, it transforms into an oil when you massage it into your skin. You can use it morning and night or as a step in your double cleansing routine.

4.8-star average rating from 23,765 reviews on Amazon

After cleansing her skin, NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin uses one of these disposable towels to dry her face. “I have acne-prone skin, so I’m always worried about keeping it as clean as possible,” she says. “I use these disposable towels instead of reusable ones that hang in my bathroom to prevent getting any excess dirt or bacteria on my face.”

4.4-star average rating from 2,849 reviews on Amazon

This brightening serum helps reduce the appearance of dark spots — whether they’re from the sun, acne scars or pregnancy. It’s also safe for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, according to Caudalie.

4.3-star average rating from 568 reviews on Amazon

This serum is suitable for all skin types and comes recommended by multiple board-certified dermatologists because of its main ingredient: bakuchiol, a retinol alternative that doesn’t irritate sensitive skin. Bakuchiol will reduce the appearance of fine lines, while other ingredients in the formula work to gently exfoliate, hydrate and protect the skin, according to the brand.

Youth To The People Superfood Facial Cleanser

4.7-star average rating from 7,139 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select Wellness Award winner is a gentle gel cleanser that you can use every day to remove makeup and prevent buildup in your pores, according to the brand. “This cleanser is amazing for getting rid of the excess sweat and oil on my face from the summer heat,” says NBC Select production coordinator Kelsey Fredricks. “I love how refreshing it is — like I’m detoxifying my skin in a clean and healthy way.”

4.4-star average rating from 1,075 reviews on Amazon

Sulwhasoo makes some of our favorite Korean skin care products, including this cleansing oil. Suitable for all skin types, it uses an herbal oil blend to gently remove excess sebum and makeup while hydrating your skin, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1,085 reviews on Amazon

After trying multiple vitamin C serums, this is the only one I use — I can see and feel the difference. I also enjoy the consistency, which, unlike many other vitamin C serums, is creamy and similar to a moisturizer. Plus, besides having no unpleasant odor, it comes in mess-free pump packaging.

Best Prime Day hair care deals

4.6-star average rating from 125,441 reviews on Amazon

The Olaplex No. 3 is a great moisturizing pre-wash to incorporate into your hair care routine since it helps relink the bonds that form your hair — making it especially helpful for those looking to repair damaged hair, according to our experts. It also works to minimize split ends, frizz and breakage, and prevent future damage, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 10,733 reviews at Ulta

This lightweight, non-greasy spray doubles as a heat protectant and anti-frizz treatment. Safe for all hair types, including color-treated hair, this NBC Select staff favorite acts like a raincoat for your hair to help protect it from humidity and prevent frizz, according to the brand. Plus, it leaves hair looking glossy and smooth after styling, according to our editors.

4.5-star average rating from 15,784 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This expert-recommended dry shampoo can absorb excess oil, nourish the hair and scalp and reduce odor, all while maintaining and adding volume, according to the brand. It’s suitable for all hair types and hair colors because it has an invisible finish that blends easily into the hair, according to our experts. If you need to go longer between washes, consider this extended version from the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 3,669 reviews on Amazon

R+Co makes some of our favorite hair care products, including this shampoo that strengthens and smoothes hair and adds shine and body. The formula has juniper berry extract (for scalp health), glycerin (for moisture) and babassu seed oil (for deep conditioning).

4.4-star average rating from 355 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

If you’re looking to treat a dry and itchy scalp, consider this pre-wash oil from Act + Acre. Its formula moisturizes the scalp and helps break down buildup that causes dry, flaky scalps, including residue from hair products like shampoo and hair oils, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 4,424 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended hair mask has aloe to hydrate your hair, rosehip oil to control frizz and algae extract to protect your hair from potential damage, per the brand. It’s designed to nourish all hair types and textures and to repairs damage from heat and chemical treatments.

4.3-star average rating from 274 reviews on Amazon

Use this hair oil on damp hair to help detangle and prevent breakage, or use it on dry hair to create a smooth, glossy finish. You can even use it as an overnight treatment so by morning, your hair is soft and hydrated, according to the brand.

Best Prime Day body care deals

4.7-star average rating from 6,290 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These are my absolute favorite hand sanitizers because they’re travel-friendly, last a long time, are non-sticky and never have that strong, chemical-like smell. This trio of spray sanitizers can remove over 99% of germs without leaving your hands dry, and they have aloe vera to moisturize the skin , according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 6,438 reviews on Amazon

Neutrogena’s spray sunscreen is recommended by our experts because it’s suitable for all skin tones since it dries sheer, doesn’t leave behind a white cast and blends in easily. Reviewers say they enjoy how lightweight it feels on their skin since it’s fast absorbing and doesn’t leave an oily residue or sticky feeling.

4.5-star average rating from 5,820 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This expert-recommended pack of dual-sided silicone scrubbers is one of the best loofah alternatives available. It’s easy to use, gentle on the skin and easy to clean, unlike loofahs, which can harbor many bacteria.

4.6-star average rating from 164 reviews at Sephora

Lowest price ever

This fast-absorbing body cream has ceramides, colloidal oatmeal and more to lock in moisture, improve texture and soothe dry, flaky skin, according to the brand. Reviewers say that their skin looks brighter and feels softer and less irritated after applying this moisturizer.

4.4-star average rating from 49,465 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select staff-favorite foot peel removes layers of dead skin and makes feet look and feel soft, according to our editors. The peel helps reduce dryness and rough skin over the course of two weeks, in our experience. The best part is that it requires very minimal effort, so it’s one of the easiest at-home treatments with pedicure-like results.

Malin + Goetz Essential Hand + Body Wash

4.5-star average rating from 2,075 reviews on Amazon

This is my absolute favorite hand soap. No matter how often I wash my hands, they never feel dry or tight, which is what most soaps do to my hands — plus, it leaves them smelling amazing. One of the best parts is its compact packaging, which doesn’t take up too much space on my sink; it’s also refillable.

Best Prime Day oral care deals

4.6-star average rating from 15,324 reviews on Amazon

Customize your brushing experience with this electric toothbrush with three modes: cleaning, whitening and gum care. The toothbrush has a two-minute timer to guarantee enough cleaning is done and a pressure sensor to protect your teeth and gums. The toothbrush comes with a case, brush head replacement and charger — with one charge, you can have up to two weeks of battery life, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 138,747 reviews on Amazon

This tool uses pressurized water to remove plaque from gums with its 10 pressure settings, according to the brand. The water flosser, which has the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance, comes with seven tips for multiple users, flossing and massaging modes and a timer to ensure thorough flossing.

4.1-star average rating from 106 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This hair dryer is suitable for all hair types and textures because it comes with multiple heat and speed settings and attachments, including a diffuser for those with curly hair. It has an internal ionic generator that helps minimize frizz, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 130 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Shark Smoothstyle has two modes that convert the styler into a heated comb or a dryer brush. The dryer brush is meant to style wet or damp hair, while the heated comb mode uses ceramic plates to create bouncy hair without minimal frizz, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 622 reviews on Amazon

The NuFace Trinity uses gentle, electrical currents to reduce fine lines, and lift and contour facial muscles. Its small size makes it easy to use, and its accompanying attachments target small areas and crevices — all without pain or discomfort, according to experts in our guide to microcurrent devices.

4.2-star average rating from 154 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This curling iron styles your hair with minimal damage using the brand’s HeatID technology, which allows the curling iron to adjust its heat settings based on your hair texture, color and past treatments, according to the brand. This technology also helps creates smooth and glossy curls, according to T3.

4.2-star average rating from 296 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The multi-tasking TheraFace Pro has a microcurrent ring, cleansing ring, LED lights and three percussive therapy attachments to give yourself an at-home facial. The attachments all target different skin care concerns by combatting fine lines, acne and loose skin, according to Therabody. It can even relieve tension and pain in your jaw, neck and head, according to the brand.

Best Prime Day beauty and wellness sales

Here are the best Prime Day beauty and wellness sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best beauty and wellness sales at other retailers

Ulta: Shop the Back To School Glow Up sale Nordstrom: Shop beauty and wellness during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Dermstore: Shop during the retailer’s Rewards Member Sale Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 50% off select products during Charlotte's Big Summer Sale Loops: Up to 35% off on select masks Native: Up to 20% off orders $35+ until July 19 during the brand’s Anniversary Sale Kitsch: Up to 20% off with code SUMMER20

How I found the best Prime Day beauty and wellness deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over a year. To round up the best Prime Day sales on beauty and wellness, I found highly rated products at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more