This July, Apple will start selling the first Macbooks equipping the new M2 chip: the new Macbook Air and Macbook Pro. The upgraded Pro retains the same silhouette, but the new Air has an overhauled design, with a less tapered shape and MagSafe charging. Apple says that, compared to the M1 chip, the M2 chip speeds up the CPU by 18% and the GPU by 35%. Apple also announced substantial updates to its operating systems, including iOS 16 and watchOS 9.

New Apple Macbooks with M2 chip

Apple’s newest Macbooks contain the M2 chip and will all be available this July.

The Macbook Air with M2 chip gets a major redesign as the M2 chip launches, with a boxier design closer to the Macbook Pro, a larger screen (13.6 inches) with up to 500 nits of brightness and smaller borders. The 2.7-pound, 11.3-millimeter-thick laptop uses MagSafe charging, which frees up one of the two Thunderbolt USB-C ports for connecting other devices. Apple says it provides up to 18 hours of battery life. The new laptop is available in four colors: Midnight, Silver, Space Gray and Starlight. The Macbook Pro with M2 chip has essentially the same design, complete with a Touch Bar, but gets the same chip update from M1 to M2 as the Air. The Pro has up to a 20 hour battery life with up to 24GB of RAM. It comes in two colors, Silver and Space Gray. Both the new Air and Pro will be available this July. The Macbook Air’s new 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter has two USB-C ports that can charge the laptop up to 80% in 20 minutes. You can purchase it separately for $59 or bundle it with your new Macbook Air purchase for $20.

Apple also detailed their upgraded operating systems, which will release this fall.

iOS 16 users will be able to customize their lock screens by changing text, having multiple lock screens and adding widgets. You'll also be able to edit and unsend text messages you’ve sent. WatchOS 9 includes an upgraded sleep app — it will now tell you how much time you’ve spent in each sleep stage, in addition to sleep and wake times — and a new medication feature where wearers can scan their medications to add them to the app, set reminders on when to take them and determine if the medicines they take may have adverse reactions with each other.

