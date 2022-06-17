Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Today, Apple released the upgraded MacBook Pro. The Pro retains the same silhouette but contains the company’s new M2 chip, which Apple announced at a developer’s conference earlier this month. The M2 chip speeds up the CPU by 18% and the GPU by 35% compared to the previous M1 chip, Apple says. Later this year, Apple will also launch the overhauled MacBook Air, with a less tapered shape and MagSafe charging. Apple also recently announced substantial updates to its operating systems, including iOS 16 and watchOS 9.

Apple’s newest MacBooks contain the M2 chip — the Pro is available now and the Air will be available later this year.

The new MacBook Pro has essentially the same design, complete with a Touch Bar, but gets the same chip update from M1 to M2 as the Air. The Pro has up to a 20-hour battery life with up to 24GB of RAM. It comes in two colors, Silver and Space Gray.

The MacBook Air’s new 35-Watt charging adapter has two USB-C ports that can charge the laptop up to 80% in 20 minutes. You can purchase it separately for $59 or bundle it with your new MacBook Air purchase for $20.

The MacBook Air gets a major redesign as the M2 chip launches, with a boxier design closer to the MacBook Pro, a larger screen (13.6 inches) with up to 500 nits of brightness and smaller borders. The 2.7-pound, 11.3-millimeter-thick laptop uses MagSafe charging, which frees up one of the two Thunderbolt USB-C ports for connecting other devices. Apple says it provides up to 18 hours of battery life. The new laptop is available in four colors: Midnight, Silver, Space Gray and Starlight.

Apple also detailed their upgraded operating systems, which will be released this fall.

iOS 16 users will be able to customize their lockscreen by changing text, having multiple lock screens and adding widgets. You can also now edit and unsend text messages you’ve sent. WatchOS 9 includes an upgraded sleep app — it will now tell you how much time you’ve spent in each sleep stage, in addition to sleep and wake times — and a new medication feature where wearers can scan their medications to add them to the app, set reminders on when to take them and determine if the medicines they take may have adverse reactions with each other.

