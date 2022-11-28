If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Cyber Monday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which may run until the end of the week. You can even find deals on products that are rarely on sale—like gadgets from Apple. In fact, the Apple Air Pods Pro are at their lowest price ever. Another favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 1,130 reviews on Amazon

Released just this fall, the Apple Watch Series 8 goes above and beyond your average smartwatch. It’s now equipped with safety features such as fall detection, emergency SOS and crash detection, Apple says, and is built with a temperature sensor that’s able to track your sleep patterns, even getting as granular as noting your sleep stages. It also has a new and improved Workout app, which offers detailed metrics to help you personalize your workouts and goals.

The Series 8 is both water- and dust-resistant, too, says Apple, and offers up to 18 hours of battery life to keep you covered the whole day. And, as with other Apple watches, you can make calls, text friends, stream music and podcasts and even pay for purchases with Apple Pay. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and can seamlessly connect with your other Apple devices.

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a 41 millimeter sports band, which is designed for small to medium wrists and available in four colorways, and an aluminum case. The 41 millimeter with cellular functionality is also on sale for Black Friday. This version is a bit more expensive, but allows you to make calls, send texts and stream music. Also worth keeping in mind: The 45 millimeter size, which has the same features and fits medium to large wrists, is also on sale for Cyber Monday.

Other ongoing Black Friday Apple Watch deals

4.7-star average rating from 595 reviews on Amazon

With the latest version of the Apple Watch SE, you can still easily reply to texts, make calls and listen to audio. However, it’s also now equipped with new safety features (like crash detection) and extra health metrics (including heart rate and stride length), as well as an improved processor to enhance its performance, the brand says.

4.7-star average rating from 428 reviews on Amazon

Those looking for more bells and whistles from their smart watch might want to scope out the water- and dust-resistant Apple Watch Ultra, which debuted this fall and is built with outdoor adventures in mind, according to the brand. Made of titanium, the watch offers up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge, can withstand high impact, and is equipped with GPS for more accurate pacing, distance and routes, Apple says.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving, this year Nov. 28. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new deals and ways to save, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.