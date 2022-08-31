IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

August favorites: Here's what our readers bought this month

By Shari Uyehara

Many people across the country faced record-breaking temperatures in August, so with summer still in full swing, we turned our focus toward portable air conditioners, fans and dehumidifiers. We also highlighted everything from the best kids lunchboxes and backpacks to the best student discount programs, dorm room essentials and dorm kitchen buys, with the return to school approaching. To help readers navigate buying in bulk — which can often provide discounted prices as we head into the school year — we looked at Costco (and various warehouse club memberships) and shared some of our favorite Costco products.

Once you’ve perused the above shopping guides, we’ve rounded up 12 of the most purchased products we covered this month.

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask

Wetcat Turkish Beach Blanket Towel

Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Toothbrush

BCOZZY Chin Supporting Travel Pillow

Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel

Wonder Hanger

Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks

West Elm Fair Trade Blackout Curtain

Red by Kiss Ceramic 3200 Turbo Dryer

High Sierra Freewheel Pro Wheeled Backpack

Carbona Stain Devils Complete Set

AstroAI Mini Fridge 4-Liter Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer

