Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, I didn’t own any exercise equipment beyond a yoga mat. So when I, like many others, was forced to give up my in-person fitness classes and adopt a home workout routine in 2020, I had to make do with what I had. I used jars of tomato sauce as dumbbells and paper plates as sliders, but they didn’t feel like the proper long-term solution I was looking for. To build my collection of fitness gear, I turned to my favorite instructors for recommendations. I quickly realized that almost all of the teachers I liked, who incorporated wrist and ankle weights into their classes, used Bala Bangles.

Despite being drawn to their sleek look, I was hesitant to buy them because of their $55 price tag. There are various ankle and wrist weights available across retailers that cost half the price, so I bought a highly rated non-Bala branded $23 pair from Amazon at first. They got the job done, but they were bulky, uncomfortable and ugly. I didn’t enjoy wearing them. I tried a few other options, but I eventually gave up on alternatives and bought Bala Bangles — four years later, I still wear them multiple times a week.

Bala Bangles are two-time NBC Select Wellness Award winners, so I’m one of many people on our team who swear by them to make workouts like Pilates, walking and yoga more challenging. If you’re looking to level up your fitness routine, these ankle/wrist weights are the first thing I’d recommend buying.

What are Bala Bangles?

Bala Bangles are flexible wrist and ankle weights available in 1-pound ($55), 2-pound ($65) and 3-pound ($79) options. The weighted component is made from little individual steel bars wrapped in soft silicone that are attached to a stretchy piece of elastic with a Velcro fastener. You can keep the bars grouped together on one side of the elastic, or spread them out to evenly distribute their weight.

When wrapping the Bangles around your wrists or ankles, you can make them as tight or loose as you’d like. The only type of exercise Bala explicitly recommends against using them for is swimming — doing so can compromise the elastic and Velcro, according to the brand.

Each pair of Bala Bangles comes with a zippered mesh carrying case, which makes them easy to store and pack while I’m traveling. Courtesy Zoe Malin

To clean the Bangles, Bala suggests using a toothbrush, fine toothed comb, strong tape or tweezers to remove anything that’s stuck to the Velcro. You can wipe the weighted bars down with a damp towel and mild soap (and let air dry), but you shouldn’t completely submerge them in water, according to the brand. Despite how much I sweat while wearing the Bangles, they haven’t developed an odor, and didn’t have a smell when I first unboxed them.

With every pair of weights you buy, you’ll also get a zippered mesh carrying case. You can currently purchase the weights in four core colors: sand (tan), sea (blue), blush (pink) and charcoal (black).

How I tested Bala Bangles

I’ve been using 1-pound and 2-pound sets since December 2020, wearing them as wrist and ankle weights. I typically put the Bangles around my wrists for about an hour while walking outdoors and indoors on the treadmill. I also wrap them around my wrists while I use the elliptical machine. During at-home and in-person fitness classes, including barre, Pilates, sculpt, hot yoga and HIIT, I put them on my wrists and ankles, and often change their position throughout. Since they’re quite small and light, I always travel with them, too. I use the weights to do workouts via fitness apps at the gym or in my hotel room.

My experience with Bala Bangles

Since the brand launched in 2018, “Bala” has become synonymous with wrist and ankle weights, despite expanding its portfolio to include other exercise equipment like hand weights ($59), yoga mats ($99) and foam rollers ($49). Bala Bangles are by far the brand’s most popular product, and based on my four years of experience with them, I understand why. They’re effective, reliable and more stylish compared to traditional fitness gear. Here’s everything I love about Bala Bangles, plus potential drawbacks to keep in mind.

What I like

Non-bulky, sleek design

Compared to other ankle and wrist weights I’ve tried, Bala’s stand out for their slim profile. They lay flat against my wrists and ankles, and they don’t get in the way while I’m exercising because they’re only about half an inch thick. Whether I’m doing push ups or squat jumps, I have the same range of mobility while I’m wearing the weights as I do when I’m not.

When I put the Bala Bangles on my wrists and do arm exercises, they target my biceps, triceps and shoulders. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Their soft, pastel- or neutral-colored silicone covering is also a key factor that sets them apart from other brands. They look closer to a puffy, large bracelet than a piece of fitness equipment. In my experience, most weights are made from stainless steel and black rubber, or come in loud neon colors, which made them intimidating to me when I was new to using them. Based on their appearance alone, Bala Bangles have always felt more accessible to me compared to what I’d typically find in a gym. Plus, I consider them part of my workout outfit, so I think of them like a functional accessory rather than fitness gear.

Effective way to level up workouts

I never expected my Bala Bangles to tone my arms and legs overnight — after all, they’re only 1, 2 or 3 pounds, depending on which model you buy. But over the years, I’ve added them to workouts I begin to find easy, and they push my body by providing a manageable yet challenging level of resistance. And unlike other ankle and wrist weights I’ve tried — which yes, can do the exact same thing Bala’s can — I actually enjoy wearing them. They stay on my body and never slide around, including when I do high impact dance cardio workouts or exercises like jumping jacks. This wasn’t the case for a pair of Gaiam Ankle Weights ($20.98) I previously tried, which slid up and down my legs while I exercised, making for an uncomfortable and distracting experience.

When I wrap my Bala Bangles around my ankles, they make exercises like mountain climbers, fire hydrants and jumping jacks more challenging. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Depending on how I position them, they impact my body differently. Around my ankles, the Bangles mainly target my glutes, hamstring and quads. They add an intense burn to leg exercises like leg lifts and fire hydrants. Around my wrists, the weights mainly target my biceps, triceps and shoulders, although they come in handy for some abdominal and back work, too. They make bicep curls, punches, overhead presses and shoulder raises much harder at high repetitions. I also love that I can keep my hands free with the Bangles around my wrists, so if I really want to level up an arm workout, I’ll pick up a pair of dumbbells while wearing them.

Comfortable to wear

I sometimes forget I’m wearing my Bala Bangles because I find them so comfortable, even for long periods of time. Once I strap them on, they become an extension of my arm or leg. I put the weights directly on my skin, but some NBC Select staff members who’ve also tried them find the strap to be itchy, especially around their ankles. If you’re worried about that, try wearing long leggings and putting the weights over them.

Ideal for travel

Any time I travel, I bring my Bala Bangles with me so I can workout wherever I’m staying. This year alone, I took them across New York, as well as to Boston, Maine and Puerto Rico. I typically run outside when I travel, but if I can’t for some reason — like if it’s raining, too hot or too cold — I can still do an effective, challenging exercise class in my hotel room with my Balas around my ankles or wrists. Sometimes I’ll also use them as dumbbells by wrapping them around my hands.

Bala Bangles also lay flat, unlike dumbbells, which makes them easy to throw in my suitcase or weekender bag. The weights don’t take up more room than a small toiletry bag, so I don’t sacrifice space when I pack them. That, plus their versatility, makes them worth the few pounds they add to my luggage.

Potential drawbacks to keep in mind

Velcro loses stickiness overtime

When you repetitively stick and unstick Velcro, it eventually weakens in strength. After years of use, this began happening to the strap on my Bala Bangles and likely would have happened to any other competitor brand also using Velcro. It’s not a huge problem since I can still secure the weights to my body. But if I’m doing high intensity movements like jumps or mountain climbers, my Balas sometimes start to unstick so I have to adjust them. I never experienced this until recently, and I’ve owned my Balas for four years. So overall, the weights’ Velcro is strong, but over time, it may get weaker.

Challenging to wear with a fitness tracker

Since I wear an Apple Watch when I workout, I put my Bala Bangle above it, which causes it to rest on my forearm rather than my wrist. Courtesy Zoe Malin

This is not specific to Bala Bangles — it’s more so something to be aware of if you plan on simultaneously wearing wrist weights with a fitness tracker. I wear my Apple Watch on my left wrist, so when I strap on my left Bala, I have to position it above my watch, which causes it to rest on my forearm. At first, I found this annoying, but there’s really no way around it and I got used to it over time. A fitness instructor once recommended wrapping my left Bala Bangle over my watch instead of placing it on my forearm. I tried this, but it didn’t work for me. I couldn’t see the stats displayed on my watch during a workout, and the weight didn’t lay flat against my body, so it bounced around.

Who are Bala Bangles best for?

Bala Bangles are ideal for those looking to add resistance to their workouts, whether that be a fitness class or a walk around the block. They specifically make arm and leg exercises more challenging, helping you target different muscles and build strength over time. I find the ankle and wrist weights best for pilates, barre, yoga, HIIT, sculpt and dance cardio, as well as walking and using the elliptical machine. So if you do any of those types of workouts, or are interested in starting, Bala Bangles compliment them well.

The weights are also ideal for those who travel often, but may not have access to a gym while on a trip. There are lots of online fitness classes that are easy to do in a hotel room and incorporate ankle and wrist weights, including free ones on YouTube. I never travel without my Balas, and I’ve been in many situations where I’m completely reliant on them to get my workout in.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate updates editor at NBC Select, where I cover fitness, including articles about women’s walking shoes, Pilates rings and training shoes. I also frequently test and review fitness products, like the Brooks Ghost Max and On Cloudeclipse sneakers. For this article, I tested Bala Bangles for about four years.

