If you wake up craving a great cup of coffee (whether it be hot or iced), having the right essentials on hand can make the world of difference when it comes to making your daily cup at home. While the best brews always start with quality beans and the right coffee maker, items like grinders and frothers can elevate your morning or midday drink to new heights.

Amazon has hundreds of accessories that promise to organize your coffee bar, keep your drink warm for hours, add a professional finishing touch to your latte and more. Below, we’ve rounded up top-rated gadgets and accessories across a variety of price points on Amazon so you can have an optimized coffee experience.

Best Amazon coffee accessories and gadgets in 2023

Below, we rounded up 15 items on Amazon that will help you organize your coffee station. Every item is highly rated with at least 4.4 stars based on thousands of reviews.

4.8-star average rating from over 12,000 Amazon reviews

Your beans’ greatest enemy is air, moisture, heat and light, according to the National Coffee Association. This stainless-steel storage container is not only airtight and opaque, but also has a one-way carbon dioxide valve that expels any CO2 buildup from the beans to help preserve their fresh roasted flavor as long as possible. Its silicone rubber seal is BPA-free, and there’s a date tracker on the lid to let you know when your beans will expire. It also comes with a stainless-steel coffee scoop that attaches to the side of the container.

4.5-star average rating from over 7,600 Amazon reviews

This smart temperature-controlled Ember mug is a favorite of Select updates editor Mili Godio because it keeps drinks at your preferred temperature (between 120 degrees Fahrenheit and 145 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge, or all day on its charging coaster. You can either pair the mug with the Ember app to set the temperature and customize presets, or bypass the app and use your last-recorded temperature. An LED light at the base of the mug informs you when your battery needs a charge and when your beverage is heating up, cooling off or ready to drink.

4.8-star average rating from over 7,700 Amazon reviews

If you have a Nespresso but don't have anywhere to keep all the pods, you might want to consider this easy-access drawer that makes organizing them easy. The drawer has a thick glass top and solid metal frame that supports your coffee maker that’ll sit on top of it, according to the brand. Its slots can accommodate Nespresso’s 40 large and 52 small capsules.

4.6-star average rating from 51,000 over Amazon reviews

This coffee grinder uses propeller-like stainless steel blades to grind enough beans to brew up to 12 cups of coffee. The grinding chamber is removable and dishwasher-safe, which helps with easy cleanup, plus you can also use it to mash up spices, according to the brand. At the bottom of the tool, there’s a hidden slot for cord storage too.

4.5-star average rating from over 15,000 Amazon reviews

Unlike a blade grinder, a burr grinder uses two revolving abrasive surfaces — or burrs — made of ceramic or stainless steel to provide a more uniform grind. The process creates very little heat, which keeps the bean’s flavor more intact, according to the brand. This OXO grinder offers 15 grind settings including fine options for espresso and a coarse one for French pressed coffee and cold brew. Its base is made of stainless steel to reduce static, while the tinted fill chamber blocks any UV light from hitting the beans, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from over 5,000 Amazon reviews

The corded Breville Milk Frother uses induction heating and spinning to make small bubbles for a creamy consistency, according to the brand. To use, choose either the latte or cappuccino disk and set the temperature — you’ll get up to three cups of frothed milk at a time. The frother turns itself off when it reaches the desired temperature, and the jug can go right in the dishwasher after use.

4.6-star average rating from over 103,000 Amazon reviews

For those who would rather use a handheld option for frothing, the Zulay MilkBoss works on all types of milk including soy, almond, half and half, cashew and other dairy products such as butter, according to the brand. You can also use it to mix protein-powder drinks. It’s powered by two AA batteries, comes with its own stand and is available in 45 bold colors and designs such as Golden Sunrise, Hearts, Grapefruit, Pink with Gold, and Metallic Green.

4.4-star average rating from over 11,000 Amazon reviews

If you prefer to use your own coffee in your at-home Keurig machine or constantly find yourself running out of pods and needing a quick alternative, you might want to consider this reusable filter that is compatible with every Keurig home brewer. You simply fill the filter basket with your desired ground coffee and pop the lid back on to brew. It’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe (top-rack only) too.

4.5-star average rating from over 14,000 Amazon reviews

This scooper fills reusable coffee pods with exactly the right amount of grinds — without the mess, according to the brand. To use, scoop the grinds, close the lid, and flip it over. Then, a funnel dispenses the grinds into the reusable pod. It’s compatible with many brands’ reusable single-serve coffee pod capsules including Keurig, Breville, Cuisinart, Farberware, Hamilton Beach and Mr. Coffee.

4.8-star average rating from over 5,900 Amazon reviews

If you’re a coffee enthusiast like me, taste, texture, temperature and brew strength need to be just right. Because the process with this pour-over coffee maker is completely manual, you can control all of those qualities and customize your coffee to your taste. This hand-blown hourglass carafe holds six cups and is made of non-porous glass so it doesn’t absorb odors or chemical residues, according to the brand. It has a pour spout, along with a wooden collar to hold on to so your hands don’t burn when pouring the hot water into the carafe. Filters are not included.

4.9-star average rating from over 13,000 Amazon reviews

For those who rely on K Cups, this compact, steel organizer holds 40 single-serve coffee pods. Its 360-degree rotation makes it easy to spin as needed to grab your desired pod.

4.7-star average rating from over 117,000 Amazon reviews

This vacuum-insulated travel mug has a leak- and spill-proof autoseal lid. It fits in most standard cup holders and keeps drinks hot for up to five hours and cold for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. The BPA-free Contigo comes in 30 color options and is available in three sizes — 16 ounces, 20 ounces or 24 ounces. While the lid is dishwasher-safe, the body is hand-wash only.

4.7-star average rating from over 16,000 Amazon reviews

Coffee aficionados who prefer to enjoy their coffee in its purest form, without a filter (to gain all the antioxidants and nutrients it offers), might want to use a French press. This one from Bodum is made of heat-resistant glass with a matte-black handle for a comfortable grip while pouring. The frame and lid are made of stainless steel, and the spiral plate keeps the filter mesh in place, making sure the water seeps through without any of the grinds, according to the brand. The French press comes in chrome, copper and gold in 17- and 34-ounce versions.

4.7-star average rating from over 8,900 Amazon reviews

This polished stainless-steel pitcher has a narrow spout so you can make designs on your latte, cappuccino or macchiato. It can hold up to 12 ounces of milk and is dishwasher safe.

4.7-star average rating from over 16,000 Amazon reviews

This set of two handmade espresso mugs are made of glass and created with a unique double wall so it appears as though the coffee is suspended inside. They each hold 5.4 ounces of coffee, are dishwasher- and microwave-safe and compatible with both hot and cold drinks.

How should I store my coffee beans?

Beans are best kept in a dark, cool location, according to the National Coffee Association. Don’t place them in a cabinet near the oven or out on your kitchen counter where sunlight can warm them. Instead, keep them in an airtight opaque container in a cool pantry.

How fresh is store-bought ground coffee?

Coffee begins to lose freshness almost immediately after roasting, according to the National Coffee Association. The organization advises buying smaller batches of freshly roasted coffee more frequently — enough for one or two weeks — and if you buy whole beans, grind the amount you need immediately before brewing.

Why trust Select?

Barbara Booth has written a number of guides on highly rated products you can buy on Amazon that simplify your life including the best organizational products for your home, bestselling car accessories and travel items that'll make your next trip easy. For this piece, Barbara researched dozens of top-rated items on Amazon that simplify and streamline the coffee making process.

