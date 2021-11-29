Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

While Black Friday has come and gone, Cyber Monday sales are in full swing. While the ongoing global supply chain issues persist, shoppers can still expect to find a wide range of tech deals available this Cyber Monday. Apple fans will be prioritizing Apple’s laptops, AirPods, phones and accessories like the newly released Belkin charger. To help build your shopping list this Cyber Monday, we compiled the best sales and deals available on Apple products across retailers this holiday season, relying on price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you will get notable savings.

Best Apple Cyber Monday sales

We've compiled this list of Apple Cyber Monday sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

B&H Photo : Up to $350 off select MacBooks, up to $50 off select Airpods and $60 off the Apple TV 4K

: Up to select MacBooks, up to select Airpods and the Apple TV 4K Amazon : Up to 27 percent off Macbooks, iPhones, Airpods and more

: Up to Macbooks, iPhones, Airpods and more Adorama : Up to $100 off select MacBooks and more deals on Airpods, Apple watches and Apple accessories

: Up to select MacBooks and more deals on Airpods, Apple watches and Apple accessories Apple : Get up to $75 in an Apple gift card when you buy an eligible product

: Get up to when you buy an eligible product Best Buy : $60 off select Airpods, and more deals on Apple TV, iPhones and accessories

: select Airpods, and more deals on Apple TV, iPhones and accessories Target : Deals on Airpods, Apple Watches and iPhone cases and accessories

: Deals on Airpods, Apple Watches and iPhone cases and accessories Walmart: Deals on iPhones, Airpods, MacBooks, Apple Watches and more

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals

Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best Apple deals on products Select readers have shown interest in. We also noted the value of each discount against historical pricing, according to price trackers like Honey.

Lowest price on Amazon since March, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from over 300 users on Amazon

This watch lets you receive calls, answer texts and more and has built-in GPS. According to Apple, the phone is swimproof and has an optical heart sensor that is able to track your heart rate.

These AirPods previously dropped to a lower price during Friday's sales, but this price is still one of the lowest prices seen all year, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from over 1,000 users on Amazon

According to Apple, AirPod Pro users can get more than 24 hours of listening time with just one charge in the MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods use three sizes of soft silicone tips that adjust to your ear. The AirPods were also designed with active noise cancellation and transparency mode, so you can hear the world around you, according to Apple.

Lowest price on Amazon ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 900 users on Amazon

The MagSafe Duo Charger is compatible with iPhone 8 models or later, as well as the Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods and other Qi-certified devices. The charger folds together to make it easier to pack and travel with, Apple says.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 138 reviews at Best Buy

If you’ve upgraded to the latest iPhone 13, you may want to consider upgrading your phone case as well. This phone case is made from specially tanned and finished leather, according to the brand. It is available in five colors, Dark Cherry, Golden Brown, Midnight, Sequoia Green and Wisteria.

Lowest price since September, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from over 43,500 reviews on Amazon

The Apple Pencil offers Bluetooth connection with a variety of iPad generations and sizes so that users can draw, write, sketch and more. The pencil magnetically attaches to the iPads for easy storage. Apple promises near imperceptible lag from your hand motion to the work that appears on screen.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from over 23,000 reviews on Amazon

These AirTags allow users to keep track of their items using the “Find My” app on Apple products. According to Apple, the AirTag’s replaceable battery lasts for up to one year and all communication is anonymous.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 218 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking to add a stylish card holder to your iPhone, you may want to consider this leather wallet from Apple. This wallet is equipped with built-in magnets so it can easily attach to the back of your phone or stack on top of your MagSafe phone case, according to the brand. It is made from tanned and finished European leather and is meant to hold up to three cards. The wallet has Find My Support so you can see its last known location if it happens to get misplaced.

