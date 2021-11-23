New & Notable from Away, Parade and Belkin

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With Black Friday just a few days away, there’s an avalanche of sales, deals and product launches available to shop now — and plenty more are on the way. Popular retailers like Target and Macy's have already begun hosting some of their biggest sales of the year on travel accessories, cookware, tech and more to give this holiday season (you can check out our gift guide hub for inspiration). Select reader favorite brands are also discounting some of their most popular products for the shopping holiday, including Stasher, Dyson, Brooklinen and Philips, the latter of which has committed a financial donation of over $300,000 as part of its partnership with men’s health charity Movember this month.

While there’s an array of online sales to take advantage of this week, several popular retailers — including Walmart and Best Buy — announced they’ll close their doors on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. Target announced this week that it’ll keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good, a move that could set a new precedent for in-store holiday shopping.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are currently dominating the shopping space, we’re highlighting new launches we think you’ll want to know about, especially since you may be searching for holiday gifts in the weeks ahead.

A week after releasing two-toned colorways of the polycarbonate suitcases, Away just launched the second installment of its 2021 Holiday Collection featuring an array of new products and colorways. The Three Pocket Duffle, one of the brand’s latest releases, is crafted of leather and canvas, and features a large clam-shell opening, a padded 15-inch laptop compartment and slip pockets. In addition to the duffle, Away also launched a black leather version of its Zip Backpack and, all-new pebbled leather and canvas journal covers.

If you’re a fan of Apple products, Belkin recently released a 3-in-1 wireless charging pad — a reimagined design of its 3-in-1 stand — featuring Magsafe technology that’s compatible with the iPhone 12 and the latest iPhone 13 models. The magnetic charging pad can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods all at once. The stand lets you lay your devices flat, but also includes a “Nightstand mode” that lets you raise the charging module and use it as an alarm clock, according to the brand. Belkin also launched the magnetic BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Fast Charger for the Apple Watch Series 7 that the brand says is compact for easy portability. You can purchase both charging pads on the Apple website or preorder directly from Belkin.

Parade is marking its place in the loungewear scene with its first-ever Cozy Waffle loungewear collection. The range features six limited-edition styles made from a recycled plush yarn fabric in five new colorways. The loungewear styles include biker shorts, joggers, crop tank tops and more, with sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have officially begun and you can expect even more sales and deals dropping throughout the week. Here are some sales you can shop now that we think are worth considering.

Away is offering up to 40 percent off travel essentials through Nov. 29.

travel essentials through Nov. 29. Backcountry is offering up to 60 percent off outdoor gear and 20 percent off one full priced item

outdoor gear and one full priced item Bala Bangles is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide

sitewide Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 60 percent off home decor, vacuums, bedding and more

home decor, vacuums, bedding and more Dermstore is offering up to 30 percent off items with code BLACK through Nov. 29.

items with code BLACK through Nov. 29. Drybar is offering up to 20 percent off sitewide through Nov. 28

sitewide through Nov. 28 Etsy’s annual Cyber Week Sales Event is live. Participating sellers are offering up to 60 percent off items through Dec. 1.

items through Dec. 1. Keurig is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide with the code TIMETOSAVE21 through Nov. 26

sitewide with the code TIMETOSAVE21 through Nov. 26 Nutribullet is offering 25 percent off sitewide with code GRAVY through Dec. 2.

sitewide with code GRAVY through Dec. 2. The Sill is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide through Nov. 29

After months of early sales, official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are in full swing this week across multiple retailers and brands. Despite the flood of new sales, experts still urge shoppers to start their holiday purchases as early as possible to avoid possible shipping delays caused by congested ports and global supply chain woes. To help you determine the best sales and deals across categories, we’ve compiled lists of retailer-specific sales and rounded up some worthwhile deals using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. You can also learn more about other price tracking tools and browser extensions to track the best deals, along with the best credit cards to use while shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

