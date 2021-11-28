Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

While Cyber Monday is tomorrow, retailers began rolling out discounts this weekend, and are continuing some from Black Friday. Notably, we found a variety of Apple and tech deals during Black Friday, and are expecting to see the same during Cyber Monday.

One deal we’ve been keeping our eye on is the AirPods Pro on Amazon. The price was lower during Black Friday — first down to $159 before increasing to $169 — but right now, you can get the AirPods Pro for $179, which is still lower than other retailers like Target, Best Buy and B&H Photo. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

Lowest price across retailers right now (was down to $159 during Black Friday)

4.4-star average rating from over 1,200 reviews on Amazon

The AirPods Pro are waterproof and sweat-proof and come with both active noise canceling and transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, according to Apple. The MagSafe charging case provides over 24 hours of listening time on a full charge, according to Apple. AirPods Pro also come with three sizes of silicone tips.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.