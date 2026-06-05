You’ve probably come across cleansers and body washes made with benzoyl peroxide while shopping for skin care products — after all, it’s one of the most popular ingredients for treating acne-prone skin. If you’re dealing with stubborn blackheads or a mild breakout, I spoke to board-certified dermatologists about how benzoyl peroxide can help to heal your skin and rounded up their product recommendations, which include facial cleansers, body washes, masks and more.

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The best benzoyl peroxide products of 2026

Listed below are expert-recommended benzoyl peroxide products that can help treat facial and body acne. I also included highly rated options that align with the dermatologists’ guidance.

Best benzoyl peroxide cleansers

Best facial cleanser

This cleanser’s 4% benzoyl peroxide formulation is high enough to pack an acne punch and is combined with ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to help calm the skin and retain moisture, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mona Sadeghpour.

Best body wash

This drugstore body wash is an effective treatment for body acne or folliculitis (inflammation of hair follicles) because of its high concentration of benzoyl peroxide, according to Sadeghpour. It’s available in two strengths, so you can choose which one would be best for the severity of your acne and your skin’s tolerance level, she says.

Best cleanser for dry skin

Aside from being formulated to clear acne within one week of consistent use, this creamy cleanser also hydrates and soothes the skin with the help of glycerin and licorice root. The licorice root also helps reduce any redness linked directly with acne, according to the brand. Reviewers say that while it’s an effective treatment and reduces irritation, it does have a slight scent that isn’t masked by artificial fragrances.

Best benzoyl peroxide treatments

Best for cystic acne

If you have cystic acne or mild to moderate acne, consider using this lightweight lotion, which has a 4.9-star average rating from over 1,790 reviews on Amazon. Aside from helping to control oil and breakouts, this treatment has bisabolol and allantoin to help soothe the skin and reduce redness, according to the brand. For the best results, apply the matte-finish lotion to your skin after cleansing twice daily.

Best overnight treatment

This treatment has 5% benzoyl peroxide and glycolic acid to treat acne and uneven texture. Former NBC Select senior editor Lindsay Schneider uses this product as a spot treatment for her breakouts. “By the time I wake up in the morning, my skin looks much clearer and my breakouts are significantly reduced,” she says. “It really feels like magic, but it’s just the combination of benzoyl peroxide and glycolic acid.”

How I picked the best benzoyl peroxide products

When choosing this list, I used expert guidance on shopping for a skin care product with benzoyl peroxide as its main ingredient:

Formulation : Benzoyl peroxide can be found in different formulations, including cleansers, body washes, gels, spot treatments and more. In general, the longer a chemical ingredient stays in contact with the skin, the more potent its effect can be — for example, cleansers are rinsed off quickly while spot treatments dry and stay on the skin. But the longer it stays on your skin, the higher the risk for irritation, says Sadeghpour. More on how to approach formulations below.

: Benzoyl peroxide can be found in different formulations, including cleansers, body washes, gels, spot treatments and more. In general, the longer a chemical ingredient stays in contact with the skin, the more potent its effect can be — for example, cleansers are rinsed off quickly while spot treatments dry and stay on the skin. But the longer it stays on your skin, the higher the risk for irritation, says Sadeghpour. More on how to approach formulations below. Additional ingredients : Since benzoyl peroxide can be drying, it should be combined with hydrating and soothing ingredients in a product to help prevent any potential irritation. This includes hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides and niacinamide, according to our experts.

: Since benzoyl peroxide can be drying, it should be combined with hydrating and soothing ingredients in a product to help prevent any potential irritation. This includes hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides and niacinamide, according to our experts. Concentration: The strength of your over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide will range from 2.5% to 10%. The strength you use will depend on your skin type and its tolerance. For example, if you have sensitive or dry skin, you may want to use a product with a smaller concentration to avoid irritation and excessive dryness, according to our experts. Also, if you’re introducing this ingredient to your skin, consider starting with the lowest amount at first, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marguerite Germain.

The strength of your over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide will range from 2.5% to 10%. The strength you use will depend on your skin type and its tolerance. For example, if you have sensitive or dry skin, you may want to use a product with a smaller concentration to avoid irritation and excessive dryness, according to our experts. Also, if you’re introducing this ingredient to your skin, consider starting with the lowest amount at first, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marguerite Germain. Price: My roundup includes products as low as $10 and as high as $56.

What is benzoyl peroxide?

Benzoyl peroxide is an over-the-counter, FDA-approved active ingredient to treat acne, according to Germain. This ingredient is bactericidal, meaning it can directly kill the bacteria most commonly involved in acne (Cutibacterium acnes). It is also sebostatic, which means it can help reduce oil production, and keratolytic, which means it can help remove dead skin cells that clog pores, according to Sadeghpour. It’s also great because C. acnes doesn’t build a tolerance to benzoyl peroxide as it would with other active antibiotic treatments, says Germain.

How to shop for benzoyl peroxide products

Using a product with benzoyl peroxide can be a great first step to preventing and treating acne. Below are factors experts recommend considering when shopping for one. Some factors are based on personal preference, while others may benefit from a discussion with a board-certified dermatologist.

Which benzoyl peroxide formulation is best?

The option you choose will depend on your preference, whether you want to target a large or small area, and whether you want a leave-on or rinse-off treatment, says Germain. Benzoyl peroxide is available in different formulations, including gels, cleansers, masks, spot treatments and lotions.

Cleansers and body washes: Cleansers (especially those with lower concentrations of BPO) are “easier” on the skin because they can be quickly washed off, says Sadeghpour. They also provide wide protection from new breakouts and control oil over the whole area to which they are applied, according to Germain. Dermatologists frequently recommend BPO washes as part of a multimodal treatment plan for managing acne.

Cleansers (especially those with lower concentrations of BPO) are “easier” on the skin because they can be quickly washed off, says Sadeghpour. They also provide wide protection from new breakouts and control oil over the whole area to which they are applied, according to Germain. Dermatologists frequently recommend BPO washes as part of a multimodal treatment plan for managing acne. Masks and lotions: Masks and lotions stay in contact with the skin longer and can be great for combatting acne and covering a large surface. This formulation is best for someone with oily skin. However, those with sensitive skin may have a harder time tolerating these, says Sadeghpour.

Masks and lotions stay in contact with the skin longer and can be great for combatting acne and covering a large surface. This formulation is best for someone with oily skin. However, those with sensitive skin may have a harder time tolerating these, says Sadeghpour. Spot treatments: Using a spot treatment (whether it’s in gel or lotion form) is the best way to test how your skin reacts to BPO.These allow you to target the acne lesion itself without exposing the surrounding skin to potential irritation, she says. If you use a gel spot treatment, use it sparingly and rub it in well — if you see white spots, you are using way too much, says Germain.

What concentration of benzoyl peroxide do you need?

Some skin care products with benzoyl peroxide have different percentages of the ingredient, including 2.5%, 5% and 10%. It’s important to remember the following when deciding which level of concentration is best for you.

Affected area: Different parts of the body may vary in how well they can tolerate lower or higher percentages. For example, even those with sensitive skin may be able to tolerate a higher percentage of BPO for body acne because the skin in those areas (back, chest, extremities) is thicker, whereas they may need to stick to lower percentages for treating acne on their face and neck, where skin is thinner. A board-certified dermatologist can help you select the ideal percentage based on your skin type.

Different parts of the body may vary in how well they can tolerate lower or higher percentages. For example, even those with sensitive skin may be able to tolerate a higher percentage of BPO for body acne because the skin in those areas (back, chest, extremities) is thicker, whereas they may need to stick to lower percentages for treating acne on their face and neck, where skin is thinner. A board-certified dermatologist can help you select the ideal percentage based on your skin type. Higher is not always better: According to studies, lower percentages, such as 2.5%, can be just as effective as higher percentages without the added higher risk of irritation that comes with higher percentages, says Sadeghpour.

Additional ingredients

Many times, benzoyl peroxide is formulated with other ingredients to balance out any dryness and irritation. Some soothing and hydrating ingredients include hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides and glycerin.

Frequently asked questions Who should be using benzoyl peroxide products? Benzoyl peroxide is great for those with oily or acne-prone skin, according to our experts. However, if you have low oil production and decide to use this ingredient in your skin care routine, you run the risk of dryness and irritation, especially those with sensitive skin, says Sadeghpour. Benzoyl peroxide is FDA-approved for acne treatments in individuals aged 12 and older. Depending on the severity of acne and other skin care conditions, it can be used in those younger than 12 years of age under the guidance and recommendation of a board-certified dermatologist, according to Sadeghpour. What are the side effects of benzoyl peroxide? Benzoyl peroxide can be irritating, causing dryness, redness, and scaling, especially for those with sensitive skin. This is usually overcome by using a lower strength, decreasing the frequency of use, or using it short term and returning to another treatment, says Germain. A moisturizer often will remedy much of the issue, she says. In addition to its drying and irritating side effects, it can also have bleaching qualities, causing it to discolor colored fabrics and towels, says Sadeghpour. What ingredients should you not mix with benzoyl peroxide? You shouldn’t mix benzoyl peroxide with retinoids since it will make them less effective, according to Germain. When in doubt, consult a board-certified dermatologist to determine whether or not you can mix certain skin care products together as part of your treatment plan. Also, the antibiotic medication dapsone (also known as aczone) and hydroquinone (a topical bleaching cream) can cause skin discoloration when combined with benzoyl peroxide, says Sadeghpour. How often can you use benzoyl peroxide? In general, for individuals 12 years and older benzoyl peroxide can be used 1-2 times a day, according to Sadeghpour. However, this will vary from person to person, depending on your skin’s tolerance. For example, if your skin is more sensitive, a board-certified dermatologist may recommend less frequent applications, she says. Should you be worried about benzene? There’s not enough research to know the full scope of facts about benzene and benzoyl peroxide, so you should be careful about how you store it. The 2023 study by Valisure showed that when BPO products were left at 37°C (body temperature) and higher temperatures of 50°C and 70°C, BPO degraded into increasing amounts of benzene, a known carcinogen, over the course of 3-4 weeks. This then resulted in Valisure sending a citizen petition to the FDA requesting a recall and suspension of benzoyl peroxide products. “There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered regarding Valisure’s findings, including the safety and stability of benzoyl peroxide in real-world settings, where the study’s high temperature are not always present,” says Sadeghpour. “Until we have more answers and more data is revealed, users should air on the side of caution and make sure their benzoyl peroxide is stored in cooler temperatures and that they are not used past their expiration date.”

Meet our dermatology experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Marguerite Germain is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Germain Dermatology in South Carolina.

is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Germain Dermatology in South Carolina. Dr. Mona Sadeghpour is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a board-certified dermatologist in Pennsylvania.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter at NBC Select. For this piece, she interviewed dermatologists about the benefits and drawbacks of benzoyl peroxide. She also compiled a list of product recommendations based on their guidance.

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