Bike locks don’t prevent bike theft, they deter it. A determined thief, with the right tools and enough time, can defeat nearly any lock. But securing your bike properly, with a quality bike lock, can reduce the chance of theft, according to bike experts I spoke with.

As with most things, the market is oversaturated with options, which can make finding a quality pick a daunting task. To find the best bike locks, I spoke with experts across the biking industry to better understand different types of locks, plus bike theft and bike storage. I also tested top-rated options for months with my bike in New York City to come up with a list of top bike locks to keep your vehicle secure.

The best bike locks of 2026

My top picks came from large, time-tested brands like Kryptonite and Seatylock, namely its Foldylock line. I list important specifications like weight, shackle thickness and independent certification ratings under the “What to know” section of each recommendation.

Best U-lock

This is the best bike lock for most people — it’s the one I recommend first and most often. I received a sample from the brand to test, and used it to secure my old commuter bike for months. I used the u-lock to secure my bike’s frame and the cable addition around my front wheel, parking at bike racks and against parking meters.

Locking and unlocking is easy: both shackles slide in and out of the crossbar smoothly, and the keys never jammed. I especially like that the keyhole has a sliding plastic cover that keeps out dust and debris.

Best folding lock

I’ve used this folding lock for more than five years — it’s just the right balance of weight, security and size for everything outside of high-risk, city center parking. It has a folding design that means it’s compact when stored but 33 inches long when unfolded — I’ve never had an issue wrapping it around my bike and a bike rack or parking meter.

One of my favorite things about it is that it includes mounting hardware that’s easy to install on any bike. Plus it never makes annoying rattling noises, even on fast descents on gravel roads.

Best chain lock

There are many versions of the Kryptonite chain lock, but this one is the longest, heaviest and most secure. The 1415 chain lock is five feet long, more than enough to secure your bike frame and wheels to most fixtures. Its chain links are thicker than many u-locks, making them either impossible or incredibly time consuming for would-be thieves to cut through. The chain locks to a heavy, miniature u-lock that works just like the brand’s full-sized u-locks.

Because it’s so heavy (more than 15 pounds), I recommend using this lock for long-term storage or overnight parking, leaving it in your preferred parking spot and taking a smaller lock on the road with you. Carrying a heavy chain lock while biking can be uncomfortable and inconvenient, according to our experts.

Best anti-angle grinder lock

Hiplok DX1000 U-Lock $ 379.99 hiplok $ 379.99 Amazon What to know Weight: 6.06 lbs | Shackle thickness: 20mm | Sold Secure rating: Diamond | ART rating: 4 stars | # of keys included: 3 | Mounting hardware: not included What we like Resistant to angle grinders

Security to weight ratio Something to note Pricey

No lock is impenetrable, but heavy-duty anti-angle grinder locks like this one are some of the toughest to break, according to our experts. The DX1000 has the highest Sold Secure and ART rating (more on this later) of all of our recommendations, but is much lighter than a large chain lock.

The DX1000 is made of hardened steel reinforced with graphene, making it more resistant to portable angle-grinders, one of the most powerful tools bike thieves use. It is pricey, but if you have an expensive bike you rely on, it might be worth the investment.

How I picked the best bike locks

I spoke with bike industry experts who told me what to look for when buying a bike lock, and tips for how to use one properly. Based on their guidance, I selected locks using the following criteria:

Variety: Our experts recommend different types of locks depending on your needs. People living in a major city will likely need a different lock than someone in a rural county. I included a range of lightweight and heavyweight locks accordingly.

Our experts recommend different types of locks depending on your needs. People living in a major city will likely need a different lock than someone in a rural county. I included a range of lightweight and heavyweight locks accordingly. Independent certifications: Bike lock manufacturers often create their own rating system to explain how tough their locks are. Instead of taking their word at face value, I picked locks that have been independently tested and certified by organizations like the UK’s Sold Secure and the Netherlands’ ART Foundation. The more ART stars a bike lock has, “the better it protects against theft,” according to the foundation’s website.

Bike lock manufacturers often create their own rating system to explain how tough their locks are. Instead of taking their word at face value, I picked locks that have been independently tested and certified by organizations like the UK’s Sold Secure and the Netherlands’ ART Foundation. The more ART stars a bike lock has, “the better it protects against theft,” according to the foundation’s website. Price: Bike locks can cost anywhere from $10 to $400. I chose locks across a range of prices to fit different budgets.

What kinds of bike locks are there?

There are four main types of bike locks: u-locks, folding locks, chain locks and cable locks.

U-lock: This is a thick, u-shaped metal shackle that slots into a metal crossbar and unlocks with a key (also sometimes called a D-lock). U-locks are convenient and easy to carry in a bag or on your bike, says Chris Nolte, founder and owner of the ebike shop Propel Bikes. They offer a good balance of security and convenience for most people.

Folding lock: It’s a series of flat steel plates connected by rivets, typically locked and unlocked with a key. Folding locks are lighter than most U-locks and chain locks, and fold down into a compact shape that’s great for packing or mounting on your bike.

Chain lock: Exactly what it sounds like, a chain lock is a metal chain with a locking mechanism (usually involving a key). The ends of the chain are connected with a deadbolt or miniature u-lock. Chain locks are very versatile, but can be a challenge to transport, as they are often large and unwieldy, says Nolte.

Cable lock: This is a lightweight, flexible cable typically made of metal cords, wrapped in soft rubber or plastic. Unlocked with a key or number pad built into it, cablelocks are featherweight and very easy to carry, but easy for thieves to cut through using cheap tools like bolt cutters. If you live in a dense urban city, don’t use a cable lock as your primary bike lock.

How do you lock and secure your bike?

Lock your frame first, wheels second

Always make sure that you lock your bike’s frame to a steady fixture. Your bike frame is generally the most valuable part of your bike, says Nolte. If a thief can take your frame, they can walk away with everything on your frame too.

If you can, lock both your frame and your front wheel. The front wheel is one of the easiest things for a thief to steal, according to our experts. Depending on how big your bike is and what you are locking to, you may be able to lock your frame and front wheel with the same lock. If not, you can supplement your lock with a cable add-on, or carry two locks with you.

After your frame and front wheel are secure, the rear wheel and seat post are worth considering next. Long chain locks can often secure the frame, front wheel and rear wheel at the same time. For your seat post, consider a supplemental cable lock or cable add-on.

Park smartly

It’s best to lock your bike in a well-lit, well-trafficked area in public view, says Alison Dewey, the director of education at the League of American Bicyclists. Be sure to lock it to something immovable — do not lock it to something like a patio chair or sandwich board sign. Inverted U bike racks are one of the best places to park, and let you more easily lock both your frame and front wheel with one lock, says Dewey.

Lock your bike in plain sight. If you are going into a coffee shop or deli, lock it somewhere where you will be able to see it from inside the store, if possible.

Nolte recommends bringing your bike inside whenever possible, especially if you are a commuter. If your workplace does not accommodate bikes, some parking garages have bike storage options, usually for a monthly fee — see if there is one near your workplace.

Take accessories with you

Anything that is easy to take off your bike — think GPS units, bike lights, water bottles and saddlebags — is easy to steal. After locking your bike, be sure to take these kinds of accessories with you, says Dewey.

Carry your lock on your bike, when possible

Most bike locks come with some mounting hardware to affix it to your bike. But some larger locks, especially chain locks, don’t mount easily to a bike. For these locks, consider riding with a backpack, frame bag or pannier. You can also wrap small chain locks around your seat post or handlebars in a pinch, just be sure it doesn’t interfere with moving parts like pedals, gears and brakes.

What should I do if my bike gets stolen?

Nolte recommends making a police report as fast as possible, and to have your bike’s serial number ready for it.

If you have a Bluetooth tracker on your bike (like an AirTag), you can share it with the police and use its information carefully. “But I would not encourage anyone to try to recover a bike on their own,” says Nolte.

You can also post about your bike (with some photos) on local social channels: think neighborhood groups, local cycling community groups and sites like Bike Index.

“Bike security is local. In some places, almost any decent lock is enough. In others, even expensive locks can be defeated if the bike is left too long or locked poorly,” says Nolte.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Chris Nolte is the founder and owner of Propel Bikes, an ebike retailer with locations in New York, California and Delaware. He founded the company in 2011 with an emphasis on ebike education.

is the founder and owner of Propel Bikes, an ebike retailer with locations in New York, California and Delaware. He founded the company in 2011 with an emphasis on ebike education. Alison Dewey is the director of education at the League of American Bicyclists, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to creating safer roads and stronger communities for bikers in America.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and the outdoors, including stories on wireless earbuds, fitness trackers and hiking boots. I also cover health and preparedness topics like air purifiers, power outage kits and hiking emergency kits. For this piece, I spoke with biking industry experts and tested top-rated bike locks for months in New York City.

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