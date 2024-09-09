For the first 20 years of my life, I only ever relied on a traditional body wash to cleanse my skin. As I got older and needed to address some common concerns like dry skin and eczema, my dermatologist recommended I switch to shower oil. “A shower oil combines the properties of both oils and a body wash; [it] cleanses the skin while also providing moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and hydrated,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Morgan Rabach. ”

Since incorporating shower oils into my routine three years ago, I haven’t stopped using them. I love the way they effectively clean and treat my skin care concerns. To help you find the best ones, I consulted two board-certified dermatologists and had the NBC Select staff try highly rated options from popular brands.

How I picked the best shower oils

To help choose the best shower oils, our experts recommend I keep the following in mind:

Ingredients : Shower oils should have oils (like jojoba, almond and more) as the primary ingredient on its label. The next key factor to look for is either emollients (for example, ceramides), which are ingredients that lock in moisture or humectants (such as glycerin), which help attract and pull in moisture to the skin, according to Rabach.

: Shower oils should have oils (like jojoba, almond and more) as the primary ingredient on its label. The next key factor to look for is either emollients (for example, ceramides), which are ingredients that lock in moisture or humectants (such as glycerin), which help attract and pull in moisture to the skin, according to Rabach. Price: Shower oils can vary in cost depending on their size, packaging and ingredients. This list includes options as low as $16 and as high as $35.

Shower oils can vary in cost depending on their size, packaging and ingredients. This list includes options as low as $16 and as high as $35. Skin type: Like all skin care products, including those for the body, your skin type plays a role in what formula and ingredients you should choose. Generally speaking, cleansing body oils are best for those with dry skin since they’re oil-based and leave behind a layer of moisture after rinsing, but any skin type can use them depending on the ingredients. For example, castor oil, while it has a low comedogenicity profile, can feel heavy on the skin and is therefore best for those with dry skin, says Dr. Geeta Yadav, a board-certified dermatologist.

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The best shower oils in 2026

Best overall

This noncomedogenic shower oil is great for those with sensitive and eczema-prone skin because of its niacinamide, which helps soothe the skin, says Song. In my experience, many body washes irritate the eczema patches on my arms and neck, however, this is so gentle and reduces the tightness, flakiness and redness that my skin frequently experiences, even though it has a subtle added fragrance.

I also love how many uses I can get from this bottle. Typically, a 7-ounce body wash lasts me a month or so, but this has lasted me at least three months. All I need are a few pumps, which create a nice lather all over my skin, from my neck to my toes.

Plus, it’s gentle enough for those with very sensitive skin — even babies, says Yadav.

Best for all ages

La Roche-Posay’s cleansing shower oil also comes recommended by Song. For one, it’s a noncomedogenic, fragrance-free formula, which is helpful for those with sensitive skin. It’s also soap-free, which means it cleans the skin without using drying ingredients (like sulfates) that most typical body washes have, according to experts in our guide to body washes for sensitive skin. “I loved how easy it was to lather up this body wash with such a small amount, especially since not all shower oils get very sudsy,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez, who received a sample from the brand. “It’s also unscented, so it doesn’t clash with my other products.”

Editor’s Choice

“Since using this in my shower routine, I’ve definitely seen a difference in my skin,” says NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris, who has acne-prone skin. “It feels smoother and more hydrated, and I especially love layering it with exfoliating body washes for an extra boost of moisture after using a chemical exfoliant.” It’s suitable for all skin types and shouldn’t leave skin feeling dry or tight, according to the brand. The wash is formulated with glycerin and squalane to keep skin hydrated throughout the day.

Most versatile

You can use this silky yet milky shower oil in three ways: to cleanse the body, use it as a base for shaving (in place of shaving cream) or as a bath soak, according to the brand. “This shower oil is my current obsession,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “It never feels oily or greasy, and the smell is absolutely incredible — it has a clean scent that’s subtle and not too overpowering. But my favorite part is how soft and smooth my skin feels after using this product. Simply, no other shower oil does it better.”

Best scented

To elevate her shower routine into a more luxurious, self-care experience, former NBC Select social media commerce editor Sadhana Daruvuri uses this oil from Glossier (the brand sent a courtesy sample). “Since it’s an oil, it’s easy to dispense into my hand and spread over my body, but it immediately foams up, which gives it a little bit more substance and makes me feel more clean,” says Daruvuri. Morris also uses this oil due to its sweet, floral scent and easy-to-use pump. It has an orange blossom neroli, which Morris says is very calming and makes her skin smell nice after showering.

Morris likes that the Glossier shower oil includes a cap stopper, so it can travel without worries of leaking Courtesy of Ashley Morris

Best for kids

Mustela’s multipurpose shower oil combats any dryness and itchiness your baby or child may have. It moisturizes, softens and soothes skin, according to the brand. Reviewers say their children (from newborns to elementary-aged) have less irritation, get an effective cleanse and smell cleaner. It’s also nongreasy and doesn’t leave an uncomfortable residue, reviewers say. Adults can also use this shower oil as a face wash or a makeup remover, according to Mustela.

Best soothing

Avène’s shower oil, which is suitable for all ages, largely focuses on moisturizing the skin and protecting it from future dryness, according to the brand. “It’s fragrance-free, which makes it great for people with sensitive skin like me, and I can totally feel it hydrating any dryness as I use it,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “I’m especially looking forward to using this shower oil in the winter, when my skin gets the most dry and flakey.” This option is noncomedogenic, free of common irritants and is safe to use if you’re experiencing flare-ups, according to Avène.

Best brightening

If you’re looking for a shower oil that hydrates and brightens your skin simultaneously, consider this one from Kopari. “It feels great against my skin, and I can work it into a foamy lather, which makes me feel extra clean,” says Malin, who was sent a sample from the brand. After using this consistency, Malin says she notices how much softer her skin is after showering and that it’s great for shaving because she doesn’t get razor burns when using it.

“I look forward to using this because it smells so incredible without being overpowering or perfume-y,” Malin says of the formula, which has notes of sweet coconut milk, vanilla, and warm spice.

Best splurge

This shower oil, which has a 4.5-star rating from over 100 reviews at Kiehl’s, removes dirt and oil easily without damaging the skin, according to the brand. Reviewers say it doesn’t create a big foaming lather but has a luxurious, lightweight feel that leaves their skin soft and smooth — even saying it helps minimize side effects of keratosis pilaris and eczema. They also recommend using a small amount because it goes a long way and prevents it from being too slippery in the shower.

Best lather

“This shower oil has one of the most luxurious lathers I’ve ever seen from a product in this category as well as a warm (but not too strong) scent,” says Yadav. “It’s packed with nourishing oils including sweet almond, sea buckthorn and oat, the latter of which offers soothing properties alongside cica and a blend of skin barrier-supporting ceramides.” While the pour-out bottle may cause overuse of the product, the bottle itself has a flat back that makes it easy to push up against your shower wall — great for those with limited space.

What does a cleansing body oil do?

“Cleansing body oils work on the principle that ‘like attracts like,’ meaning the oils in the formula attract oils and other impurities on the skin, allowing them to be cleansed away with water,” says says Dr. Carmen Castilla, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York. One of the main benefits of a cleansing body oil is that it keeps the skin’s lipid barrier intact. “The lipid barrier is essential for retaining moisture — when it’s intact, the skin remains hydrated and balanced,” says Castilla.

Most cleansing body oils also leave a light layer of oil on the skin to lock in moisture, which may be hydrating enough for normal skin types to skip post-shower moisturizing. In addition to their cleansing and hydrating properties, they can also be a great addition to your shaving routine because oils give the razor a nice, slippery surface to glide over and help minimize irritation, says Dr. Nazanin Saedi, a board-certified dermatologist.

How to shop for shower oils

Before shopping for a shower oil, there are a few things our experts recommend paying extra attention to.

Ingredients

This is the biggest factor you’ll want to pay attention to when shopping. Song breaks down a few key ingredients to keep an eye out for:

Almond or jojoba seed oils are great for dry or sensitive skin since they’re soothing and calming.

are great for dry or sensitive skin since they’re soothing and calming. Coconut, avocado, or jojoba oils are carrier oils that deliver vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids to the skin, giving it some-much needed nourishment. These oils also help moisturize the skin and replenish lipids, which is a crucial part of keeping your natural skin barrier in tact. (The skin barrier is what protects against environmental irritants and prevents water loss.)

are carrier oils that deliver vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids to the skin, giving it some-much needed nourishment. These oils also help moisturize the skin and replenish lipids, which is a crucial part of keeping your natural skin barrier in tact. (The skin barrier is what protects against environmental irritants and prevents water loss.) Vitamin E is an antioxidant, humectant and emollient that helps the skin absorb and retain water.

is an antioxidant, humectant and emollient that helps the skin absorb and retain water. Pro Vitamin B5 is another humectant that helps retain and preserve moisture in the skin barrier.

If you have sensitive or dry skin, you'll also want to be careful when considering products with fragrances or artificial dyes. These may make you more prone to irritation and allergic reactions from additional ingredients, says Song.

Skin type

Because cleansing body oils help support the skin barrier, they’re great for people with a weakened skin barrier, such as those with dry or eczema-prone skin. That being said, while those with oily skin may prefer a foaming or gel body wash to cut through excess oil, they can still use cleansing body oils, says Yadav. Just make sure you’re thoroughly rinsing it off, and choose a non-comedogenic formula made with lightweight oils to reduce the risk of breakouts.

Whether your skin is naturally dry or not, cleansing body oils can be a great replacement for traditional body washes during the colder weather months. “As weather cools off, environmental shifts like harsh, cold, dry air as well as indoor heating and hot showers can strip the skin of its natural oils and weaken the skin barrier, all of which causes skin to be drier and, often, more sensitive and prone to irritation,” says Yadav. “A cleansing body oil will help fortify the lipids of the skin barrier, preventing transepidermal water loss as well as external irritants from compromising the skin.”

Frequently asked questions How do shower oils differ from traditional body washes? While a shower oil and body wash will cleanse the skin, some key differences distinguish the two: Consistency : Shower oils have an oily consistency that turns into a milky lather when in contact with water, according to Rabach. Standard body washes are gel- or cream-based products that lather into foams when mixed with water, says Song.

: Shower oils have an oily consistency that turns into a milky lather when in contact with water, according to Rabach. Standard body washes are gel- or cream-based products that lather into foams when mixed with water, says Song. Function : Shower oils do a better job of preserving your skin’s natural oils and hydrating the skin compared to traditional soap body washes, which generally only prioritize cleansing the skin, says Song.

: Shower oils do a better job of preserving your skin’s natural oils and hydrating the skin compared to traditional soap body washes, which generally only prioritize cleansing the skin, says Song. Concentration: Shower oils, like their name implies, typically have higher oil concentrations than standard body washes, says Rabach. They also typically have more plant-based oils, such as almond and coconut, whereas standard body washes have more effective cleaning surfactants like sulfates. "Some cleansing body oils do include ingredients that help them lather, but they will never compete with a traditional soap," says Saedi. "Instead, oil-based cleansers feel silky." Do shower oils actually clean your skin? Yes, but only to a certain extent. If you need a deep clean, you may want to gravitate toward a standard body wash since shower oils focus more on offering hydration than cleansing, says Song. What are the advantages and disadvantages of using a shower oil? The main advantage of using a shower oil is how moisturizing and gentle it is on the skin, according to our experts. Shower oils don’t create a robust lather and don’t always provide that “squeaky clean” feeling people experience after washing with traditional soap, says Song. If you’re one of these people, consider doing a double cleanse, she says. What is the most effective way to use a shower oil? Apply the shower oil of your choosing and use your hands to gently massage it in circular motions so your skin can better absorb the moisturizing ingredients. It’s essential to use your hands — as compared to loofahs — because this prevents over-exfoliation. Rinse off the shower oil with lukewarm water (hot water can irritate the skin) and apply a hydrating body lotion on damp skin to trap in the moisture once you're out of the shower. Can you use shower oils on all areas of your body? Generally speaking, yes. Shower oils tend to be gentle and are suitable for sensitive skin because they don’t strip the natural skin barrier. It's important to opt for a hypoallergenic, fragrance-free version without strong essential oils when using one on sensitive areas of the skin, says Song.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter covering skin care and hair care for NBC Select, including recent stories on the best SPF moisturizers and gua sha tools. For this article, I interviewed dermatologists about how to properly use a shower oil and included their recommendations along with highly rated formulas the NBC Select staff liked.

Michelle Rostamian has more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and skin care topics. For this story, Rostamian spoke to board-certified dermatologists and included their direct recommendations and products based on their guidance.

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