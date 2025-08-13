“Never buy full price” is a mantra we try our best to adhere to at NBC Select. Thankfully, you can find good deals on most things year-round, if you know where to look. Right now, Best Buy is offering tech deals through its Best Buy Tech Fest event, which ends this Sunday (8/17/25).

I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a tech reporter for NBC Select. Below are the deals I think are actually worth it.

Best Buy Tech Fest deals

LG is one of the best TV brands because of its stellar OLED TV lineup. This is one of its latest models, with new processors that can deliver improved performance for things like AI picture upscaling, motion processing and more. It’s also brighter and slimmer than last year’s C4 Series.

This latest Roku streaming device supports 4K resolutions and vivid HDR color. It plugs into the HDMI port on your TV, and is one of our favorite streaming devices because of its easy to use menus and interface.

We’ve used different MacBook Air laptops for school, work, travel, creative pursuits and everything in-between. This latest model is compact and lightweight — the three-ish pound laptop doesn’t add much heft to your backpack compared to other laptops, even after a day of walking around. Both the 13-inch version and the 15-inch version get up to 18 hours of battery life, which is excellent compared to similarly-priced competitors.

The biggest changes from the previous model are internal. The new laptop has the latest M4 chip inside, which has improved all-around performance compared to older versions. It also has a new webcam that can automatically keep you centered in the frame during video calls, even if you move around

Like the previous versions, AirPods 4 have a semi-open ear design that means you can hear the environment around you more than with traditional earbuds. It also means they don’t have rubber eartips — which can lead to a more comfortable fit for some people. They are also IP54 dust and water resistant, and get up to 30 hours of battery life (with the charging case).

This is one of the slimmest and more minimal fitness trackers around, and it’s 20% off right now. It can track basics like health, sleep and fitness, and it has a built-in GPS for accurate outdoor mileage. It gets up to 10 days of battery life.

This is my favorite digital photo frame, and the first time it’s gone on sale since it launched earlier this year. It’s easy to setup and it’s easy for friends and family to share photos. It also blends in easily with my home decor and doesn’t scream “smart home tech” on a table or bookshelf.

This portable Bluetooth speaker is excellent if you plan on being anywhere near water. That’s because it’s IP67 dust and waterproof and, most importantly, it floats in water. It’s small and compact enough to easily fit into most bags and backpacks for any trip.

Dyson makes many of our favorite vacuums, and this model is nearly 30% off right now. It’s lightweight at just under seven pounds, and it gets up to 60 minutes of run time, long enough to clean most small to medium-sized homes. Plus it comes with many different accessories, including two motorbar cleaner heads, a hair screw tool and a crevice tool.

Having a hard time holding your phone? Us too, phones are pretty big these days. Most NBC Select staffers have some kind of grip on the back of their phone, the most time-tested being this one from Popsockets. It has a collapsible grip that snaps onto the back of your iPhone using MagSafe, and can make it easier to hold your phone with one hand, in our experience.

Other Best Buy Tech Fest deals sales happening now

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on smartwatches, running shoes and cameras. To find the best deals at Best Buy’s Tech Fest, I found staff-tested and highly rated products on sale for the event.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.