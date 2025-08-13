While August may be a full-on summer month, it’s actually a great time to start shopping for early fall apparel and bags, especially if you plan on doing any camping this year. Cotopaxi, known for outdoor accessories and clothing, is hosting its Summer Send-Off sale, with items across categories up to 40% off.

To help get you through the approaching change in seasons, I’ve rounded up some of the brand’s best and most popular duffel bags, backpacks, hats, shirts and more.

4.7-star average rating from 26 reviews at Cotopaxi

The Allpa Getaway duffel is ideal for almost any type of trip, whether you’re taking a flight, train, bus or car for a week or only a few days. The bag works as both a duffel bag and a backpack, thanks to the padded straps on the side. It also has two short straps that you can connect to hold it by hand. Plus, it has handles on the sides to make maneuvering to an overhead compartment easier. It is also made of water-resistant ripstop nylon and polyester.

5-star average rating from 12 reviews at Cotopaxi

Depending on where you live, your fall will probably have some cold and rainy weather, so an accessory like the Yermo Men’s Hooded Jacket is the perfect solution. It has a lightweight material to keep you warm and protect you against wind, and it has a fitted hood with a visor at the top. It has four pockets on the front and the sleeves have thumbholes to hold them in place. The jacket is also made of a water-resistant polyester and spandex material.

4.7-star average rating from 636 reviews at Cotopaxi

The Trozo Cada Día bag is a great casual shoulder bag (the name translates to every day) since it’s large enough to hold your personal items plus accessories like a portable charger or water bottle, but it isn’t as heavy as a backpack. It’s made of ripstop nylon and polyester and the strap on the top is made from a climbing-style rope that’s adjustable to different lengths, according to the brand. It has one main compartment with multiple pockets and then one more on the outside for your phone.

4.7-star average rating from 144 reviews at Cotopaxi The Tech Bucket Hat is made of 100% recycled nylon, and since it has an adjustable strap on the bottom, it has a universal fit, according to the brand. Ideal for any outdoor activity, the hat has a structured brim to help protect your face from the sun’s rays, even in cold months.

More deals from Cotopaxi’s Summer Send-Off Sale

Here are more apparel and accessories deals from Cotopaxi’s Summer Send-Off Sale.

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select where I write about deals and sale events from brands and retailers like Cotopaxi, REI and more.

