There are a ton of reasons you might need a backpack. Whether you’re a student, an athlete, a teacher or a parent shopping for your child, it’s important to look for a few important features to find the best backpack for your particular needs. Things like durable zippers that won’t get stuck and pockets for everyday essentials like water bottles and laptop sleeves provide the ultimate convenience.

To find the best backpacks, I spoke with multiple experts, including a chiropractor and an accessories design professor at The Fashion Institute of Technology, for their guidance.

How I picked the best backpacks

There are a few important characteristics to keep in mind when looking for a good backpack. Here’s what our experts recommend keeping in mind:

Size: The size of your backpack is important, not just because it needs to have enough room for all of your belongings, but it should be in proportion to your body and weight, according to Dr. Allen Conrad, a chiropractor at Montgomery County Chiropractic Center. “In general you want the backpack to weigh no more than 15% of your body weight when wearing it. It needs to be evenly dispersed so the weight of the pack doesn’t pull unevenly on your spine,” he says. “Choose a pack that is big enough to carry what you need and no more than that.”

The size of your backpack is important, not just because it needs to have enough room for all of your belongings, but it should be in proportion to your body and weight, according to Dr. Allen Conrad, a chiropractor at Montgomery County Chiropractic Center. “In general you want the backpack to weigh no more than 15% of your body weight when wearing it. It needs to be evenly dispersed so the weight of the pack doesn’t pull unevenly on your spine,” he says. “Choose a pack that is big enough to carry what you need and no more than that.” Comfortable straps: The straps of your backpack play a crucial role in how comfortable your bag feels. It’s better to have straps that are wide and more supportive, according to Conrad. “The shoulder straps should be wider instead of narrow. As you add weight to the pack, a narrower strap will pinch on the shoulders and pull them into external rotation once weight is added,” he says. “The straps of the pack should feel durable and comfortable when wearing them.” Additionally, backpack straps with a sternum buckle, which many of the bags on this list have, provide extra support when wearing the bag.

The straps of your backpack play a crucial role in how comfortable your bag feels. It’s better to have straps that are wide and more supportive, according to Conrad. “The shoulder straps should be wider instead of narrow. As you add weight to the pack, a narrower strap will pinch on the shoulders and pull them into external rotation once weight is added,” he says. “The straps of the pack should feel durable and comfortable when wearing them.” Additionally, backpack straps with a sternum buckle, which many of the bags on this list have, provide extra support when wearing the bag. Storage and zippers: You should also consider storage space, which is often determined by the number of pockets and compartments. This also includes a laptop sleeve that can fit at least a 15-inch laptop, a spacious water bottle holder, pockets for small accessories like keys ,makeup and a wallet.

The best backpacks in 2026

All of the products below are either direct recommendations from our experts or NBC Select editors who have tried the bag themselves. We also included options that have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

Best backpacks for kids

While we featured Simple Modern’s durable tumblers in our roundup of the best water bottles, the brand also has popular backpacks that are perfect for kids. This Disney-themed one, which has a 4.8-star average rating from 7,312 reviews on Amazon, is 15 inches tall, has a mesh water bottle pocket, multiple zipper compartments and a buckle that connects the shoulder straps for added support. There is also a space for storing a 10.9-inch tablet. The backpack is also available in medium and large sizes, as well as more than 30 different designs.

Cusangel Backpack for Kids $ 22.99 Amazon What to know Laptop sleeve: no | Trolley sleeve: no | Size: N/A | Colorways: 20 | Adjustable straps: yes | Shoulder strap padding: yes What we like Many designs

Adjustable straps Something to note No solid colors

The Cusangel backpack for kids, which has a 4.8-star average rating from 5,172 reviews on Amazon, comes in a bunch of different designs and illustrations, with dinosaurs, unicorns, fish and more. It’s a little over 15 inches tall, with reflective shoulder straps, water bottle pockets and other multiple pockets throughout. It has a padded and breathable backing and plenty of room for books, supplies and more.

HawLander Kids Backpack $ 20.99 Amazon What to know Laptop sleeve: yes | Trolley sleeve: no | Size: small or medium | Colorways: 16 | Adjustable straps: yes | Shoulder strap padding: yes What we like Multiple colorways and sizes

Reflective straps

Name tag included, Something to note Only solid colors

The HawLander backpack for kids is great for kids who enjoy bold color options rather than a themed design. The bag is 15 inches tall, has padded, adjustable and reflective shoulder straps with a connector buckle, pockets for school supplies, a water bottle holder and an interior name tag, that you can write information on. It’s available in more than 10 designs and two different sizes, so you can choose which one is best based on their height.

Simple Modern Fletcher Collection Backpacks $ 44.99 Amazon What to know Laptop sleeve: no | Trolley sleeve: no | Size: medium | Colorways: 38 | Adjustable straps: yes | Shoulder strap padding: yes What we like Many themes

Two water bottle pockets

Two water bottle pockets Something to note No solid colors

This alternative collection from Simple Modern has a range of different designs, such as backpacks with illustrations of ballerinas, dinosaurs, planets, animals, superheroes and much more. It has adjustable straps that make it easy to wear comfortably, multiple water bottle holders and plenty of space inside for a lunch box, a 10.9-inch tablet, books and school supplies. With a 4.8-star average rating from 7,312 reviews on Amazon, the bag has a zip-closure stash pocket on the top of the front panel and pull tabs on the zippers to make them easy to open and close.

Best backpacks for teens and adults

The Borealis Commuter backpack from The North Face has everything that a high school or college student could need, including a separate padded laptop compartment in the back, a main compartment with room for things like books, clothing and a tablet. There’s also a thin pocket toward the front of the bag with small pockets and compartments for securing small personal items like phones, a passport, charging cables or a wallet. The padded and adjustable straps have a sternum buckle that connects to one another to provide more support.

Jansport Laptop Backpack $ 54.99 Amazon What to know Laptop sleeve: yes | Trolley sleeve: no | Size: medium | Colorways: 31 | Adjustable straps: yes | Shoulder strap padding: yes What we like Many colorways

Flexible water bottle pocket Something to note No trolley sleeve

I’m definitely a Jansport backpack fan, and not just because it was my go-to bag of choice when I was in school, but because it’s the perfect “basic” bag regardless of your lifestyle. It comes in a ton of different designs, and it has padded and adjustable shoulder straps. The compartment in the front makes it easy to store things like a wallet or passport, there’s also plenty of room for school essentials in the main compartment. The flexible mesh water bottle pocket on the side is also useful if you like to carry reusable water bottles of many different sizes.

Lululemon New Crew Backpack $ 98.00 Lululemon What to know Laptop sleeve: yes | Trolley sleeve: yes | Size: N/A | Colorways: 4 | Adjustable straps: yes | Shoulder strap padding: yes What we like Trolley sleeve

Simple design Something to note Could have more pockets

My brother got me the New Crew Backpack from Lululemon for Christmas last year, and I’m still using it to this day. What drew me to it the most is that the logo is subtle and the overall design is simple and chic. I love that it doesn’t stain or get scratches easily. I’ve carried this during commutes on New York City subways and on multiple flights, and it’s still in great shape. It has a trolley sleeve so you can place it on your rolling suitcase, a laptop pocket and a few compartments, too.

Calpak Terra Backpack $ 142.00 CALPAK What to know Laptop sleeve: yes | Trolley sleeve: yes | Size: medium | Colorways: 10 | Adjustable straps: yes | Shoulder strap padding: yes What we like Durable material

Trolley sleeve

Two water bottle pockets Something to note May be small for some

The Calpak Terra backpack is ideal for everyday commuting and outdoor adventures. Recommended by NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris, the bag is ideal for travel because it can hold everything you’d bring and take back with you on a trip. “As a textbook overpacker, I have a tendency to stuff my suitcase to the brim, but this bag helped with that a lot,” she says. “I used it to hold my jewelry, makeup, electronics and a change of clothes, all of which fit without any problems.” It’s made from a shiny, recycled ripstop polyester material, making the outside water resistant, according to the brand. The front pocket has small compartments and sleeves for holding items. It also has enough room to comfortably hold a 14-inch laptop. Plus, you can swap the laptop sleeve out with a 2-liter water reservoir for backpacking and other outdoor activities.

Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack $ 165.00 Dagne Dover What to know Laptop sleeve: no | Trolley sleeve: no | Size: small, medium or large | Colorways: 9 | Adjustable straps: yes | Shoulder strap padding: yes What we like Good for commuting

Quality material Something to note No laptop sleeve

The Dagne & Dover Dakota backpack previously won an NBC Select Travel Award for best backpack for commuting, thanks to its neoprene design and overall functionality. It’s a very compact backpack that has just enough space for a tablet, small books and other personal items such as a wallet or a pair of sunglasses. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez tested this bag and loves using it for commuting to work. It has a small pocket on the side to hold items such as a set of keys or a water bottle and comes in small, medium or large sizes.

Away Everywhere Zip Backpack $ 195.00 Amazon $ 195.00 Away Travel What to know Laptop sleeve: yes | Trolley sleeve: yes | Size: one size | Colorways: 5 | Adjustable straps: yes | Shoulder strap padding: yes What we like Large main compartment

Pocket for water bottle

Trolley sleeve Something to note Only has one front pocket

This Away backpack has a simple design, but it still has everything you’d want in a backpack for college, work and more. It has a main compartment on the top and a pocket on the front. On the inside, it has a laptop sleeve and other small pockets for holding a water bottle, journal and more. The adjustable shoulder straps have padding and the back has a trolley sleeve, so it’s ideal for taking with you on trips as well.

Best backpacks for travel

The travel laptop backpack from Matein has a 4.7-star average rating from 99,950 reviews on Amazon. It’s available in a 14-inch, 15-inch, 17-inch and 18-inch size, so you can find one with the perfect amount of space for your individual needs. It also has four different compartments: including a laptop sleeve, a main compartment for storing books, folders, clothing and small tablets. The side of the backpack has a flexible mesh water bottle holder that can hold both small and large bottles. You can also keep your key fob organized by placing it in the compartment on the front pocket of the bag and connect a portable phone charger through the port on the outside.

Bagsmart Travel Backpack $ 23.74 $ 24.99 Amazon Now 5% off What to know Laptop sleeve: yes | Trolley sleeve: yes | Size: medium | Colorways: 2 | Adjustable straps: yes | Shoulder strap padding: yes What we like Great for storing clothes

Cable port

Many compartments Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This travel-friendly backpack from Bagsmart is ideal for anyone looking for a compact carry-on bag that has enough room for essentials like a laptop, pockets for wallets, keys and passports, clothing and toiletries. Aside from the laptop sleeve on the back, the bag has a compartment in the middle for keeping things like folded t-shirts and full-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body lotion. Plus, the inside of the main compartment has a buckle to help flatten and secure your folded clothing, similar to what you’d find in a rolling suitcase.

Calpak Laptop Backpack $ 138.00 CALPAK What to know Laptop sleeve: yes | Trolley sleeve: yes | Size: medium | Colorways: 20 | Adjustable straps: yes | Shoulder strap padding: yes What we like Many compartments

Multiple colorways

Trolley sleeve Something to note Nothing to note at this time

The Calpak Luka Backpack won an NBC Select Travel Award for best overall backpack. NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez tried out this backpack and says that it’s a go-to choice whenever she travels or commutes. It has two main compartments for holding books, toiletries, snacks and more. Plus, it has a water bottle pocket on one side and then a subtle compartment on the other side for holding a small collapsible umbrella.

The Osprey Daylite backpack is a match for those who have long commutes, take multi-day trips, or spend time outdoors. With a 4.7-star average rating from 2,308 ratings on Amazon, the bag fits laptops up to 14 inches and comes in more than 20 color combinations. It also has both sternum and waist straps to give your body more support, especially when the bag is particularly heavy. You can even use the laptop sleeve to hold the water reservoir of a hydration pack if you plan on using it for long trips outside.

Béis The Travel Backpack $ 118.00 Nordstrom $ 118.00 Beis What to know Laptop sleeve: yes | Trolley sleeve: yes | Size: one size | Colorways: 7 | Adjustable straps: yes | Shoulder strap padding: yes What we like Has many pockets

Multiple water bottle pockets Something to note Only has one size

This backpack from Béis has plenty of features that make it ideal for travel and everyday routines. It has a water bottle pocket on each side, a pocket on the front with even more pockets within the interior and one large compartment on the top. It has a laptop sleeve in the main compartment, a key leash and a 22-liter capacity. It also has a trolley sleeve for your rolling suitcase and the shoulder straps are padded and adjustable. It’s available in multiple monochromatic colors, similar to the brand’s other items.

How to shop for backpacks

Once you’re ready to shop for a backpack, there are a few things to keep in mind when choosing one. Here’s what our experts recommend:

Consider you needs and activity

Before selecting a backpack, decide whether you’ll use it for travel, commuting or outdoor activities. This is because features such as plentiful pockets and waterproof materials will help organize and protect all of your belongings, according to Sarah Mullins, an associate professor of footwear and accessories designs at the Fashion Institute of Technology. “If the person is going to be outside then water-resistant material or a rain cover would be beneficial,” she says. “Waterproof zippers and dry bag designs may be features necessary for boating-related activities.” The same applies if you use it to travel a lot — you’ll want features such as trolley sleeves and space for toiletries.

Prioritize padding and comfort

While many backpacks have some sort of padding, at least in the shoulder straps, you should try and look for a backpack that has padding on other spots, too, such as on the backside, according to Mullins. “Consider the user’s needs, for example, if you need a bag to carry photo equipment, a laptop or other expensive gear then look for padded pockets or adjustable padded sections.” A lot of backpacks may feel comfortable at first, but once they’re filled with heavy materials, the comfort level may change.

Take your height and size

It’s important to consider your overall height, shoulder width and torso length to make sure that the backpack is compatible with your body type, according to Mullins. “People should look for a proper fit for their torso (see REI’s How to size and fit a backpack), support (such as back padding, adjustable shoulder straps, sternum strap and/or hip belt), and capacity,” she says. Make sure the shoulder straps are long enough to comfortably fit around your body, whether it’s empty or full.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I cover lifestyle, home and cooking appliances. I’ve written stories on the best backpacks for college students, the best stainless steel cookware to use and a review of Yeti’s French press. I spoke with a chiropractor and accessories experts for this story.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.