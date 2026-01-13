January is a month meant for refreshing your daily routine, working on fitness goals and planning for travel. And it’s also the perfect time to think about all the winter sale events, especially those on tech and appliances — like Best Buy’s Winter Sale, which runs until Jan. 19. It has deals on televisions, sound bars, vacuums, tablets, laptops and more from brands like Apple, Dyson and Samsung.

Whether you’re gathering to watch a sports game, hosting a party with friends or just want to purchase some appliances to clean your home, Best Buy’s Winter Sale probably has something for you. Below, I rounded up some of the best deals from the sale and included products across categories and our favorite brands.

The best deals from Best Buy’s Winter Sale

4.8-star average rating from 915 reviews at Best Buy

Perfect for watching games, awards shows or your favorite movie, this tv from Samsung has detailed 4K resolution, an LED display and — since it has Amazon Alexa built into it — additional smart features such as voice command, according to the brand. It’s also edge-lit, includes AI features that help enhance audio and visual quality and has a motion accelerator that displays fast-moving video games with high quality and minimal lag.

4.8-star average rating from 929 reviews at Best Buy

The Dyson V11 weighs only 6.5 pounds, making it one of the lightest cordless vacuums on the market. It has a 60-minute runtime, a HEPA filter and an LCD screen that shows how much runtime is left and your cleaning-mode selection, of which it has three. Plus, it comes with crevice, dusting brush and hair attachments, as well as one for cleaning upholstery.

4.6-star average rating from 439 reviews at Best Buy

This sound bar can help enhance the audio of all of your favorite movies and shows, especially since it has Dolby Atmos, which provides spatial audio to make your living room feel similar to a movie theater. It has Bluetooth music-streaming features, so it’s easy to play songs and videos from your phone, as well as a wireless subwoofer with bass boost to improve audio, according to the brand. It also comes with a remote for adjusting the volume and other features.

4.9-star average rating from 6,695 reviews at Best Buy

The MacBook Air is one of the best options out there when it comes to ultra-lightweight laptops with substantial storage. It has a 13-inch LED display, up to 18 hours of battery life, spatial audio, an Apple M4 processor and a relatively light weight, clocking in at 2.7 pounds.

4.7-star average rating from 2,379 reviews at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab has an 11-inch display and plenty of storage for several apps. The tablet is compatible with voice assistants and smart features, including Amazon Alexa, and has Dolby Atmos audio and up to 14 hours of battery life, according to the brand. It also shares features with your smartphone, such as being able to take a call or send a text, and allows you to use multiple apps at once.

More deals from Best Buy’s Winter Sale

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I’ve written about deals and sale events at several retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Home Depot and more. I also write about deals on major sale events, such as Amazon Prime Day.

