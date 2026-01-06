Experts weigh in on the safety, benefits and efficacy of dry brushing.

Scrolling on social media, you might’ve come across the term “dry brushing” as one of the best ways to exfoliate your body. But what is dry brushing, and is it actually safe? If you’re looking to remove dead skin cells from the surface of your skin and help even out any texture, this may be the option for you, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Liza Moore.

As its name suggests, dry brushing involves swiping a soft brush in gentle strokes over your body to physically exfoliate your skin and help it feel soft and smooth, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub. I spoke to dermatologists about what to consider when purchasing a dry brush, how to use one effectively and how often you should use it. I also rounded up their picks for the best dry brushes to shop.

How I picked the best dry brushes

When using a dry brush for the first time, always adhere to the brand’s recommendations (we go more in-depth about how to properly use a dry brush below). Here, I highlight the main considerations experts recommend when shopping for a dry brush:

Design: Consider a dry brush with a hand strap to make it easier to focus on specific areas like your arms and legs, says Talakoub. Also, a dry brush with a long handle can make all areas of your body easily accessible, including those hard-to-reach places like your back, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Arash Akhavan.

The best dry brushes

With my experts’ guidance in mind, I rounded up dermatologist- and editor-recommended dry brushes to consider.

Best overall

This dry brush comes recommended by Akhavan for its firm bristles made of natural fibers and curved ergonomic wooden handle, which makes it easy to control your strokes while you use it. Use this on dry skin prior to taking a bath or shower and gently swipe it across your body for three to five minutes, according to Goop.

Best for sensitive skin

This dry brush from NBC Select editor-favorite brand Kitsch has soft, dense vegan bristles that remove dead skin cells, promote lymphatic drainage (which helps reduce swelling in the body) and improve blood circulation, according to the brand. The brush, which has a 4.6-star average from over 900 reviews on Amazon, also has a palm-sized bamboo base with a convenient strap that makes it easy to use and control.

Editor's pick

Although it doesn’t have a long handle, this dry brush does have a hand strap to keep it sturdy as you exfoliate, says Talakoub. It’s a favorite of NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio, who uses it weekly. “I really like the hand strap since I can be more precise when I use it,” she says. “I tend to only use it around once a week before a shower since my skin leans more on the sensitive side. The bristles are definitely stiff at first, but they’ve softened as I’ve used it more.” To clean, wash the bristles with warm, soapy water and rinse before letting it air-dry with the bristles facing down, according to the brand. Godio recommends against storing it in your shower or other damp places to avoid mold from growing on it.

Best for hard-to-reach areas

This dry brush comes recommended by both Talakoub and Akhavan because of its soft bristles, hand strap and long detachable handle, so you can easily use it on hard-to-reach areas of your body like your back. It has cactus fiber bristles that feel soft against the skin, according to the brand. Keep in mind that, in order to prevent bacteria from growing on the brush, do not store it in the bath or shower, and you should use it without any product, according to Elemis.

Best budget pick

With an extra-long handle, this dry brush helps you get all those hard-to-reach areas of your body, says Akhavan. It has natural boar bristles to exfoliate and help improve circulation, according to the brand. Earth Therapeutics recommends rinsing your brush and hanging it to dry after every use. You should also replace your brush after three months for hygiene purposes, according to the brand.

Frequently asked questions What is dry brushing? Dry brushing is a physical exfoliation technique that helps remove dead skin cells by moving coarse, dry and stiff (yet soft) bristles against clean, dry skin, says Akhavan. You’ll need to shower afterward to get rid of dead skin and apply a body moisturizer, oil and/or serum immediately after showering to hydrate and support your skin barrier, experts say. (More on how to properly dry brush below.) Dry brushing can also help stimulate the lymphatic system and move the lymph fluid in the body, a process called lymphatic drainage, which helps reduce any swelling and boost circulation, experts say. To do this, move your brush in circular motions around your body to help release the built-up fluid under the skin, says Talakoub. The goal is to move the brush outward to help expel the lymphatic fluid. Who should be dry brushing? Anyone can use a dry brush, but those with dry or flaky skin may benefit the most because it will remove dead skin cells and reduce texture, says Akhavan. Meanwhile, people with sensitive skin may want to use softer bristles, which will be less irritating, or avoid dry brushing altogether, says Talakoub. If you have any open sores, acne, rashes or raised skin lesions, you should avoid dry brushing those areas to prevent them from getting worse, according to my experts. Some social media posts claim that an additional benefit of dry brushing is preventing and reducing the appearance of cellulite. However, my experts say there is no proven data to confirm this. How often should you dry brush? There is no set rule for how often you should dry brush. If your skin can tolerate regular exfoliation, you can safely dry brush once daily, according to both Akhavan and Moore. Talakoub, on the other hand, recommends limiting your usage to once a month to avoid irritation, which is an effect of over-exfoliation. Are there any risks associated with dry brushing? If you have very sensitive skin, you can over-exfoliate, tear or irritate your skin if you brush too hard or too frequently, says Talakoub. This might cause your skin to be more susceptible to infections and bacteria since you’re damaging the skin barrier, she says. Another risk of dry brushing is a bacterial infection like folliculitis, which is a direct result of improperly cleaning and storing your dry brush. If you don’t clean it, the built-up oils and dead skin cells can cause bacterial growth that gets transferred to the skin, says Akhavan. To prevent your brush from harboring bacteria, store it in a cool and dry place. You can also carefully pour rubbing alcohol over the brush after using it, which helps kill the bacteria, he says.

How to properly dry brush

My experts recommend the following best practices to get the most out of your dry brushing routine:

Dry brush prior to showering. Ideally, you want to begin your dry brushing routine prior to showering because dead skin cells will likely wash away while you bathe, says Akhavan.

Ideally, you want to begin your dry brushing routine prior to showering because dead skin cells will likely wash away while you bathe, says Akhavan. Move from top to bottom. When it comes time to apply the brush to your skin, start at the neck and work your way down to the feet, says Akhavan. Avoid dry brushing highly sensitive areas like the face and genitals, she says.

When it comes time to apply the brush to your skin, start at the neck and work your way down to the feet, says Akhavan. Avoid dry brushing highly sensitive areas like the face and genitals, she says. Move the dry brush in specific motions to exfoliate . If you’re looking to focus on exfoliating, move the brush in an up-and-down motion and go over each area twice, says Talakoub. The reason you don’t want to move the brush side-to-side is that the bristles can move against the skin and may end up causing small tears, according to Talakoub.

. If you’re looking to focus on exfoliating, move the brush in an up-and-down motion and go over each area twice, says Talakoub. The reason you don’t want to move the brush side-to-side is that the bristles can move against the skin and may end up causing small tears, according to Talakoub. For circulation and lymphatic drainage, move the dry brush away from the heart. If you’re looking to focus on circulation and lymphatic drainage, you don’t want to work the brush toward your heart because you’re not moving the fluid outwards, says Talakoub. Instead, you’ll want to move the fluid under the skin away from the center of your body, she says.

If you’re looking to focus on circulation and lymphatic drainage, you don’t want to work the brush toward your heart because you’re not moving the fluid outwards, says Talakoub. Instead, you’ll want to move the fluid under the skin away from the center of your body, she says. After dry brushing, cleanse the skin. Your next step is to wash your body in the shower. However, keep in mind that dry brushing can strip your skin of its natural oils and cause dryness. For that reason, you should use an oil-based cleanser because a lathering soap would strip your skin even more, says Talakoub.

Your next step is to wash your body in the shower. However, keep in mind that dry brushing can strip your skin of its natural oils and cause dryness. For that reason, you should use an oil-based cleanser because a lathering soap would strip your skin even more, says Talakoub. End your dry brushing routine with a body moisturizer. Once you exit the shower, you should apply a body moisturizer to prevent any dryness as a result of dry brushing and cleansing, says Akhavan. Consider using a cream moisturizer rather than a lotion because the latter tends to be thinned out with alcohol, which can be drying. Check to make sure your moisturizer is thick, creamy and contains hydrating ingredients like ceramides to help repair the skin barrier after dry brushing, says Talakoub.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Liza Moore is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical director of Luxe Dermatology and Aesthetic Centers in Tysons, Virginia. Her areas of expertise include medical, cosmetic and laser dermatology among others.

is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical director of Luxe Dermatology and Aesthetic Centers in Tysons, Virginia. Her areas of expertise include medical, cosmetic and laser dermatology among others. Dr. Arash Akhavan is a board-certified dermatologist and founder and director of The Dermatology & Laser Group in New York City. His areas of expertise include non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures on the face, neck and body.

is a board-certified dermatologist and founder and director of The Dermatology & Laser Group in New York City. His areas of expertise include non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures on the face, neck and body. Dr. Lily Talakoub is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of McLean & Potomac Dermatology and Skincare Center. Her areas of expertise include pediatric and adult skin disorders, skin cancer surgery and cosmetic dermatology among others.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter who covered skin care and hair care topics. For this story, she interviewed three dermatologists about how to properly use a dry brush and what to look for when shopping for one, plus shared her experts’ recommendations for the best ones to buy.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more