When it comes to buzzy beauty treatments, lymphatic drainage has really stood the test of time. Dry brushing, gua sha and massage are all popular ways to tap into this trend, which focuses on lightly massaging the lymphatic system to depuff and get rid of excess fluid in the body.

Now, there is yet another way to get in on the lymphatic drainage trend — and it might just be the easiest way of all. Wellness brand Elastique’s L’Original Leggings have microbeads sewn into them and utilize compression to give you a lymphatic drainage massage as you wear them. But do these leggings actually work? We turned to experts to learn more about lymphatic drainage and ask them if these leggings can really help. Find out what they had to say below.

What is lymphatic drainage?

“Lymphatic drainage is super helpful to move fluid from interstitial spaces in the body out of the body — in layman’s terms, to reduce swelling,” says Dr. Caryn McAllister, a physical therapist and president of High Quality Home Care. “It is typically done manually through massage, but can also be done with compression garments or devices.”

So, what does lymphatic drainage feel like? Manual lymphatic drainage feels like a gentle massage, with strokes that glide smoothly over the body. These moves provide directional flow to the lymph nodes to assist in moving fluid and cellular waste out of the tissue into the lymph vessel system, Cecily Braden, esthetician and founder of The Lymphatic Brush.

Lymphatic drainage is generally safe for most people, although both experts agree that it is always advisable to consult a medical professional before engaging in it. “Someone might need to avoid lymphatic drainage if they have an acute infection, active cancer (unless cleared by a doctor), congestive heart failure, kidney failure, blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) or if their skin is open with active wounds,” says McAllister.

Do lymphatic drainage leggings really work?

The short answer: Leggings made to help with lymphatic drainage may actually work. “They grip the skin in a precise way to create movement in the underlying tissue,” says Braden, who says she recently bought a pair of lymphatic drainage leggings to test them out. “This achieves two benefits: softens and liquifies the tissue fluid, providing easier absorption by the initial lymphatic vessels.”

McAllister says that the high compression of these leggings, along with the microbeads embedded in them, can provide support and constriction that helps with lymphatic drainage. However, she also notes that the tight compression can make them a little harder to put on and take off than a normal pair of leggings.

Elastique L'Original Leggings $ 235.00 Elastique What to know What we like Supportive compression

Inclusive sizing Something to note Microbeads

These leggings have embedded microbeads woven into the fabric and are offset with strategically placed indentations that line up with your lymph nodes. As you move, these microbeads apply gentle pressure to your lymphatic system to help with fluid release, according to the brand. They also have targeted compression throughout the thighs, butt and hips to assist with the lymphatic drainage. In addition to offering depuffing benefits, the compression and gentle massage provided by these leggings can help alleviate muscle fatigue and promote faster recovery post-workout, as well as improve cellulite texture, according to Elastique.

“At first, I thought the leggings were so weird — the little beads felt strange against my skin. But after giving them a second (and third) chance, I actually love them,” says NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson, who has owned these leggings for 18 months. “I’m not sure how effective they are, but they feel like a massage on my legs, which is awesome.”

The leggings have a high-rise waist and come in four colors — black, java, navy and olive. They also come in three different lengths (27”, 25” and 21”) and are available in sizes XS through 3X. The material has 360° stretch and offers UPF 50+ sun protection. They can be machine washed in cold water, but should not be placed in the dryer.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Caryn McAllister is a physical therapist and president of High Quality Home Care.

is a physical therapist and president of High Quality Home Care. Cecily Braden is an esthetician and founder of The Lymphatic Brush

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

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