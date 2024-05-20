When it comes to Father’s Day, nothing says “thank you” quite like a few words of appreciation paired with a thoughtful gift. Dads are notoriously tricky to shop for, however. Often, they’ll tell you not to waste your money or that they simply don’t need anything. With Father’s Day approaching — it falls on June 16 this year — you may find yourself scrambling to find the perfect present.

To help you shop for the father figures in your life, we rounded up some of the best gifts for all types of dads — including tech, wellness goods and outdoorsy finds.

The best Father’s Day gift ideas in 2024

Our gift recommendations, below, are either direct recommendations from NBC Select staffers or products from brands we’ve covered before. We also included products that have a 4-star average rating or higher from at least 500 reviews on Amazon or 100 reviews on their respective brand sites. We also broke them down into categories so you can easily find a gift that best suits your father figure.

Tech gifts for dad

This high-speed charger is compatible with both iPhones and Androids, and can charge your recipient’s phone 10% faster than other similar chargers, according to the brand. Your dad can use it in either landscape or portrait orientation without having to take his phone case off — which means easy and effortless charging for Dad. It has a 4.5-star average rating from 112,235 reviews on Amazon.

Give Dad the convenience of a smartwatch this Father’s Day — the Apple Watch Series 9 has many of the same functions as an iPhone, such as making and answering calls, sending and receiving text messages, fitness tracking and email. Plus, you can use Siri to draft and respond to text messages for you. The watch also has Precision Finding, which helps keep track of his iPhone’s location (if he’s using an iPhone 15). Your dad can also use it to track his sleep.

This phone stand can adjust to hold your recipient’s phone at various angles, making hands-free gaming, calling and easier, according to the brand. The stand has a pad on the bottom and a silicone lining to prevent slipping or skidding that may damage your dad’s phone. The device, which has a 4.5-star average rating from 9,078 reviews on Amazon, is compatible with smartphones, tablets and e-readers up to 13 inches long.

These over-ear headphones have active noise cancellation and a ton of features to enhance your dad’s listening experience: It can automatically tune music to best fit the shape of your dad’s ears, and has spatial audio that will give him a “theater-like experience”, according to Apple. The device is also a favorite of NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodgriguez, who has had them for over two years. “I love my Apple Airpods Max not only for their sound quality but also for their comfort, the mesh ear cups and headband make it feel as though the headphones conform to my head,” says Rodriguez.

This HD camera has 1080p video and real-time mobile notifications, so your father figure can always keep an eye on the front door, even when on the go. It has a two-way talk feature, which allows the user to see, hear and speak through the doorbell directly from their device. You can also customize the settings on the device to focus on areas that may need more security, according to the brand. This gadget has a 4.6-star average rating from 1,680 reviews on Target.

Part tablet, part smart speaker, the Echo Show 8 is a great addition to any smart home, especially if your dad uses a lot of Amazon products, according to NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. It can control music, shows and more with just your recipient’s voice. Its HD display can stream content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify andApple Music, and supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, according to the brand. The Echo Show can also connect to other smart home devices like lights and doorbell cameras, according to Amazon.

This speaker won an NBC Select Giftable Tech award for best portable speaker for its built-in carabiner that your dad can easily clip onto anything, making it a great on-the-go accessory. It’s small and lightweight — weighing around half a pound — and is both dust- and water-resistant, according to the brand. Rodriguez keeps the JBL Clip connected to her bag and bike to have on the go. “Not only do I have one of these, but I’ve given the JBL Clip 4 as a gift to multiple family members earning me cool cousin and aunty status,” she says. “It’s such a powerful speaker for such a small device and the clip aspect really makes it easy to take anywhere.” The speaker is available in 13 colors, including red, pink and blue.

Apple’s latest AirPods have stellar versatility and sound quality, according to Rabinowitz. “If you are an Apple user, they are the best earbuds available, hands down,” he says. “The noise canceling is incredible — wearing them around the office completely eliminates chatter and helps me concentrate. They sound excellent, with much richer music instrumentation than cheaper earbuds.” With just a finger swipe, you can also control the volume, press play, answer a call and more, according to Apple.

If your dad loves to make home improvements, this smart garage control system (which has a 4.4-average star rating from more than 88,000 reviews on Amazon) is a great gift. The device will let him open and close his garage door from anywhere via a phone app, where he can also get real-time activity notifications to help you monitor his door. He can also set his door to open and close automatically at specific times each day through a scheduling function.

Keys, wallet, cell phone — you name it, you can keep track of it with this small device. You can slide the small tiles into a wallet and attach to a keyring among other items like a laptop case or backpack. Then, when you download the Tile app you can locate any item that’s connected to the Tile device. You can track each Tile while it’s within Bluetooth range (up to 250 feet from your phone) — even if you’re outside that range, you can still open the app to see each Tile’s most recent location, according to the brand.

You can play an expansive library of games — including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons — on a Nintendo Switch. Your dad can play it handheld or plugged into any TV or monitor with the included docking station. Plus, he can split the controllers between two players, allowing for fun multiplayer gaming on-the-fly — so you and dad can play together.

Wellness and fitness gifts for dad

This new version of the original Theragun Mini (an NBC Select staff favorite) is 30% percent lighter and even smaller, according to the brand. The portable muscle massager, which has three speeds ranging from 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute, eases muscle tension and aches, according to the brand. The device comes with three head attachments, a soft case and a charging cable too. NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson uses the Theragun Mini after training for marathons and says it provides great relief for tight muscles and sore spots, making recovery easier.

This large gym bag has a spacious main pocket with eight separate pockets so Dad can keep all of his workout essentials organized. There’s a dedicated compartment for sneakers, a mesh pocket for water bottles and protein shakers, inner pockets for toiletries, and specific pockets designed for any wet accessories like a swimsuit, plus a water-resistant leather bottom. Additionally, it has a built-in key ring and side hook so he can hang it in a locker room with ease.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is one of our favorite fitness trackers, and a great option for father figures who are into running or working out. It can show Dad a morning report with stats, and provide exercise recommendations and an energy score that changes throughout the day, reflecting his activity and rest levels, among other fitness-related data points, according to Garmin. The watch is a great gift for anyone who works out often and is trying to hit a new running goal, according to Rabinowitz.

This adjustable dumbbell set doesn’t require a bulky rack to hold them up. Your dad can change the weights of the dumbbells by simply moving the slider back and forth. They come in weights ranging from five to 25 pounds on each side. The set has a 4.6-star average rating from 1,405 reviews on Amazon.

Give Dad the gift of some peace and quiet with these Loop Quiet earplugs, which help block out background noises, like sirens and car alarms. These come with different-sized ear tips so your dad can find the right fit. They’re great for travel, concerts and getting a good night’s sleep. NBC Select editor Mili Godio, who received a pair from the brand, says they help block out just the right amount of noise. “Since my bedroom window faces a busy street, I sometimes have trouble falling and staying asleep,” she says. “Once I pop in the Loop Quiet earplugs in my ears, I’m asleep within a few minutes.”

If your dad experiences occasional lower back pain, consider getting him a quality lumbar pillow, such as this one from Cushion Lab. Fernandez tested this pillow for our guide to the best lumbar support pillows and says it comfortably fit around his lower back, and was easy to fasten to the back of his office chair.

Best food and kitchen gifts

With a 4.4-star average rating from 2,946 reviews on Amazon, this jerky variety pack is a practical gift Dad can always have on hand. It comes with eight different flavors of jerky — including O.G. Hickory, Baby Blues BBQ and VooDoo Chili. The beef is pasture-fed and comes from the Roseda Black Angus Farm in Maryland, according to the brand.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is the smart coffee maker your dad’s been waiting for: It can automatically adjust temperature, pressure and brewing time after reading the barcode on whichever Nespresso pod your dad chooses to brew. The removable water reservoir can hold up to 40 ounces of water and can make a 5- or 8-ounce cup of coffee with every pod. It comes with a built-in capsule storage container and heats up in 15 seconds, plus it has an automatic shut-off function that activates after nine minutes of inactivity, according to Nespresso.

This meat thermometer, which has a 4.7-star average rating from over 65,000 reviews on Amazon, quickly measures the internal temperature of meat in a little as three seconds, giving your dad peace of mind when cooking things like chicken and steak, according to Alpha Grillers. It has a backlit LCD screen that’s easy to read in different lighting, and the probe folds inward so Dad can securely store it.

This air fryer is a great addition to his cooking tool arsenal. Air fryers require minimal effort and they cook food incredibly fast. The device, which has a 4.8-star average rating from over 52,000 reviews on Amazon, is also an NBC Select-reader favorite, with four programmable cooking functions and manually adjustable temperature and timer settings. It also has a pause button, so you can check on your dish’s progress as it cooks. Plus, the frying basket is dishwasher-safe, according to the brand, for an easy clean-up job.

For dads who love to grill, cook and barbecue, consider gifting him a gift card from Butcherbox, which delivers meat straight to your doorstep. You can add six different amounts to the card, ranging from $50 to $500, which he can use to order a custom or curated box of his favorite cuts of beef, pork, fish and chicken. You can get up to 25 cuts, including flat iron steak, bacon, salmon and pork tenderloin.

These handmade bottle openers are made from game-day bats swung by MLB players. Each one comes with a story card that includes information about how the tool was made and which game the bat was used in. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 350 reviews on Uncommon Goods.

This gift basket has10 types of beef jerky including hot, BBQ, smoked, sweet, and spicy, from different popular jerky brands like Jack Links, Bridgford, Field Trip, Trail’s Best and Butterball. NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez is a particular fan of the beef tender bites, which he says are the perfect size for snacking.

Best home and outdoor gifts

If fishing is his thing, he’ll appreciate this ergonomic tool set that’ll provide him a comfy grip while fishing. In the kit, which has a 4.7-star average from more than 12,535 reviews on Amazon, he’ll get a fish gripper and pliers that can cut fishing line, crimp sleeves and remove hooks, according to the brand.

Trying to get your dad to drink more water? Gift him a Yeti Rambler. This temperature regulating tumbler keeps cold liquids cool and hot liquids hot for hours, according to the brand, and is a favorite of NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin’s and her father’s. “He uses this every day to keep his water cold, and thinks it is incredible his ice doesn’t melt over the course of a day,” she says. The 30-ounce bottle has double-wall insulation, which prevents the tumbler from getting sweaty in your hands, according to Yeti. It also comes with the brand’s MagSlider lid, which uses magnets to keep the lid firmly closed to prevent spills.

Why not give a gift the whole family can use? This cornhole set, which has a 4.3-star average from 24,387 reviews on Amazon, comes with two full size cornnole boards and eight all-weather bean bags for tossing. It’s made of engineered wood and is designed to resemble steel-framed barn wood planks, according to GoSports. It’s available in a number of fun designs including a chevron or a stripe pattern.

This lounge chair has a gliding reclining system and an adjustable canopy shade with a headrest, so he can lounge while still being protected from the sun, according to the brand. The chair is made from UV-resistant mesh layered over a steel frame for durability, and comes with a detachable side tray for your dad’s favorite tech, drinks and snacks. It has a 4.5-star average rating from 7, 625 reviews on Amazon.

This car wash kit comes with everything they need for a day of detailing the car at home including a cleaning gel, a car duster, wash mitts, microfiber towels, window scrapers, sponges and a tire brush. The kit comes inside of a large storage box, perfect for also keeping tools or other auto-related accessories. It’s also highly rated by customers with a 4.6-star average rating from 2,297 reviews on Amazon.

This spacious tent, which is made of a water-resistant and polyester material for additional protection from rain, can comfortably accommodate up to eight people, according to the brand. The tent, which has a 4.3-star average rating from 2,767 reviews on Amazon, also has a venting system so your dad can sleep soundly and adjust airflow to his specific needs. It comes with everything he needs to assemble the tent, including poles and stakes.

If your dad loves to garden or is exploring it as a new hobby, it’s crucial to get him the essentials, like this pair of pruning shears. This makes pruning tasks easier since the low-friction blade coating makes smooth cuts, reduces gumming, and has rust-resistance, according to the brand. Its nonslip grip handle will also give him precise control, according to the brand.

This folding chair, which has a 4.7-star average rating from 58,413 reviews on Amazon, is perfect for any father who regularly goes camping or attends outdoor sports games since it has a cushioned bottom and a drink holder and storage pockets. It is also collapsible, which will make it easy for Dad to carry around and set up on different pavement, grass, sand and other types of terrain.

This bird feeder, which has a 4.4-star average rating from 637 reviews on Amazon, holds and dispenses bird food and has a built-in camera on the front, so your dad can watch birds that come to visit. The camera connects to smartphones, so he can watch it from anywhere. The device has a 4.4-star average rating from 637 reviews on Amazon.

Make family game night even more exciting with this chess set. You and your father (or any opponent of his choosing) can play the magnetic set from the comfort of your home or he can take it with him when traveling since it’s foldable and comes with a storage box.

Best apparel and accessory gifts

This lightweight half-zip shirt from Under Armour is perfect for athleisure or working out, making it a great gift for dads who exercise often. The loose shirt will help keep him cool and dry as he moves since it has moisture-wicking properties, according to the brand.

The cozy crew-neck sweatshirt is made of a cotton-fleece blend that has a soft, flexible texture on both the inside and the outside, according to Fernandez. “The waistband doesn’t bunch up, which makes it more comfortable to wear when lounging,” he says. “And even after multiple washes, it stays just as soft as when I first got it.”

“Brooks’ Ghost shoe is one I recommend to basically anyone who asks me ‘what’s a good running shoe?’,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. “The Ghost 16s maintain that reputation. They have a great fit, with a wide, roomy toe box and stable cushioning. They also come in four different widths for a more inclusive fit.”

On Cloud makes some of our favorite running shoes, including these breathable, antimicrobial mesh Cloud 5s. This sneaker has a foam cushion so that each step has a soft landing that also helps propel your recipient forward, according to the brand. The moldable heel offers support by holding your foot in place with a snug feel, according to the brand. It’s available in 14 colors, seven sizes and even comes in a waterproof version as well.

The Boston Birkenstock clog comes in a variety of styles, but this one in particular has an adjustable, sturdy leather upper that fits comfortably around the top of your foot, according to Fernandez. Like many other Birkenstocks, the cork and latex footbed subtly molds to the shape of your feet over time, according to the brand. “I wear these whenever I need something to put on quickly without having to tie my shoes to get the mail or take out the trash,” says Fernandez.

This Casio watch has the look of a traditional square-face analog clock, but has a digital display. Its backlight helps read time in low light and it acts as a stopwatch, too. The watch, which has a 4.7-star average rating from 29,016 reviews on Amazon, can withstand minimal splashes of water, according to the brand. Dad can secure the watch on his wrist using the foldover clasp.

A new pair of sunglasses is a great way for Dad to subtly add a twist to his personal style. This semi-rimless pair has a 4.5-star average rating from 40,585 reviews on Amazon. Since the glasses are polarized, they help protect the eyes against sunlight and reduce glares on mirrors and other shiny surfaces that reflect light, according to the brand.

Give your dad a new pair of comfortable slippers to wear around the house. They look like a pair of cozy socks, but they have small grips along the bottoms to help prevent slipping on smooth floors. They’re also easy to slip on and are machine-washable in cold water, according to Bombas.

A basic white tee is a wardrobe staple, and this bestselling one is a favorite of NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman’s. “It’s made from a robust and dense heavyweight jersey cotton that is soft to the touch,” he says. “The cut is also flattering and looks good even after multiple washes.” The machine washable tee comes in eight neutral colors and is made from already-broken-in cotton, according to the brand.

Best personalized gifts

Give your dad a way to hold onto memories of concerts, sports games and shows he’s seen in the past with this ticket stub diary, which has a 4.4-star average rating from 2,730 reviews on Uncommon Goods. This journal has 52 pages with 118 pockets to keep physical tickets safe. It measures 8 x 7.13 inches, which is slightly smaller than a standard sheet of copy paper, so it should fit comfortably in a shallow desk drawer.

Help Dad keep all of his toiletries in one place with a convenient Dopp kit. This handmade toiletry bag is made from 100% genuine leather and you can customize it with a logo from your dad’s favorite sports team or engrave it with his name. It’s available in various sizes and neutral shades and has over 1,500 reviews on Etsy.

