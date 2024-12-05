I tend to have a Goldilocks-like approach when it comes to choosing socks. I almost exclusively wear crew socks that come no higher than mid-calf, and they all have to meet specific criteria, they can’t: be too thin or too thick or have that bumpy, uncomfortable seam at the end around the toes that certain socks always have. And, like with most apparel, they have to hold up after multiple washes. This means near-zero pilling, warping or tears around the big toe area. For me, the answer has always — or at least for the last five years — been Uniqlo’s Colorful 50 Socks.

While I’m always tempted to try out more luxe options from authorities like Bombas or Smartwool, I always end up back at Uniqlo because its socks are incredibly comfortable, considerably soft and practically tear-resistant — all at a great price point.

SKIP AHEAD What are Uniqlo’s Colorful 50 Socks? | How I wear Uniqlo’s colorful 50 Socks | Why I love Uniqlo’s Colorful 50 Socks | The bottom line | Why trust NBC Select?

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What are Uniqlo’s Colorful 50 Socks?

Uniqlo's Colorful 50 Socks $3.90 at Uniqlo What we like Minimal pilling

Holds up after many washes

Comfortable year round Something to note Somewhat limited sizing

Uniqlo’s Colorful crew-cut socks come in 50 shades and hit at the middle or lower-half of the calf, depending on the person wearing them. They’re made from a blend of cotton, polyester, nylon, acrylic and spandex and one pair is slightly less than $5. They’re also machine washable.

I like Uniqlo’s Colorful 50 Socks because they come up to my mid-calf, so I can wear them with many types of shoes, like rain boots and high-top sneakers. Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

How I wear Uniqlo Colorful 50 Socks

On the surface, socks are a pretty straight-forward piece of apparel, meant to protect our feet in various types of shoes, physical activity and weather. In my experience, not all socks provide the same amount of comfort, durability, softness and moisture-wicking properties, if at all. Plus, many clothing brands don’t allow for much self-expression when it comes to socks.

These go with so many different sneakers and outfits, and they’re comfortable to wear year round. Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

Uniqlo’s socks are my go-to for just about any activity and shoe type. I wear them with Adidas sneakers to work, running and athletic shoes, clogs, snow boots and by themselves to stay warm while lounging at home. In addition to washing them regularly, I also stock up on new ones every year, and I’m always excited to step foot into its store to see what new colors I haven’t gotten yet.

Why I love the Uniqlo Colorful 50 Socks

Soft and comfortable

Comfort and softness aren’t guaranteed with every pair of socks, that is, unless we’re talking about my beloved Uniqlos. For the past five years, I’ve worn these with just about every shoe option and can say that they’ve never failed me in the comfort department. The toe-end of the socks don’t have a misshapen seam that’s uncomfortable to walk in — a pet peeve of mine.

Perfect fit

These socks are also the ideal fit for me. They aren’t too loose or tight, even over years of wear. When crew socks are too tight, they often pull on leg hair around my calf, which hurts more than people without leg hair may think. That said, they also don’t get too stretched after multiple wears and washes, and they have yet to ever get a hole in the toe area.

Color options

I can’t talk about these socks without mentioning its vast choice of colorways. While some people may be more neutral when it comes to socks, I enjoy getting socks with a little flare. This is part of why I’ve always loved Uniqlo’s Colorful 50 Socks — the brand doesn’t skimp on creativity or view them as a mundane piece of apparel. I typically go for some variation of brown, gray or green, though every once in a while I mix things up with an ocean blue or burnt orange.

Durable after many wears and washes

Uniqlo’s Colorful 50 Socks have a secure and flexible band that isn’t super tight or uncomfortable. Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

Perhaps the most important aspect for me when it comes to socks, durability is one of the best characteristics of Uniqlo’s Colorful 50 Socks. Today, I still have pairs that I got years ago and wash regularly, and they’re still holding up. Some have a small amount of pilling around them, but I can attribute that to washing them with too much heat. The brand recommends washing them in cold water only and, according to my reporting on the best way to clean different kinds of fabrics, using cool or warm air to dry them is best. That said, I don’t have in-unit machines and I have to pay for every eight minutes of drying time, so I frequently turn up the heat to make the process faster.

The bottom line

If you’re looking for an affordable sock option that will last you at least a few years at a time, Uniqlo’s Colorful 50 Socks are one of your best bets. They aren’t the same exact material as more expensive options, but they’re great quality and come at an amazing price point. I wear them all year, though they aren’t quite thick enough to wear on those absolutely freezing days. Overall, they’re a thoughtful gift or stocking stuffer, either to family members or yourself.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about home and kitchen topics, such as the best way to whiten clothes without bleach and how to clean a cast iron skillet. I also write about sale events at home furniture and appliance retailers like Home Depot and Wayfair. For this article, I wrote about Uniqlo’s Colorful 50 Socks, which I’ve worn daily for the past five years.

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