I first discovered I had rosacea almost a decade ago, and since then, finding a foundation to cover up my redness and bumps has been tricky. Every option flaked off on my flushed skin, and the redness would creep through no matter how much product I caked on. My skin is also acne-prone and dry, which makes trying out new foundations feel impossible.

After years with no luck, I made it a personal goal to find a foundation that not only covered up my redness, but also created an even, smooth base. Over the last few months, I’ve tried more than a dozen foundations and skin tints, plus I spoke with board-certified dermatologists about what to look for in a rosacea-friendly foundation and how to apply it. Below, I highlight my findings and the best foundations I tested.

How I picked the best foundations for rosacea-prone skin

When shopping for a foundation, the dermatologists I spoke to recommend keeping the following in mind:

Soothing ingredients: Look for foundations with niacinamide and aloe vera, which help soothe redness and irritation, says board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nathan Newman. Also, consider foundations with mineral SPF ingredients, like zinc oxide, to protect your sensitive skin from harmful UV rays, says Newman. (Chemical sunscreen filters like avobenzone or octinoxate are fine, but keep in mind they’re more likely to irritate sensitive, rosacea-prone skin, experts say). Avoid common irritants like fragrance and alcohol.

Look for foundations with niacinamide and aloe vera, which help soothe redness and irritation, says board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nathan Newman. Also, consider foundations with mineral SPF ingredients, like zinc oxide, to protect your sensitive skin from harmful UV rays, says Newman. (Chemical sunscreen filters like avobenzone or octinoxate are fine, but keep in mind they’re more likely to irritate sensitive, rosacea-prone skin, experts say). Avoid common irritants like fragrance and alcohol. Noncomedogenic formulas: This means the foundation is less likely to clog pores and cause breakouts. The label also means it’s less likely to cause unwanted irritation, says Dr. Mona Gohara, a board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut.

This means the foundation is less likely to clog pores and cause breakouts. The label also means it’s less likely to cause unwanted irritation, says Dr. Mona Gohara, a board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut. Coverage: Stick with lightweight, breathable foundations, like mineral powders or serum-like consistencies with a short ingredient list, says Gohara. “Heavy, occlusive liquid foundations can trap heat and bacteria, which may worsen flushing or breakouts,” she says.

How I tested foundations for rosacea-prone skin

I tested foundations on my dry, rosacea-prone skin for two months. Here’s what I kept in mind:

Coverage: My main consideration when testing foundations was whether it adequately covered up my redness and texture. For context, I typically go for lighter coverage during the day (usually a skin tint with SPF or a single layer of a breathable foundation), and a medium to full coverage foundation at night to cover any redness, spots or texture. I weighed the degree of coverage against the look and feel of the foundation. For example, did the foundation cover up my red spots yet looked cakey or clung to dry patches? Did some redness peak through, but was ultimately toned down?

My main consideration when testing foundations was whether it adequately covered up my redness and texture. For context, I typically go for lighter coverage during the day (usually a skin tint with SPF or a single layer of a breathable foundation), and a medium to full coverage foundation at night to cover any redness, spots or texture. I weighed the degree of coverage against the look and feel of the foundation. For example, did the foundation cover up my red spots yet looked cakey or clung to dry patches? Did some redness peak through, but was ultimately toned down? Consistency: The dermatologists I spoke with recommend foundations with a lighter, serum-like consistency. With that in mind, I considered the weight, texture and consistency of a foundation (and whether that affected coverage). All of the following foundations are lightweight and breathable, and most have a serum-like or liquid texture based on my experts’ guidance.

The dermatologists I spoke with recommend foundations with a lighter, serum-like consistency. With that in mind, I considered the weight, texture and consistency of a foundation (and whether that affected coverage). All of the following foundations are lightweight and breathable, and most have a serum-like or liquid texture based on my experts’ guidance. Comfort and overall feel: I considered how the formula felt on my skin and whether it was lightweight, hydrating and suitable for all-day wear. The feel of a foundation is typically called its “finish,” which includes matte (shine-free and best for oily or combination skin types), dewy (provides a more hydrated look and best for dry skin) and natural (neither shiny or matte, and gives a more “skin-like” look).

I considered how the formula felt on my skin and whether it was lightweight, hydrating and suitable for all-day wear. The feel of a foundation is typically called its “finish,” which includes matte (shine-free and best for oily or combination skin types), dewy (provides a more hydrated look and best for dry skin) and natural (neither shiny or matte, and gives a more “skin-like” look). Longevity: Ideally, a good foundation should last for eight to 12 hours before it starts flaking off or looking cakey, experts say. I looked at how long the foundation lasted on my skin, and whether it looked as good upon initial application for several hours. I tested all of these foundations both day and night (in the morning before work and at night before going out) to see how well they lasted during different times of day.

Ideally, a good foundation should last for eight to 12 hours before it starts flaking off or looking cakey, experts say. I looked at how long the foundation lasted on my skin, and whether it looked as good upon initial application for several hours. I tested all of these foundations both day and night (in the morning before work and at night before going out) to see how well they lasted during different times of day. Packaging: I kept in mind whether the foundation was easy to get out of the packaging, if it was comfortable to store and whether it affected how I applied it.

I kept in mind whether the foundation was easy to get out of the packaging, if it was comfortable to store and whether it affected how I applied it. Price: I considered whether each foundation was a good value based on its longevity and size. I also kept in mind whether I would repurchase.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best foundations for rosacea and redness

I rounded up the best foundations for rosacea-prone skin, all of which were tested and reviewed by me and other rosacea- and redness-prone NBC Select editors.

Best overall

Of the 20+ foundations I tested, this Lancome option was the best, in my experience. It’s full coverage, which means it covers up any hint of redness, but it doesn’t feel cakey or heavy on my skin. Though it has a matte finish, which I usually avoid as someone with dry skin, it doesn’t cause any dryness on usually flaky spots like my cheeks and sides of my nose. With the right skin prep (which, for me, usually involves a sensitive skin-friendly moisturizer and hydrating primer), the foundation creates a near-flawless base. I wore this outside in 93 degree Florida weather for around eight hours, and my skin still looked smooth and even despite hours of sweating.

This one helped me avoid all of the caveats of full coverage foundations, including dry patches and red splotches that peek through. It also has all the dermatologist-recommended features: it’s free of fragrance and oil and it’s noncomedogenic.

The Lancome foundation is the only matte, full coverage foundation that covers my redness while still preventing my skin from flaking and drying out. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best value

When it comes to budget-friendly and effective foundations, this one from L’Oreal Paris fits the bill. It’s one of the most shade-diverse drugstore options, and it’s extremely buildable — when I apply the first layer, the foundation already evens out most of my redness, and I can apply one to two more layers for fuller coverage while maintaining a natural, matte finish. I also like how easily the lightweight liquid blends into my skin, whether I’m using a makeup sponge or a brush. And despite it drying down matte, I didn’t notice major patchiness or it clinging to my dry spots, which is an issue I have with most matte foundations.

This foundation is a favorite of NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who wore it during an on-air appearance. “I only needed one layer to even out my skin tone and mattify my face, which is very important when I’m doing broadcast segments. The lights can easily make me look shiny, but when I wear this foundation on air, my skin looks smooth and matte,” says Malin. “I barely feel it on my face, which, as someone who doesn’t love wearing makeup, is a huge plus.”

I wore this foundation for over 10 hours, and it stayed intact the entire time. I did see a few flaky spots around my nose and cheeks on that 10-hour mark, likely due to heat and sweat, but the majority of the base was surprisingly even.

Malin wears this L’Oreal foundation on-air, where she worries most about her facial redness. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best long-lasting

I’ve been using this foundation to cover up my redness for well over a year, and it’s one of my favorites for a night out when I need something long wearing. It has a very natural finish, so I don’t feel like I have a mask on when I wear it (which is a huge problem for me regarding foundations in general). After a few hours, there was some slight separation around my cheeks, nose and chin, but my skin still looked even and smooth by the end of the night.

It did take a few tries to get my correct shade (and it’s still slightly too yellow since I’m between rosy and neutral undertones), but with over 50 shades to try, there’s likely one for most people. The only downside is the packaging; in my experience, the watery product leaked around the pump a few times.

Best for light coverage

Jones Road What The Foundation $ 46.00 Jones Road What to know Coverage: light | Consistency: creamy balm | Finish: natural | Noncomedogenic: yes | Fragrance-free: no | Shades: 16 What we like Easy to blend in

Lightweight

Can wear all day Something to note Light coverage

Scented

A full coverage foundation has its place, but I typically reach for a lighter coverage foundation for everyday. The tagline for this Jones Road foundation is “Your Skin On Its Best Day,” and that couldn’t be more true — it’s the perfect balance between a good amount of coverage for redness and a lightweight feel, in my experience. The lightweight, creamy, balm-like texture feels amazing and it blends easily into my skin after rubbing it in for a few seconds. Though the coverage is very light, it’s quite buildable, and I only need one or two applications to cover up redness and spots. It’s also light enough to blend in with my fingers (which comes in handy when I’m in a hurry), but I can also use a sponge or brush for more precise areas of my face. Plus it’s super hydrating, so it feels like I’m putting on a tinted moisturizer rather than a foundation, which my dry skin loves.

The foundation smells amazing, but I found the floral scent pretty strong, so stay away if you’re really sensitive to fragrance. It also has a very minimal shade range — some NBC Select staffers who have very fair skin and have tried this foundation say the lightest shade was too dark.

The Jones Road foundation gives lighter coverage than most of the others on this list, making it great for days when I want a “no makeup” makeup look. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best natural finish

I first used this foundation when I was a freshman in high school — it was two shades too dark and looked like a cakey mask rather than an actual skin-enhancing foundation. I gave it another try during this testing period since it’s highly rated and comes recommended by Gohara, and I feel like I missed out on a gem for decades.

The IT Cosmetics foundation is one of the most buildable ones I tried, which comes in handy on particularly bad rosacea days. Courtesy Mili Godio

The foundation is a very thick cream, but it creates one of the smoothest bases I’ve managed to get with makeup. The coverage is amazing, in my experience, and it’s extremely buildable, so it comes in handy even on days when my rosacea is at its worst. It has a very natural and dewy finish without looking oily, which is great during the day when I don’t want a matte finish. Plus, it has SPF 50 protection, the highest on this list.

This foundation evens out my skin tone immediately, and though it is full coverage, it doesn’t feel cakey or heavy on my skin. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best with SPF

Tower 28’s tinted SPF is beloved by many NBC Select staffers and it’s one I reach for almost every day. It helps tame and cover up my redness without feeling heavy or cakey, and it provides SPF 30 protection, so I don’t have to worry about my rosacea getting worse due to sun exposure (heat and sun are my biggest triggers). The best part is it’s made specifically with sensitive skin in mind and has both the National Eczema Association and the National Rosacea Society’s seals of acceptance.

“This is the first tinted sunscreen I really fell in love with, and it’s still one I keep at home for everyday use,” says Malin. “It instantly tones down redness, which I’m prone to since I’m on prescription acne medication, and it blurs acne and dark spots, too.”

Tower 28’s tinted sunscreen has the coverage of a foundation while simultaneously having SPF 30 protection. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best powder

This foundation comes recommended by Gohara because it has buildable coverage and is free of common rosacea triggers, like fragrance and mineral oil. It also has titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, which are gentle and anti-inflammatory SPF ingredients. (However, keep in mind it only has an SPF 15 rating, so apply another sunscreen beforehand since dermatologists generally recommend using SPF 30 or higher.)

Upon initial application, the foundation is fairly sheer, but I could easily layer it to medium coverage without it getting cakey on my dry skin. It’s a very versatile foundation since you can choose whether you want a very light, everyday look or a more full coverage result, plus you can wear it on top of your everyday foundation or skin tint for some extra coverage. I’m not usually a fan of powder formulas since they get messy and I prefer to apply my foundation with a makeup sponge rather than a brush, but this one was much easier to use than others I’ve tried in the past. Since a little goes a long way, I didn’t have to worry about it not blending properly on my skin — it was quick to blend, felt light on my skin and adequately covered up all my redness after a few applications.

The powder formula is surprisingly lightweight, and it’s great if you want a more natural look. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best splurge

There are few things I would splurge on in the makeup world (most drugstore options are equally as good, if not better), and foundation is one of them. Maybe it’s because my skin is reactive and complicated, but I find good quality foundations with a higher price tag worth the splurge for my skin type and preferences. This one from Armani Beauty, which comes in at a whopping $69 a piece, is simply one of the very best I’ve tried.

The texture and consistency of this oil-free foundation is very light, and that’s exactly how it feels on my skin — whenever I wear this, it feels like I’m barely wearing anything at all, which is usually the vibe I get from a skin tint rather than a medium coverage foundation. Though it’s not a full coverage product, it still covers up my red splotches entirely. Plus, it’s buildable, so I can choose when I want a lighter coverage day (usually when my rosacea flare-ups are at their tamest) or a more flawless makeup look. I’m a big fan of the packaging, too: It’s beautiful, so it looks lovely on my bathroom counter, and the pump prevents a mess.

The Armani Luminous Silk foundation is pricey, but well worth the splurge due to its lightweight, serum-like consistency and natural finish. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best skin tint

This skin tint, which has very sheer coverage for everyday wear, is a favorite of NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, who has mild rosacea and wears this to achieve a “no-makeup makeup” look. “This tint is great for my sensitive rosacea-prone skin because it is so lightweight and hydrating,” she says. “Although it only offers light coverage, I find it gives my skin a more even, natural finish.” It also has hyaluronic acid, squalane and glycerin to hydrate your skin, and tiger grass to soothe redness.

Should you wear foundation if you have rosacea?

Yes, it’s generally okay to wear foundation if you have rosacea, as long as you’re using the right formula. (I go more in depth about what to look for in a rosacea-friendly foundation below.)

“Foundation can actually help calm the emotional toll of visible redness, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of more flare-ups,” says Gohara. “The key is to treat your foundation like skin care — gentle, non-irritating and supportive of your [skin] barrier.”

What to look for in a foundation for rosacea

Finding the right foundation for rosacea-prone skin may require you to research and study the ingredients list more than you normally would. Remember, skin health comes first: If your skin is flaring up, it’s better to skip foundation for a day or two and focus on healing with a calming skin care routine, says Newman.

When shopping for a foundation, the dermatologists and skin experts I spoke to recommend keeping in mind foundation type, soothing ingredients and more.

Foundation type and coverage

Generally, you’ll want to look for a lightweight foundation and avoid heavy, occlusive liquids that can trap heat and bacteria (which makes redness worse). Look for a mineral foundation (either powder or liquid), which has zinc oxide or titanium dioxide to provide sun protection and naturally calm inflammation, says Newman.

If full coverage isn’t as important as simply evening out your skin tone and making redness less noticeable, consider a tinted moisturizer or BB cream with soothing ingredients like niacinamide. “These are less likely to irritate sensitive skin and have a more natural, skin-friendly finish,” says Newman.

Ingredients and labels

Look for the foundations labeled noncomedogenic, fragrance-free and, if possible, hypoallergenic (meaning it’s formulated specifically for sensitive skin), says Gohara. Bonus points if it has soothing ingredients like niacinamide or mineral-based SPF, including zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. “You want coverage that comforts, not a cover-up that clogs,” says Gohara.

Avoid pore-clogging ingredients, including silicones, waxes and oils like coconut oil, isopropyl myristate or lanolin, because getting acne on top of rosacea can lead to extreme inflammation and scarring, says clinical esthetician and acne specialist Danielle Gronich.

SPF protection

Look for foundations with SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from sun exposure, which is a common rosacea trigger, says Newman. Ideally, consider a foundation with mineral-based active ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide because they’re less likely to cause irritation on sensitive skin, experts say.

If your foundation doesn’t have SPF, always apply one beforehand if you’re in the sun. “Sunscreens with a high concentration of zinc [oxide] are ideal because it’s a calming ingredient, and those dealing with rosacea are suffering from inflammation,” says Gronich. Chemical sunscreen ingredients, like avobenzone and octinoxate, can often cause more irritation, which is why I always recommend a mineral-based (preferably zinc) sunscreen.”

Can foundation make rosacea worse?

Yes, some foundations can worsen rosacea. “Using the wrong formula can be like throwing gasoline on a campfire,” says Gohara. Avoid common irritants like fragrance and drying alcohols like SD alcohol or denatured alcohol, which can aggravate the skin and intensify redness. Also, don’t reach for anything with a long list of silicones, waxes or pore-clogging oils like isopropyl myristate or lanolin, and avoid essential oils such as peppermint, citrus or tea tree — all common triggers for burning and redness, says Gohara.

What’s the best way to prep rosacea-prone skin for foundation?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to prepping your skin before foundation, according to the experts I spoke to.

Cleanse your skin with a gentle, non-stripping cleanser. Avoid foaming cleansers because harsh foaming agents will usually remove most of the oil on your face, which can lead to even more dryness, flaking and irritation, experts say. Opt for a gel or cream cleanser instead. Follow your cleanser with a hydrating water mist, which helps calm your skin and cool inflammation, says Gohara. Apply a soothing serum to help reduce breakouts and redness, and hydrate your skin, says Newman. Moisturize with a lightweight moisturizer to help lock in moisture and give foundation a smooth, even canvas to work with, says Gohara. Apply a mineral-based sunscreen with SPF 30+ to protect your skin from sun-induced flare-ups, says Newman. Apply a hydrating and/or green-tinted primer to help neutralize red and pink hues. “Think color correction without the cakiness,” says Gohara. However, primer is optional — if you already have a solid, hydrating skin care routine, it might be best to skip adding a new product to the mix.

How to apply foundation on rosacea-prone skin

Below, Newman shares their tips and recommendations for applying foundation on rosacea-prone skin:

Keep your skin well hydrated using a gentle moisturizer, especially since rosacea-prone skin is usually dry and sensitive.

using a gentle moisturizer, especially since rosacea-prone skin is usually dry and sensitive. Keep your makeup routine simple and avoid layering too many products to prevent irritation.

and avoid layering too many products to prevent irritation. Apply a green-tinted primer before you apply your foundation to help neutralize redness and create a smoother canvas, says Newman.

before you apply your foundation to help neutralize redness and create a smoother canvas, says Newman. Use a clean makeup brush or sponge to apply makeup, and be gentle when applying products to avoid further irritation. “A soft brush or damp sponge is better than fingers to minimize friction,” says Newman.

to apply makeup, and be gentle when applying products to avoid further irritation. “A soft brush or damp sponge is better than fingers to minimize friction,” says Newman. Dab, don’t rub. Gently press or stipple the foundation onto the skin rather than rubbing it in.

Gently press or stipple the foundation onto the skin rather than rubbing it in. Build coverage slowly. Apply thin layers and build up coverage only where you need it to avoid cakeyness.

Apply thin layers and build up coverage only where you need it to avoid cakeyness. Use a gentle cleanser to remove makeup that doesn’t involve rubbing or irritating your skin, says Newman.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Mona Gohara is a board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut.

is a board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut. Dr. Nathan Newman is a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon. He is the founder and medical director of Orchid Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, California.

is a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon. He is the founder and medical director of Orchid Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, California. Danielle Gronich is a clinical esthetician, acne specialist and CEO of Clearstem Skincare.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has covered beauty and personal care for over five years. For this article, I spoke to two board-certified dermatologists and a clinical esthetician about what to look for in foundations for rosacea-prone skin. I also tested over 20 foundations on my own rosacea-prone skin for two months to find the best ones to recommend.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.