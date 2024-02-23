Dermatologists agree that the key to healthy and happy skin is a consistent routine, plus some trial and error when needed. In our experience, one of the best ways to discover effective products — besides consulting experts — is through word-of-mouth from people with similar skin types, whether they’re close friends or a random TikTok account.

If you’re struggling to put together your routine or want to revamp an existing one, five of our NBC Select editors (myself included) are waxing poetic about the products that work wonders for our skin — and may do the same for yours.

NBC Select staff skin care routines

Below is a detailed breakdown of our tried and true skin care routines and the common concerns they address. Collectively, we’re highlighting products that suit various skin types, including oily, dry and acne-prone. We’re also including advice from board-certified dermatologists about where to start when building your routine from scratch.

Ashley Morris, NBC Select associate SEO reporter

My skin type: Oily and acne-prone

My goals: Boosting hydration, reducing excess oil, treating and preventing acne, and improving texture

TLDR: In my early 20s, I tried DIY skin care, which did a huge number on my moisture barrier. After that, my skin was super oily, so I started doing more research to build my routine. Finding products formulated for my skin type and the emergence of more Black-owned skin care brands has really bolstered my journey.

My daily routine: I swear by CeraVe’s Renewing SA Cleanser day and night, in any weather. I sometimes get red and angry bumps, but after I use this for a day or two, they calm down. I usually rub that in for about a minute and a half (I play “Binz” by Solange twice to time myself). After that, I rinse with cool-ish water (not cold). Then I pat-apply my toner. Same thing with the essence — I find that it just absorbs better when it’s patted in versus rubbing. After that, I’ll rub in my hyaluronic acid for 15 to 30 seconds because it’s thicker and absorbs quickly. If I have a treatment to use because of a skin care problem, I’ll apply it before my moisturizer.

I’d rather have a pimple than dull skin, so I use the Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant because it keeps my skin looking lively and juicy. I’ve also been loving the Topicals Like Butter Moisturizer — it’s formulated for people with very dry skin or eczema, but I use it every day, and it works fine. It’s hydrating without being greasy which I like, especially in the winter. And after that, I apply my sunscreen.

At night, I start with my oil cleanser on dry skin and massage it into my face for a solid 2-3 minutes because I get the most out of it that way. It’s the only cleanser I’ve used where my skin feels lighter and refreshed immediately. For me, it feels like an at-home facial. From there, I use the same cleanser and toner from my morning routine.

One nighttime treatment I use quite a bit is the Topicals Faded Serum. Even though the smell is strong, the product works so well that I don’t even notice it anymore. My night cream is my savior these days because, without it, my skin feels very parched and tight. Before that, my moisturizers weren’t working to combat the dryness from my heater.

Bianca Alvarez, NBC Select associate reporter

My skin type: Dry, sensitive, eczema-prone

My goals: Boosting and retaining hydration and moisture, soothing eczema flare-ups and preventing fine lines

TLDR: Being in my early 20s and chronically online, I have joined the “you’re never too young to start…” movement, so I try to address fine lines before they become anything more.

My daily routine: To kick off my morning, I use this hydrating cleanser, and I’m not kidding when I say it’s the only thing I reach for when washing my face. I take it everywhere because the creamy consistency never makes my skin stiff or dry. After rinsing that off with lukewarm water, I’ll reach for two serums. One is a vitamin C serum to help protect my skin, and the next is a hyaluronic acid serum for hydration. I like to leave my skin a bit damp when I apply my serums because my dermatologist says it helps products absorb better in the skin.

Next, I’ll go in with an eye cream because, no matter how much sleep I get, my “purple eyes” (as my mom calls them) always come through for the world to see. I like the Ole Henriksen eye cream because it’s brightening and hydrating, but when I really want to combat that discoloration, I go for Naturium’s eye cream. It has a thick and mousse-like consistency that is super hydrating and comes in two shades for multiple skin tones. I wrap everything up with my favorite moisturizer (which also has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance) and alternate between tinted and non-tinted mineral sunscreen. My mineral sunscreen is a favorite because it doesn’t leave behind a white cast.

I stay true to the same structure for my nighttime routine, but I’ll add micellar water to remove any makeup. I find retinol irritating, so I apply Kora Organics’ retinol alternative serum instead, which is just as effective, minus that sensitizing effect. Ilia’s Bright Start Activated Eye Cream feels like a little reward as I wind down because it has a cooling applicator — it just feels more luxurious. Lastly is my absolute favorite moisturizer, which I also use on my body to combat my eczema.

When it comes to the lips, this is my favorite step and the one where I can be experimental and try out lip balms and masks I see on TikTok. I rotate between Aquaphor, Glow Recipe’s Balm or Farmacy’s Lip Smoothie.

Cory Fernandez, NBC Select editor

My skin type: Combination and seborrhoeic dermatitis prone

My goals: Controlling oil in the T-zone area (forehead, chin and nose), hydrating and adding moisture back to the skin, combatting any flare-ups on the cheeks and near the hairline

TLDR: I’ve had seborrhoeic dermatitis since I was a kid, which involves occasional, dry patches on my face as well as my hairline or scalp. In some areas, I experience oiliness, so I work with my dermatologist to find the right prescriptions and products to treat and maintain my skin.

My daily routine: My morning routine starts in the shower when I cleanse my face, and I usually choose a product from CeraVe or Cetaphil, which are safe to use when dealing with dermatitis. I also rotate between those and Head & Shoulders. I saw a dermatologist who recommended using a small amount of the shampoo on my face because it’s similar to conditions on my scalp, so it helps with dryness and maintaining moisture. After getting out of the shower, I pat my face dry and immediately go in with my prescription cream. I’ll let that settle, and then I’ll go in with my hyaluronic acid, which I use every other day. Again, letting it settle without completely drying, I follow it up with my moisturizer. I’ll apply it all over my face, but I also work it into certain areas near my scalp, like my hairline and forehead, where I get more dry patches. When it comes to sunscreen, it’s something that I only do sometimes, if I’m being honest (I’m more cautious of it in the summer). When I do use it, I like this stick sunscreen with a nice subtle banana scent. Finishing my routine, I alternate between two lip balms, including my Aquaphor and Rosebud Perfume Co.’s Minted Rose Lip Balm. I was initially annoyed about having to unscrew the lid and dirty my fingers with the potted balm, but what I’ve heard most from my dermatologist is that if I get severely dry or chapped lips, this type of balm is good at healing because sticks can sometimes tug on your lips.

I usually do the same thing at night. I clean my face, pat it dry with hyaluronic acid and then use my retinol night cream every other night. The bottle has lasted a while because I only use tiny amounts in my T-zone area exclusively since I’m afraid it will irritate my skin. After that, I’ll apply the same moisturizer from that morning.

Nighttime is also when I feel most comfortable introducing a new product into my routine, like a face mask. I leave it for this part of the day because I don’t have to go out, and I feel like you can better assess the results of a new product the morning after you use it. But I try not to do this too often because my approach with skin care is, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. If you have sensitive skin or a skin condition, it’s best to use at least a couple of staple products you know work instead of trying and experimenting with new things.

Lauren Swanson, NBC Select editorial director

My skin type: Acne-prone, sensitive and dry

My goals: Treating acne, boosting moisture and hydration and reducing redness

TLDR: My routines weren’t always simple; I used to include more serums and active ingredients, but since beginning my Accutane journey, I literally can’t tolerate anything outside of the seven products I use anymore. If I stray away, my skin becomes so reactive and red. So now, I stay true to my basics, consult with my dermatologist and do an occasional Google search. But I remind myself that my skin reflects from the inside out. Skin care can only do so much, but I need to care for myself in other ways. I need to drink water, I need to make healthy life choices, eat right and do all that stuff. So just be realistic and be kind to yourself.

My daily routine: Ditching my foaming cleanser (it’s too drying for my skin at this stage), I cleanse with the Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser and follow it up with my Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion. Fun fact: I also keep this lotion at my desk to reapply it throughout the day when my skin starts to feel really dry. After adding moisture back to my skin, I’ll follow it up with my EltaMD sunscreen. I keep my routine simple, and that’s it, but I can’t forget about my lips. I alternate between my Aquaphor and my Lanolips Miracle Salve. I keep the salve in my purse and reapply it throughout the day. It’s great, especially if you’re looking for something a bit thicker than the Aquaphor.

I use the same cleanser at night and follow it up with a barrier cream. I’ll go back and forth, and some days, I’ll use my Kiehl’s Barrier Cream; other nights, I use my Vanicream moisturizer. I first heard about it through an old coworker who also dealt with dryness and so when my skin transitioned from being really oily to really dry, I remember how much she raved about it. Then, if my skin is feeling extra dry, I slather on the Aquaphor on top, which makes me look absolutely crazy, but I make sure to put it everywhere, including my lips and by my nostrils. Accutane dries out your skin. It even dries out the inside of my nose, so to prevent any potential nosebleeds, I’ll put some there — Aquaphor is really my cure-all.

Shari Uyehara, NBC Select manager of editorial operations

My skin type: Combination

My goals: Combating dryness and oiliness in the T-zone (forehead, nose and chin) and unclogging and minimizing the appearance of pores.

TLDR: Growing up in Hawaii, I always had combination skin, which leaned more oily. I didn’t know much about skin care then and did more damage by covering up my acne instead of treating it. It wasn’t until I moved to New York for college that my skin started balancing itself out and I started building a routine. Now, I’m experimenting more with what works for me.

I like to change up my routine because I love seeing what people in my life are using (including my Gen Z sister) and shopping — I just love walking around Sephora, it’s my favorite thing ever. When I introduce something new into my routine, I ensure it’s still in the same realm of what works for my skin. I’m not switching back and forth constantly, which helps to prevent any bad reactions.

My daily routine: After hitting snooze a few too many times, I start my morning skin care routine. Still in “panic mode” of being late to the office, I either splash my face with cold water (tip: it also helps wake you up a little bit) or I wash my face using this cleanser if my skin isn’t feeling too dry. Next is my favorite snail mucin essence: I use about two pumps and let it sit for roughly 30 seconds before going in with some eye cream. I rotate between three: Tula eye balm, Lancôme eye cream and Kiehl’s vitamin C eye serum. After applying eye cream, I use a tad bit of the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream. I prefer water-based products because they feel more lightweight on my skin and don’t clog my pores. I’ll alternate between this sunscreen or my Summer Fridays ShadeDrops mineral sunscreen. To settle everything in, I go in with this hydrating mist, which feels fancy and has a nice subtle fragrance — it smells so good. Then, I use my Laneige lip mask, which I know you’re technically supposed to use overnight, but I use it during the day.

My nighttime routine is when I’m able to really take my time. First, I’ll go in with coconut oil to remove any makeup if I’m wearing it that day and then a pump of my cleanser. I then go in with my liquid exfoliant, which is something new I’ve started but can already see it’s working well. Then I’ll apply my serum (every other night), the same essence as my morning routine, or one of the three eye creams I rotate between. To wrap everything up, I go in with moisturizer and like to create an even and somewhat thick layer to really make sure that it sits and stays throughout the night. After that, my lip mask and I’m ready for bed.

Frequently asked questions How do you create a skin care routine? If you want a starting point, begin by cleansing your skin and layer on products from thinnest consistency to thickest, says Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. According to our experts, your morning routine should include cleanser, serum, moisturizer and sunscreen. At night, they recommend a cleanser, serum, eye cream and moisturizer. The products you choose will depend on your skin type and any issues you want to address. Of course, you can add and remove steps based on your personal preference or the recommendation of your dermatologist. Ultimately, your skin care routine can consist of as little or as many products as you want. Tips to remember when building a routine All three of our board-certified dermatologists share the same pieces of advice: Know your skin type and what you want to address. Before building a routine, you should know your skin type and any skin concerns you want to address, which will determine what products and ingredients you use, according to our experts. Everyone’s skin is different, so what may work for you may not work for someone else, says Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd.

Before building a routine, you should know your skin type and any skin concerns you want to address, which will determine what products and ingredients you use, according to our experts. Everyone’s skin is different, so what may work for you may not work for someone else, says Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd. Take it slow. When introducing new products to your routine, add them slowly, says Dr. Karen Kagha, a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills. By doing this, you can ensure you’re not experiencing irritation, she says.

When introducing new products to your routine, add them slowly, says Dr. Karen Kagha, a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills. By doing this, you can ensure you’re not experiencing irritation, she says. Be consistent. Once you build a routine you like, stick to it. It can take months to see results from a skin care product, even though many claim to see improvement overnight or in a week, says Woolery-Lloyd.

