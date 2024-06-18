No one product can do it all, which is why skin care routines often consist of multiple steps. But tinted sunscreen is a multitasker, experts say. It can replace sunscreen, primer and foundation since it’s designed to even out skin tone while protecting you from UV rays. And as long as you buy the right one, tinted face sunscreen is just as effective as standard face sunscreen, says Dr. Erum Ilyas, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group.

To help you find the best tinted sunscreen for your skin tone and type, I talked to dermatologists, estheticians and makeup artists about what to consider while shopping. I also rounded up options the NBC Select staff use daily, in addition to expert-recommended picks.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

How I picked the best tinted sunscreens

While shopping for tinted sunscreen, experts suggest thinking about the following factors, all of which I took into consideration while curating my recommendations.

SPF level : Any sunscreen you wear should have a SPF rating of at least 30, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Going up to SPF 50 can add an additional layer of protection, but SPF ratings over 50 offer marginally more UV blockage, experts told me.

: Any sunscreen you wear should have a SPF rating of at least 30, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Going up to SPF 50 can add an additional layer of protection, but SPF ratings over 50 offer marginally more UV blockage, experts told me. Broad-spectrum protection : This ensures that sunscreen protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays are associated with signs of aging, while UVB rays can lead to sunburns and skin cancer, according to the AAD.

: This ensures that sunscreen protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays are associated with signs of aging, while UVB rays can lead to sunburns and skin cancer, according to the AAD. Sunscreen type : There are three types of sunscreen: mineral, chemical and hybrid (I break down the difference between them below). Each type offers equal amounts of protection, so choosing one is a personal preference. However, most tinted SPFs are mineral sunscreens because their color typically comes from mineral pigments that also have sun-blocking properties, says Dr. Rachel Westbay, a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical.

: There are three types of sunscreen: mineral, chemical and hybrid (I break down the difference between them below). Each type offers equal amounts of protection, so choosing one is a personal preference. However, most tinted SPFs are mineral sunscreens because their color typically comes from mineral pigments that also have sun-blocking properties, says Dr. Rachel Westbay, a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical. Skin type : To prevent irritation, choose a tinted sunscreen that best suits your skin type. For example, if you have acne-prone or oily skin, experts recommend looking for noncomedogenic formulas, meaning they won’t clog pores. If you’re struggling with dry skin, look for a hydrating formula with added moisturizers, and if you have sensitive skin, stay away from fragrances, says Westbay.

: To prevent irritation, choose a tinted sunscreen that best suits your skin type. For example, if you have acne-prone or oily skin, experts recommend looking for noncomedogenic formulas, meaning they won’t clog pores. If you’re struggling with dry skin, look for a hydrating formula with added moisturizers, and if you have sensitive skin, stay away from fragrances, says Westbay. Shade : Tinted sunscreen comes in various shades so you can choose one that best matches your skin tone. Some brands offer a more expansive range of shades than others, and many have shade matching tools online to help guide your shopping.

: Tinted sunscreen comes in various shades so you can choose one that best matches your skin tone. Some brands offer a more expansive range of shades than others, and many have shade matching tools online to help guide your shopping. Coverage level: Coverage level refers to how well tinted sunscreen evens out skin tone, covers redness and hides dark spots. There are three coverage levels: light, medium and full. Tinted sunscreen typically offers light to medium coverage, but many are buildable — as you apply more layers of the product, it offers more coverage.

The best tinted sunscreens, tested by editors

To recommend the best tinted sunscreens, I rounded up options editors and experts swear by. All of the options below offer broad-spectrum protection and have a SPF rating of at least 30, so they align with the AAD’s guidance.

Best overall

Merit The Uniform $ 38.00 Sephora $ 38.00 Merit Beauty What to know Type: mineral | SPF: 45 | Ideal skin type: all | Shade range: 15 shades | Coverage level: light to medium | Additional ingredients: emollients What we like Foundation-like coverage

Smooth application

Improves skin tone and texture Something to note Nothing to note at this time

We ranked the 100 best sunscreens, and this one was our second best overall pick. Merit’s tinted sunscreen immediately impressed me the first time I applied it — its coverage is closer to foundation than to any other tinted sunscreen I’ve tried, especially when I apply two layers, and it instantly improves the overall look of my skin tone and texture. The Uniform has a creamy, rich texture, but it doesn’t feel heavy at all. It also dries matte, so I layer makeup on top without worrying about my base looking shiny or oily. In fact, every time I wear it, someone comments on how “perfect” my skin looks, which is one of the best compliments I can receive (on top of having the peace of mind knowing that I’m also protecting my skin).

NBC Select editor Cory Fernandez loves using Merit’s tinted SPF, too. “It blends in extremely quickly and seamlessly, goes on super smooth and is an almost perfect shade match,” he says. The Uniform is noncomedogenic and oil-free. It comes in a tube with a pump dispenser.

Merit’s tinted sunscreen offers coverage that’s close to foundation without looking cakey or heavy. Courtesy of Zoe Malin; Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

Best universal tint

NBC Select associate reporter Ashley Morris was pleasantly surprised when this tinted sunscreen adjusted seamlessly to her darker skin tone. “It blurs imperfections like small bumps or dark spots, making it the perfect product for days where I want to wear little to no makeup while still doing a bit of covering up and of course, getting UV protection,” says Morris. This tint works with a wide range of skin tones and combats dryness, dullness and uneven texture, according to the brand.

Best matte finish

I have sensitive, acne-prone skin, and I abandoned wearing foundation in college because it made my skin itchy. Tinted sunscreen has been a staple in my skin care routine ever since. I’ve tried lots of options over the years, but this Supergoop formula has consistently been my go-to. It has an airy yet creamy feel, and it blends into my skin in seconds — I apply makeup directly over it since I don’t have to wait for it to dry first. The tinted SPF also effectively tones down redness, and it leaves behind a finish that’s equal parts matte and glowy. I appreciate the compact size of its bottle, too. It doesn’t take up much space in my toiletry bag, so I always travel with it.

I wear Supergoop’s tinted sunscreen every day to even out my skin tone and create a smooth base for makeup. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best for sensitive skin

“EltaMD’s tinted sunscreen is a game-changer for my sensitive skin,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “It’s never caused any irritation or made my redness worse, which is a big issue I have with skin care products in general.” Fernandez also uses this SPF. “It blends in seamlessly with my skin, especially as someone with a darker complexion, and it doesn’t run into my eyes or sting, even if I’m sweating.” The fragrance-free, oil-free sunscreen has a dewy finish.

EltaMD’s tinted sunscreen seamlessly blends into NBC Select editor Cory Fernandez’s skin as he rubs it in. Courtesy Cory Fernandez, NBC Select commerce editor

Best for acne-prone skin

Tower 28’s tinted SPF is beloved by many NBC Select staffers, including myself. The sunscreen tames redness often caused by my prescription acne medication and it has enough coverage to even out my skin tone, making it a great base for makeup. Its texture is on the liquidy side, so it feels lightweight and dries quickly. This product also has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, plus it’s fragrance-free, alcohol-free and noncomedogenic.

Tower 28’s tinted sunscreen tames redness on my face, as well as covers acne and broken blood vessels. Courtesy Zoe Malin, NBC Select associate updates editor

Best lightweight

I forget I’m wearing Daybird’s 4-in-1 Serum Skin Tint after I apply it because it’s so thin and lightweight. It’s on the sheerer side, but it gives enough coverage to even out my skin tone and reduce redness. NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider is also a fan of this SPF, which gives her face a glowy appearance without making her feel shiny or greasy. “It’s really hard to find tinted sunscreen for fair skin that doesn’t look too dark, but this one seamlessly melts into my very pale skin,” she says. The noncomedogenic, fragrance-free formula is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, according to Daybird, one of our favorite women-owned brands.

Daybird’s tinted SPF dries seconds after I apply it, and I never feel it on my skin because it’s so lightweight. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best for dry skin

Some tinted moisturizers have SPF, making them ideal for those looking to hydrate skin, protect it from UV rays and even out skin tone with a single product. Naturium’s Dew-Glow Tinted Moisturizer SPF 50+ is my favorite option. It has a creamy and smooth texture, and even when my skin is so dry that it’s peeling and flaking, the formula doesn’t cause irritation or exacerbate my symptoms. The tinted SPF gives me a very noticeable glow — it doesn’t make me look greasy since my combination skin is on the drier side, but if you have oily skin, this might not be the best choice for you. The sunscreen comes in a tube with a pump dispenser, and the top of its lid has a dip in it that helps you measure a 1/4 teaspoon dose.

Naturium’s tinted sunscreen and moisturizer hybrid doesn't irritate my skin, even when it's so dry that it’s peeling and flaking. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best for dry skin

BareMinerals’ Complexion Rescue is Ilyas’ favorite tinted moisturizer with SPF. It has a mousse-like feel and a dewy, glowy finish, plus its formula is noncomedogenic, hypoallergenic and oil-free. This sunscreen also doesn’t pill and has buildable coverage, according to reviewers.

Best buildable

When she wants a lot of control over coverage, Godio applies Saie’s tinted SPF, which is buildable — she adds more layers of the product to cover up redness and breakouts, and less layers if she simply needs to even out her skin tone. The fragrance-free sunscreen doesn’t feel heavy on Godio’s face, something she looks for, given her dry, sensitive skin. She describes the texture as lightweight and mousse-like.

Best serum

“There’s no makeup product I wear more than Ilia’s Skin Tint,” says NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown. “It feels so good on my skin and a little goes a long way to get the dewy, even glow it never fails to deliver. It can be easily applied with the fingers, though I prefer using a damp makeup sponge.” The sunscreen has a moisturizing, liquidy texture and it comes in a tincture bottle that helps you control how much you dispense. Its formula is oil-free, fragrance-free and noncomedogenic.

NBC Select editor Nikki Brown says you only need a few drops of Ilia’s liquidy skin tint to cover your face and get a glowy finish. Courtesy of Nikki Brown

Best shade match

This tinted SPF is white when you dispense it, but as you rub it in, the colored pigment surfaces and adjusts to your skin tone. “I was skeptical about color matching as a concept, especially because I’m so pale and formulas always seem to be off, in my experience,” says Schneider. “But this one truly matches so well. When you start rubbing it in, it immediately changes color.” The fragrance-free sunscreen has a matte finish and offers buildable coverage. It’s noncomedogenic and oil-free, as well as hypoallergenic and water-resistant for up to 40 minutes.

Colorescience’s tinted SPF comes out white, but it adjusts to your skin tone as you rub it in. Courtesy Lindsay Schneider, NBC Select commerce editor

Best sheer

Even though Tatcha’s tinted SPF is sheer, it gives Schneider a little bit of coverage, blurs redness and serves as a smooth base for makeup. It has a matte yet glowy finish, and concealer sits nicely on top of it, she says. The sunscreen’s noncomedogenic, fragrance-free formula is packed inside a bottle with a precise tip, which helps Schneider control how much product she dispenses.

Best antioxidant-infused

Dr. Loretta’s fragrance-free tinted sunscreen is ideal for daily wear, whether or not you add makeup over it, says Schneider. It doesn’t leave behind a pink or white cast, according to NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi, and has a creamy texture that feels lightweight on skin. But the formula takes a few seconds to absorb, in Schneider’s experience, so give it time to dry before layering anything else on top. The tinted SPF comes in a pump with a narrow opening — this ensures that only a small amount of product comes out at a time, which helps you avoid wasting any.

This sunscreen has a pink tint, preventing it from creating a white cast. Courtesy of Jem Alabi

How to shop for tinted sunscreen

Since tinted sunscreen is makeup and skin care in one, there are a handful of factors you’ll need to consider while shopping. Below, I highlight the most important ones.

Skin type

It’s important to find a tinted sunscreen formulated with your skin type in mind. That’s the best way to avoid potential irritation like rashes and breakouts, and it ensures that you’ll feel comfortable wearing the SPF for hours at a time. Tinted sunscreen can also interact with the other skin care products you use, and if it doesn’t layer well with your acne medication or serums, for example, it may pill and lead to an uneven finish.

When evaluating tinted sunscreens’ formulas, Westbay recommends prioritizing the following factors for each skin type:

Combination skin : Combination skin has some dry areas and some oily areas. Because of this, you’ll want a tinted sunscreen with a lightweight, balanced formula, meaning one that’s hydrating without being heavy or greasy. Options with a gel-cream texture are typically best.

: Combination skin has some dry areas and some oily areas. Because of this, you’ll want a tinted sunscreen with a lightweight, balanced formula, meaning one that’s hydrating without being heavy or greasy. Options with a gel-cream texture are typically best. Dry skin : Hydration is the top priority when it comes to dry skin, so avoid options with a high alcohol content — the more alcohol a product has, the more drying it is. Choose tinted sunscreens that have moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides. If a tinted SPF has a creamy texture, it’s likely hydrating.

: Hydration is the top priority when it comes to dry skin, so avoid options with a high alcohol content — the more alcohol a product has, the more drying it is. Choose tinted sunscreens that have moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides. If a tinted SPF has a creamy texture, it’s likely hydrating. Oily skin : Look for oil-free, noncomedogenic options to prevent clogged pores, and gel-based or fluid sunscreens that have a lightweight texture. A matte finish is best for those with oily skin since it helps control shine. Ingredients like zinc oxide can control oil production, while niacinamide may shrink pore size over time.

: Look for oil-free, noncomedogenic options to prevent clogged pores, and gel-based or fluid sunscreens that have a lightweight texture. A matte finish is best for those with oily skin since it helps control shine. Ingredients like zinc oxide can control oil production, while niacinamide may shrink pore size over time. Acne-prone skin : It’s crucial to stay away from pore-clogging ingredients when choosing a tinted sunscreen for acne-prone skin. Make sure the formulation you purchase is noncomedogenic and oil-free. Soothing ingredients like niacinamide can help calm skin, especially when there’s active pimples.

: It’s crucial to stay away from pore-clogging ingredients when choosing a tinted sunscreen for acne-prone skin. Make sure the formulation you purchase is noncomedogenic and oil-free. Soothing ingredients like niacinamide can help calm skin, especially when there’s active pimples. Sensitive skin : Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic tinted sunscreens are the most gentle and the least likely to irritate sensitive skin.

: Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic tinted sunscreens are the most gentle and the least likely to irritate sensitive skin. Mature skin: To combat concerns like dryness and uneven texture, opt for tinted sunscreens with hyaluronic acid, which can keep aging skin hydrated and plump. Antioxidants like vitamin C or vitamin E can also protect against free radical damage.

Sunscreen type

Most tinted sunscreens are mineral-based because their color typically comes from mineral pigments that also have sun-blocking properties, says Westbay. But all types of sunscreen offer equal amounts of protection, so choosing one is a personal preference.

Mineral sunscreen contains zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide. It sits on top of the skin to act like a shield against UV rays, making it less likely to cause irritation for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

contains zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide. It sits on top of the skin to act like a shield against UV rays, making it less likely to cause irritation for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. Chemical sunscreen contains ingredients like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate and octinoxate, which the skin absorbs. These chemicals help turn UV rays into heat, which is then dissipated from the skin.

contains ingredients like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate and octinoxate, which the skin absorbs. These chemicals help turn UV rays into heat, which is then dissipated from the skin. Hybrid sunscreen contains mineral and chemical active ingredients.

Shade

Finding the right shade for your skin tone may involve some trial and error — after all, you won’t know if something is a perfect match until you actually put it on your face. Many brands offer shade matching tools online that can guide you, but figuring out whether your skin has a warm, cool or neutral undertone is a great place to start, says Gallo.

To determine your skin’s undertone, look at the veins on the inside of your wrist. “If your veins appear blue or purple, you’re cool, and if they look green, you’re warm,” says Meredith Boyd, a makeup artist. “If you can’t easily decide, you’re most likely neutral.” You can also fold over your ear and ask someone to tell you what color the vein is, or use a mirror to see for yourself.

Those with warm undertones should opt for shades that have a yellow, gold or peachy base, while those with cool undertones should opt for shades that have a pink, red or blue base, says Westbay. And if you have a neutral undertone, stick with shades that have a balance of warm and cool tones. Keep in mind that your skin tone can change with the seasons, so you may need a different shade in the winter and summer.

Once you find one or two promising shades, apply a small amount on your jawline or neck and let it sit on the skin before evaluating how it looks in natural light. “Some products may oxidize and change color after application,” says Westbay. “Give the tinted sunscreen a few minutes, or, preferably, a few hours, to settle before judging the match.” The right shade should seamlessly blend into your skin and not create a noticeable line.

Coverage level

Coverage refers to how well pigmented skin care products hide blemishes, even out skin tone and reduce redness that can be caused by rosacea or eczema. There are three coverage levels:

Light coverage gives skin a dewy glow or shimmer, and subtly improves skin tone. This type of coverage won’t hide acne, but it can dull redness. It’s ideal for people looking for a “barely there” makeup look and feel. Products that offer light coverage tend to have a liquid or serum-like consistency, says Westbay.

gives skin a dewy glow or shimmer, and subtly improves skin tone. This type of coverage won’t hide acne, but it can dull redness. It’s ideal for people looking for a “barely there” makeup look and feel. Products that offer light coverage tend to have a liquid or serum-like consistency, says Westbay. Medium coverage evens out skin tone more so than light coverage, and can make blemishes look less noticeable.

evens out skin tone more so than light coverage, and can make blemishes look less noticeable. Full coverage completely hides blemishes and evens out skin tone. It also makes skin smooth so it’s easy to apply makeup on top of. Full coverage products tend to have a thick, creamy consistency, says Westbay.

To determine a product’s coverage level, check its label and description. You can also do a swatch test by applying a small amount of the product on your wrist or jawline. Then, evaluate how well it evens out your skin tone and masks imperfections like acne scars. Keep in mind that many tinted sunscreens are buildable — one thin layer gives you a light finish, while additional layers can help you move closer to a full coverage look.

Most tinted sunscreens offer light to medium coverage — they’re sunscreens that are tinted, not makeup designed solely for cosmetic purposes. If you’re going for a full coverage look, foundation is a better option, and some are formulated with SPF, says Ilyas. However, many foundations with sunscreen don’t offer a SPF rating of at least 30, and most people don’t apply their makeup in a thick enough layer to achieve the specified SPF level, says Westbay. To avoid these issues, she recommends using a tinted sunscreen underneath your foundation, giving you full coverage and maximum sun protection.

Tinted SPF, BB cream, CC cream, foundation and tinted moisturizer: What’s the difference?

Tinted sunscreen is often grouped into the same category as BB cream, CC cream, tinted moisturizer and foundation since all five products even out skin tone. But they’re different from one another, and understanding how may help you decide which is best for your skin. I put together the comparison chart below using expert guidance.

Olivia Ott / NBC News

Frequently asked questions What is tinted sunscreen? Tinted sunscreen contains flesh-colored pigments to help it seamlessly blend into skin, making it more cosmetically elegant compared to its untinted counterpart, says Ilyas. Untinted sunscreen tends to leave behind a white, chalky residue many people seek to avoid, especially on their face. The color in tinted sunscreens typically comes from mineral pigments, including iron oxides, titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, says Westbay. Iron oxides come in a variety of shades like red, yellow and black, while titanium dioxide and zinc oxide have a whitening effect. Brands blend different proportions of these mineral pigments together to match various skin tones. Is tinted sunscreen as protective as standard sunscreen? Tinted sunscreen is not only just as protective as standard, untinted sunscreen — it’s usually even more protective, so long as you buy one that has a minimum SPF 30 rating and offers broad-spectrum protection. “Tinted sunscreens are overwhelmingly formulated with physical UV blockers, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. These ingredients offer broader coverage against UVA and UVB than chemical sunscreens, combined with added pigments,” says Westbay. “The addition of pigments creates a visible skin-tone color that reflects away visible light, which chemical sunscreens cannot do since they’re often invisible on skin.” Additionally, because tinted sunscreen can act as your primer and foundation, you may be more inclined to use it, thus increasing the chance that you remember to wear SPF daily. How much tinted sunscreen should you apply? Whatever type of sunscreen you wear, make sure you’re applying enough to your face and neck for adequate protection — a 1/2 teaspoon of product (about the size of a dime) for each is a good rule of thumb, says Ilyas. How do you reapply tinted sunscreen? Gallo recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours, and you can use a setting spray over it for longer lasting coverage. How to reapply tinted sunscreen, however, is tricky since many people wear makeup over it. If you’re not spending much time outdoors and are not directly exposed to the sun for long periods of time, applying tinted sunscreen once in the morning offers you enough protection for the rest of the day, says Ilyas. But if you end up sweating, going in water or spending a lot of time outside, you’ll need to reapply SPF over makeup. In those cases, the best solution is using brush-on powdered sunscreen, says Boyd. Her favorites are the Colorescience Sunforgettable Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Brush and Derma-e Sun Protection Mineral Powder SPF 30. She’s worked with actors who spend hours filming outside, and to ensure they don’t burn, she reapplies powdered SPF over their makeup.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who writes about skin care, including topics like ingrown hair, razor burn and sunscreen for acne-prone skin. For this article, I interviewed four experts about how to shop for tinted sunscreen and rounded up options NBC Select staff tested.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.