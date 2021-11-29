Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, and more

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

The price of laptops can range anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, depending on your needs — so whether you’re a gamer or someone who just wants to check a few news sites, Cyber Monday sales mean it might be a great time to invest in a laptop. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy cut prices across major brands like Alienware and Lenovo.

Best Buy’s prices are backed by a lowest price guarantee, too, so if you find a better deal, you can get the difference refunded. Combing through a variety of Cyber Monday deals, we’ve compiled the best deals so you can enjoy your video gaming or zoom sessions for a fraction of the original price (as long as you act sooner than later as we expect a good portion of these to sell out over the coming days).

Cyber Monday 2021: Best laptop deals

We've compiled this list of Cyber Monday laptop deals based on Select reader interest and previous coverage.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 1,900 customers on Best Buy

Apple’s MacBook Pro comes with a large 13-inch display and a large 512GB solid state drive for storage. You can expect a high-quality retina display with True Tone technology as well as an incredibly fast response time thanks to the i5 processor.

Lowest price in recent history, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from over 4,000 customers on Amazon

Samsung’s compact chromebook can hold up to 64GB of storage, so you can save documents and add them to cloud storage as needed. Enable Google Assistant to help with daily computing tasks, and will last up to 12 hours on a single charge, Samsung says.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from over 50 customers on Walmart

For those that want to play the casual Minecraft game after their workday, this laptop provides a reasonable 256GB of storage with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650. The 17-inch display refreshes up to 144Hz, Lenovo says, so you can seamlessly transition from your work day to gaming.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from over 1,000 customer on Best Buy

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 dedicated graphics card combined with a massive 1TB of storage means that this ASUS can carry a library of games. It also has the required specs to run Virtual Reality games, though you’ll have to buy the headset separately.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 100 customers on Samsung

Coming in two colors — a bright red option included — get 64GB of storage power along with a solid 1920 x 1080 screen resolution on this Chromebook. It’s also relatively lightweight at 2.71 pounds.

Lowest price in recent history, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 7,000 customers on Best Buy

Apple users will rejoice in the speedy M1 chip used in the Air laptop. With a 256 GB hard drive and 8GB of memory, you can enjoy a speedy, easy-to-use working laptop with some light gaming options thanks to that M1 chip.

Lowest price since Nov. 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from over 60 customers on Amazon

Gamers who want an immersive gaming experience will enjoy the OLED touchscreen that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It also uses four stereo speakers for more immersive gaming, the brand says.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 700 customers on Best Buy

The 15.6-inch display incorporates IPS technology so gamers will have ghosting-free gaming with the Lenovo Legion. It’s also incredibly thin, measuring only one inch so you can take your games with you on the go.

