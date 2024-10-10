Prime Big Deal Days is over, but select discounts are still live. We don’t know how much longer these low prices will last, so if you see something you’re interested in, make sure you buy it before it’s too late.
Below, I rounded up the best October Prime Day deals that are still available right now. I only included products that are listed at their Prime Big Deal Days price or up to $10 higher — each item also has at least a 4.0-star average rating and is at least 20% off. If you’re curious, the NBC Select team also compiled readers’ favorite Prime Day products and what our editors purchased.
SKIP AHEAD Best Prime Day deals still live | More Prime Day sales still live | Best sales at other retailers | Why trust NBC Select?
Best Prime Day deals still live
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
4.7-star average rating from 81,500 reviews on Amazon
Roku's portable streaming stick plugs into the HDMI port in the back of your TV. It has excellent app support and an easy-to-navigate interface, plus it comes with a remote that supports voice controls. This specific model can output high-quality 4K images and color-enhancing HDR.
Bagail Packing Cubes
4.5-star rating from 35,000 reviews on Amazon
This 8-piece packing cubes set includes four rectangular organizers, a sock bag, a shoe bag, a drawstring bag and a toiletries organizer. They’re made from lightweight, water-repellent fabric with dual zippers and handles.
Duracell Optimum AA Batteries
4.8-star average rating from 2,690 reviews on Amazon
It never hurts to have extra batteries at home, so you might as well buy them on sale. This pack comes with 28 AA alkaline batteries.
Apple AirPods (3rd Gen.)
4.3-star average rating from 3,265 reviews on Amazon
The Apple AirPods third-generation model has an improved fit, the design is now closer to the AirPods Pro. It has IPX4 sweat and water resistance and six hours of battery life from its Lightning-port charging case.
Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb (2 pack)
4.5-star average rating from 21,288 reviews on Amazon
Once you install these Wi-Fi-enabled smart bulbs, you can control them from your phone or via voice commands instead of using a light switch. They pair with a companion app, which lets you adjust their brightness and color, as well as set schedules.
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
4.6-star average rating from 71,464 reviews on Amazon
Cosrx’s essence is made with snail mucin and hyaluronic acid, ingredients that hydrate and soothe dry skin. It has a lightweight feel and dries quickly so you can layer other skin care products over it. The essence gives skin a dewy glow post-application.
Bagsmart The Space Saver Toiletry Bag
4.8-star average rating from 56,589 reviews on Amazon
“I love this toiletry bag because it has multiple compartments, so everything has its own place and I can separate my makeup, shower and hair care items,” says Sadhana Daruvuri, NBC commerce social media editor. “Since the compartments are clear, I can spot what I need immediately. The elastic loops also help me stand products up to prevent spills.” The toiletry bag, which won an NBC Select Travel Award, also folds open and has a built-in hook.
TheraIce Migraine Relief Cap
4.60-star average rating from 38,456 reviews on Amazon
Let this migraine relief cap get cold in the freezer for about two hours and then put it on over your head and eyes, positioning it like a sleep mask. The cap’s cool, compressive feel helps soothe pain, promote relaxation and reduce puffy skin. It’s flexible and somewhat stretchy, so it fits most people, according to the brand. The cap can also alleviate sinus pressure.
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
4.7-star average rating from 496,611 reviews on Amazon
Upgrade your TV with Amazon’s Fire Stick, which plugs directly into an HDMI port and lets you watch entertainment in HD from any streaming service. You’re also able to control compatible smart home products. The streaming device comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.
Casper Original Pillow
4.4-star average rating from 11,388 reviews on Amazon
This NBC Select Bed & Bath Award winner is stuffed with a polyester microfiber fill that’s clump-resistant so if it flattens, you can easily fluff it back up. The pillow, which is available in standard and king sizes, has a removable, machine-washable cotton cover.
TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher and Stopper
4.7-star average rating from 58,079 reviews on Amazon
Rosalie Sparaco, NBC senior social media editor, swears by the TubShroom, which collects hair to prevent clogged pipes. “I used to snake squirrel-sized clumps of hair out of my pipes or use a drain cleaner at least once a month, but now I almost never have to because the TubShroom is so effective,” she says. It fits inside drains that are 1.5 to 1.75 inches wide and doesn’t disrupt water flow. This TubShroom also comes with a plug you can use separately.
Scrub Daddy (3 pack)
4.8-star average rating from 5,532 reviews on Amazon
NBC Select editors love Scrub Daddy’s sponges, which have the brand’s proprietary foam that turns soft in warm water and firm in cool water. This set comes with three Scrub Daddy sponges in different colors, so you can designate a sponge for different areas in your home.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
4.7-star average rating from 81,865 reviews on Amazon
Nikki Brown, NBC Select SEO editor, appreciates the compact size of this air fryer, which fits in her small kitchen and has a 4-quart capacity. “It’s relatively no-frills, so if you’re someone like me who doesn’t cook a ton and hates overcomplicated appliances, this air fryer is for you,” she says. The appliance has air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate functions. You can manually adjust its temperature and timer, and pause a cooking cycle to check on your food
23andMe Ancestry Service
4.7-star average rating from 35,634 reviews on Amazon
This DNA kit comes with all the materials you need to take a saliva sample and mail it to the brand’s lab for testing. Four to five weeks later, you’ll get your results, including information about where your ancestors are from and traits you may have a propensity for, like cilantro aversion or perfect pitch.
Stasher Premium Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bags (3 pack)
4.6-star average rating from 6,132 reviews on Amazon
Stasher’s reusable silicone bags are my favorite meal prep and food storage containers. They have an airtight seal that you pinch closed to prevent air and moisture from getting inside, which keeps food fresh. The bags are also freezer-, microwave-, oven- and dishwasher-safe, plus you can label them by writing in dry erase markers on their exterior. Stasher’s bags come in multiple sizes — this pack comes with half gallon, sandwich-sized and snack-sized options.
Apple AirPods Max
4.6-star average rating from 7,443 reviews on Amazon
These stylish over-ear headphones have active noise cancellation to make long flights feel more peaceful. They also have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive listening experience, according to the brand. Even better, they’ll last 20 hours on a single charge, so you shouldn’t need to charge them mid-flight.
Asics Women’s Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes
4.4-star average rating from 21,747 reviews on Amazon
Reviewers say these women’s running shoes prevent their feet from feeling fatigued and are the ideal shoe weight for running — lightweight and not too heavy for long distances or sprints.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen 2-Pack
4.7-star average rating from 16,205 reviews on Amazon
This Neutrogena sunscreen is a favorite among experts we’ve spoken to and NBC Select editors. NBC Select editor Cory Fernandez says it’s completely sheer, blends easily into his skin and doesn’t leave a white cast.
Carote Nonstick Cookware Set
4.4-star average rating from 18,786 reviews on Amazon
This cookware set includes a small and medium frying pan, a 4-quart sauté pan, and a small and medium saucepan with matching lids. The best part, however, is that it comes with detachable handles, so you switch between each one easily and save room when storing.
Saucony Men’s Kinvara 14 Sneaker
4.2-star average rating from 587 reviews on Amazon
These running shoes feel lightweight, and to enhance more effortless movement, they have a newly designed rocker so that you can rebound and propel forward quickly, according to the brand. This sneaker is also available in wide sizing.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser
4.7-star average rating from 25,627 reviews on Amazon
This Neutrogena facial cleanser has a lightweight gel consistency that’s great for dry skin and combines hyaluronic acid and glycerin to add hydration. It’s gentle, oil-free and removes makeup, too.
Pup-Peroni Dog Treats
4.8-star average rating from 26,946 reviews on Amazon
One of our favorite dog treats, these beef-flavored snacks come in a round shape that resembles real human-grade pepperoni. The treats have no artificial flavors, fillers or added grains, according to the brand.
New Balance Women’s 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
4.5-star average rating from 36,413 reviews on Amazon
Reviewers say these sneakers provide excellent arch support and are a great solution for many of their common foot problems. The Comfort Cross Trainers have very soft cushioning, an impact-absorbent heel crash pad and midsole. There’s also minimal seaming in its interior to reduce and minimize any irritation when wearing them, according to the brand.
Apple Pencil Pro
4.5-star average rating from 966 reviews on Amazon
The Pencil Pro has some noticeable updates over the 2nd Gen version like Find My support, a new squeeze gesture, haptic feedback and much more. When you want to charge your Apple Pencil, simply attach it to the magnetic connector on the side of your tablet.
Magna-Tiles Downhill Duo 40-Piece Magnetic Construction Set
4.5 star average rating from 27 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This 40-piece construction set comes with ramps, road pieces and building squares, all of which snap together with magnets to create a track for its included vehicles and figures. Made from non-toxic plastic and designed to encourage independent play for children ages three and up, the pieces have a lattice-style construction to prevent cracking and keep the magnets in place, according to the brand.
Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve Coffee Maker
4.3-star average rating from 21,911 reviews on Amazon
The Keurig K-Supreme single-serve coffee maker has a 66-ounce water tank so you can make multiple cups of coffee — either 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces — without refilling it. You can also change the position of the water tank to either the side or back of the machine, so it fits perfectly on your counter.
Adidas Men’s Ultraboost
4.5-star average rating from 942 reviews on Amazon
Adidas Ultraboost sneakers, which are available in men’s and women’s sizes, have a supportive upper, durable outsole and plush yet sturdy interior.
Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip
4.7-star average rating from 3,084 reviews on Amazon
This 256G MacBook Air has a 13.6-inch screen with up to 500 nits of brightness. The 2.7-pound, 11.3-millimeter-thick laptop allows for MagSafe charging, freeing up one of its two Thunderbolt USB-C ports for connecting other devices. According to Apple, it also has 18 hours of battery life.
Best Prime Day sales still live
These Prime Day sales are still going on, but keep in mind that not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.
- Up to 51% off Beats headphones, speakers and tech accessories
- Up to 50% off Samsung TVs, computers, phones and more
- Up to 57% off Zinus mattresses, box springs, bed frames and more
- Up to 55% off Tushy bidets, stools and more
- Up to 45% off Greenworks power tools
- Up to 43% off Ninja kitchen appliances and cookware
- Up to 41% off Stasher Bags
- Up to 27% off Breville espresso machines
- Up to 42% off Petlibro automatic feeders, water fountains and more
- Up to 20% off Blue Buffalo pet food and treats
- Up to 37% off Fresh Step cat litter
- Up to 35% off Vital Essentials pet food and treats
Best sales at other retailers
- Target: Save on products across categories during Target Circle Week through Oct. 12
- Walmart: Save on products across categories during Walmart’s Holiday Deals event through Oct. 13
- Best Buy: Save up to 50% off on Best Buy Outlet brands and products
- Wayfair: Save up to 60% off during Wayfair's Big Holiday Sale
- Sephora: Up to 50% off select hair care items through Oct. 10
- REI: Up to 50% off select apparel, footwear and outdoor equipment
- Bloomingdale’s: Up to 25% off select clothing, beauty, accessories and more through Oct. 15
- Monos: Up to 25% off luggage and travel bags with code FALLFLASH
- Crane & Canopy: Up to 60% off bedding, sheets and decor through Oct. 13
- Crate & Barrel: Up to 60% off kitchen appliances, furniture and more
- Brooklinen: Up to 15% off select products, plus up to 60% off bundles
- Ruggable: Up to 20% off sitewide
- My Sheets Rock: Get 15% off temperature-regulating sheets and bedding with code FALL24 through Oct. 13
Why trust NBC Select?
I’m an associate updates editor for NBC Select who's covered deals and sales for five years. All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. Each deal in this article is currently at its October Prime Day price or up to $10 higher. Items are also highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.
Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.